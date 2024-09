BUCKWHEAT GNCC VIDEO : XC2 RIDER GRANT DAVIS WINS OVERALL

Grant Davis becomes only the second XC2 rider in history to win an overall GNCC victory . Davis a Pennsylvania native started on the second row and would battle past a large portion of the elite XC1 field on his way to finishing 5th physically but after time was adjusted the FMF KTM FACTORY RACING LANDERS rider would snatch the overall victory from RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING rider Johnny Girroir. Check out the highlight video below done by Kyle Wolf and brought to you by P3 Carbon, Redline Oils, Mitas Tires and Nitromousse .