DAKAR 2025, STAGE FOUR RESULTS

Daniel Sanders’ string of wins finally came to an end on stage four of the 2025 Dakar Rally. Lorenzo Santolino earned the win for the day, giving Sherco its sixth stage victory and its first since the rally moved to Saudi Arabia. Sanders still leads the overall standings, but the American duo of Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes put themselves on the day’s podium as they brought the overall time deficit down to the lead of the rally. Today’s special stage was reduced in distance from 496km to 327km as heavy rainfall had affected the latter part of the original distance as the rally headed further north towards Al Henakiyah in Saudi Arabia. Tomorrow’s marathon stage four will see the riders head towards AlUla which has been a stop on the Dakar Rally four previous times since 2020. The vast, breathtaking canyons in the area will be a part of the 415km special stage before they arrive at the bivouac finish line, where the riders will have just an hour and half to work on their bikes before the bikes are sealed off into Parc Ferme.

Lorenzo Santolino: “Today’s stage was quite technical, with lots of stones and rocks from the very beginning up to kilometer 100. I pushed hard, taking it to the limit, while staying extremely focused on navigation. I managed to catch up to the leader, who started 5 minutes ahead of me, in the fast section. We rode together, and I was able to maintain the lead. Winning a stage is simply incredible—really hard to believe. The stage alternated between very fast zones and more technical sections with demanding navigation over the final 150 kilometers. Despite the risks I took, it was absolutely worth it.

Ricky Brabec: “I’m happy with my riding, the team and bike. The 48 Hour Chrono kind of jacked me up a little bit on time but it’s only day three of the rally so there are plenty of days left of racing and we’ll keep pushing to the end. I’m having fun and really enjoying where we’re going and the bike’s working really well. Tomorrow is a big task ahead, it’s the marathon as well and then not longer after it’ll be the rest day.”

Skyler Howes: “That first hundred kilometres was gnarly – super, super rocky, like, just 100% rocks. It’s difficult to navigate through that stuff so you have to take it easy. I had one issue in a sort of construction zone when I got stuck between some huge boulders and lost a little bit of time there. Just after that, the navigation got quite tricky; pretty straightforward but it rained out here and so all the tracks were washed away, so the navigation got really difficult before we got into these sandier tracks with rocks and the navigation got even more tricky then. I ended up finding the right way and hitting all the way points and I think the other guys ended up getting lost a little bit. It looks like a really positive stage for me. I’m really happy with my navigation. Even though I didn’t do a perfect job, I still did a good job, so I’m quite happy with my performance today. My body feels good and I’m excited to make it through this. Now, the marathon stage starts tomorrow.”

Rally GP Results – Stage 3 Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Time/Gap 1 Santolino Lorenzo 15 SPA Sherco TVS Rally Factory 03:44:34 2 Brabec Ricky 9 USA Monster Energy Honda HRC + 04:01 3 Howes Skyler 10 USA Monster Energy Honda HRC + 04:10 4 Evan Branch Ross 16 BWA Hero Motorsports Team Rally + 04:14 5 Benavides Luciano 1 ARG KTM Factory Racing Team + 04:55 6 Quintanilla Pablo 7 CHI Monster Energy Honda HRC + 05:19 7 Van Beveren Adrien 42 FRA Monster Energy Honda HRC + 07:03 8 Cornejo Florimo José Ignacio 11 CHI Hero Motorsports Team Rally + 07:10 9 Cox Bradley 49 RSA BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM + 07:21 10 Sanders Daniel AUS KTM Factory Racing Team + 09:55 11 Schareina Tosha 68 SPA Monster Energy Honda HRC + 10:18 19 Jacob Argubright 23 USA RS Moto Honda Rally team + 00h 11′ 19′