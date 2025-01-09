DAKAR 2025, STAGE FOUR RESULTS

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders claimed his third full stage win of the event and extended his overall lead to 13 minutes. Stage four challenged competitors with a 415-kilometer timed special through the volcanic landscapes and canyons of AlUla. The technical route led riders to the marathon bivouac for the night where they had just 30 minutes to work on their bikes, with no outside assistance allowed. The marathon stage tested endurance and navigation skills, while also demanding smart tire management to ensure competitors reached the bivouac safely before stage five tomorrow.

Skyler Howes, Ross Branch and Ricky Brabec were bracing to concede some time on the road to Al-ʿUla because they were opening the road and while Sanders was starting far back. The three riders made a costly navigational blunder about 15 km out. “We made a big mistake and that definitely killed us”, ranted a despondent Brabec. The consequences are severe. Tosha Schareina has vaulted past them into second place, while their deficits to Sanders have tripled or even quadrupled, with Branch now 26′10″ down, Howes 27′01″ back and Brabec 29′13″ off the pace. “It’s rally. One moment you could be doing the best you’ve ever done, and then one note later, you lost your Dakar”, pointed out the defending champion. The tables could turn tomorrow, when “Chucky” will be tasked with opening the road with Schareina hot on his heels.

Daniel Sanders: “That was a pretty cool stage! I did get lost a bit but nothing that cost me too much time. This area can be really tricky so you have to focus completely, and it will be the same tomorrow. There was a little bit of cat and mouse at the end to decide who would end up opening tomorrow which we haven’t really had yet, so that was quite fun and I’m looking forward to setting off first for the last stage of week one. I’ve extended my lead even more, so I’m really pleased with that. I’m definitely looking forward to the rest day!”

For extended coverage of Dakar 2025, click here.

STAGE 4

(AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 05H 10′ 33” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINAMONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 00′ 15” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMOHERO MOTOSPORTS + 00H 07′ 49” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 08′ 08” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY+ 00H 08′ 55” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM+ 00H 10′ 14” (ZAF) BRADLEY COX BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 10′ 55” (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 12′ 27” (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 12′ 38” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 14′ 14” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 15′ 42” (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 16′ 16” (AUS) TOBY HEDERICS BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 17′ 56” (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 18′ 26” (BWA) ROSS BRANCH HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 19′ 11” (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 19′ 27” (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 19′ 58” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 20′ 10” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RS MOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 21′ 29” (USA) MASON KLEIN KOVE FACTORY RACING + 00H 55′ 09”

OVERALL