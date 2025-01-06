DAKAR 2025: 48 HOUR CHRONO STAGE RESULTS

Daniel Sanders continued his perfect run in the 2025 Dakar rally after the 48-Hour chrono stage. This is a two-day ride that counts as a single stage, with the riders stopping in place at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, then continuing on Monday on the route back to Bisha. Sanders now has won the prologue, Stage one and both legs of stage two.

Skyler Howes had his best stage so far of this 2025 Dakar Rally showing his depth of strength with his speed and navigational skills out in the vastness of the Saudi Arabian desert. As the biggest mover today, Howes took advantage of setting off a little further back this morning with an impressive ride on his Honda CRF450 RALLY that saw him not only on the stage podium in second place but also leap up to second overall with just 12’36” separating him from current rally leader Sanders.

It was a disappointing stage for the 2024 Dakar Rally champion Ricky Brabec who had a broken exhaust yesterday so he had a frustrating two days of not being able to ride over 130km/h. Once he got to the finish line at Bisha he’d dropped from second to seventh in the stage results and down to fifth overall however, he’ll look to ride hard and bounce back tomorrow. Even worse was the fate of Mason Klein, who suffered an engine failure. He’s still in the fight, though, as he enlisted help to tow his bike into the finish.

Daniel Sanders: “It got pretty tough in the soft dunes, especially when I was up front opening the way and putting the first line in. Managing the dust was also a huge part of it, so we were all fighting up front for the opening bonuses, but it’s cool to be riding alongside the others. My body feels great, though, and it’s nice to have a bit of a shorter day today to recover. I’m really happy with my performance so far and we’ll see what happens tomorrow when I have to open the stage!”

Ricky Brabec: “I like what they did with the 48 Hour Chrono but unfortunately yesterday I smashed my exhaust 150 kilometres into the stage so that slowed me down quite a bit as I was only able to sit at 130km/h so that was a real big bummer. Then riding with a smashed pipe and a hole in the exhaust, I was a little bit worried about today as I just needed to get here to the finish. I feel like this chrono thing is kind of a waste, all the hard work we did yesterday I think kind of went down the drain, as what happens today is all that matters. I’m happy to be at the bivouac, we’ll look over the bike and then we’ll push to the end and see what we can do, its only stage two so a lot of racing left.”

Skyler Howes: “The 48 Hour Chrono stage was difficult and very physically demanding as the dunes were really soft, the camel grass was relentless, the rocks, the dust, everything was pretty heavy. We had a good time then we got to camp out in a tent in the desert which was fun, I think I maybe slept for a total of 30 minutes the whole night. I’m pretty smoked ready for a nap but happy to be here and also to be second in the general standings for now. We’re only on the third day so there’s a long road ahead of us but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mason Klein: “It’s been 48 hours, to say the least. Fighting off being sick wasn’t enough—I ran into major clutch issues that eventually resulted in a broken engine. Luckily, the spirit of the rally came through when two incredible competitors towed me a total of 80 kilometers by rope. Big respect and gratitude to them for getting me through when things looked grim. Before all that, I actually got a chance to open for a good stretch, which felt amazing until my bike decided it had other plans. Despite everything, I’m grateful to have made it to the finish line of the stage. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love this sport—the challenges, the camaraderie, and the determination to keep moving forward no matter what. The bike and I are getting sorted and ready to hit the ground running for tomorrow’s Stage 3. Let’s do this!”

Jacob Argubright: “Much better stage for me! Tested me mentally and physically damn it was fun. Also one of my favorite stages I’ve ever done, bring on stage 3!”

1. (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 11H 12′ 13”

2. (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 07′ 37”

3. (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 07′ 41”

4. (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 08′ 45”00H

5. (BWA) ROSS BRANCH HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 10′ 02”

6. (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 11′ 49”

7. (ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 11′ 50”

8. (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 12′ 47”

9. (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 13′ 39”

10. (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 21′ 53”00H 06′ 10”

11. (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINOS HERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 25′ 50”

12. (ZAF) BRADLEY COXBAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 26′ 37”

13. (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMOHERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM + 00H 28′ 09”

14. (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 28′ 46”

15. (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 30′ 26”

89. (USA) MASON KLEIN KOVE FACTORY RACING + 05H 59′ 42”

OVERALL

1. (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 16H 10′ 31”

2. (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 12′ 36”

3. (BWA) ROSS BRANCHHERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 12′ 40”

4. (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 12′ 48”

5. (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 15′ 09”

6. (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 22′ 31”

7. (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 24′ 10”

8. (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 25′ 12”

9. (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIM HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM + 00H 48′ 57”

10. (ZAF) BRADLEY COX BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 53′ 36”

11. (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 54′ 17”

12. (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 57′ 07”

13.(ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 58′ 26”

14. (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 01H 02′ 21”

15. (CZE) MARTIN MICHEK ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 01H 07′ 08”’

16. (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM 01H 09′ 36”

17. (FRA) MATHIEU DOVEZE BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 01H 21′ 18”

18. (FRA) NEELS THERIC KOVE FACTORY RACING + 01H 22′ 25”

19. (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 01H 25′ 28”

20. (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 01H 26′ 01”

65. (USA) MASON KLEIN KOVE FACTORY RACING + 06h 35′ 57”