“That last lap I just let it all hang out.” -XC1 GNCC Pro Winner Johnny Girroir

We interview the top riders from the XC1 Pro and XC2 Pro classes after an incredibly fast paced GNCC race at the Mason Dixon GNCC at the High Point MX facility in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.