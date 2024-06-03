ERZBERG 2024 RESULTS

The 2024 Erbergrodeo took place this weekend and it was, once again, a brutal event. This year, rainfall made the rocks even more treacherous and only eight riders managed to finish before the 4-hour time limit. Germany’s Manuel Lettenbichler was the top rider, leading from the fourth check all the way home.. The Red Bull KTM factory rider, now three-time winner of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo said “It’s such an intense race and so many physical and technical sections. No time at all to relax even for a second. More or less everything is super difficult.”

“I didn’t have the best start, but I was surprised how fast I was getting back to the front. After that I just tried to keep the gap as big as possible and in the end managed to even do some wheelies for the fans. I’m feeling really good on a bike, I’m definitely in the peak of my career. I know there’s going to be a point where I’m not at the peak anymore but for now, I’m trying to enjoy everything.”

Second place was Canadian Trystan Hart. “I’m so happy to have finished second and on the podium again! The first corner threw me off initially and, because of that, it felt like I was in a warzone for the first 30 minutes of the race. It was a lot of fun though and when I got to Carl’s Dinner, I felt really good and managed to get up into second place. There were some really tough sections, but I put my all in and held on to that position. This is my third podium in a row at Erzberg and this place really does feel like home to me now. I’ll definitely be fighting for the win next year!”

American Carson Brown tried his hand at Hard Enduro despite never having raced the sport previously. Brown, known for many styles of riding, immersed himself into the human challenge as well as the festive, controlled chaos environment of what the ‘Iron Giant’ at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is.

After placing 8th in the prologue, Carson Brown didn’t manage to finish the main race as the clock ran out with him having finished over 30% of the course. He summed up his rookie journey in extreme enduro as one of the hardest thing he has ever encountered. “Unfortunately, I ran out of gas, and cramped up so bad that even if I didn’t run out of gas, I probably would have stopped anyways. Being out here in the trenches and learning was so cool – everybody is helping each other out. Few of the times I had my bike on top of me, or just physically couldn’t get the bike anywhere, and guys were helping out, so huge shout out to them.”

“The overall atmosphere was insane. Fans everywhere – they’re at all the gnarliest sections, cheering you on, giving you words of encouragement. A lot of them are speaking different languages, but you know that they’re all talking about the same thing and have the same goal and the same passion. Everybody in the pits, everybody that’s riding and the aroma, people around here are insane.”

FINISHERS, 2024 ERZBERG