BETA ANNOUNCES BENNY BLOSS EDITION

Beta Motorcycles is producing a very limited run of Special Edition 2024 Benny Bloss Replica 450 RX models to commemorate a successful first season in Supercross. Only twenty-five of these replica motorcycles will be produced, with each bike getting sequentially numbered (ie. 1 of 25). With only a limited number available, this motorcycle is a must-have for those looking to own a piece of motocross history as Beta’s first model in their inaugural Supercross season.

Included with the bike are the following:

» FMF complete exhaust system

» Benny Bloss SX team graphics (stock plastic and graphics will be included)

» Seat Concepts race replica seat

» TM Designs chain block and chain slider

» Mika handlebars and grips

» Extra front number plate signed by Benny Bloss

» Each bike sequentially numbered

MSRP: $11,499.00

Available in October

Customers should reach out to their local dealer if interested if purchasing one as these are a very limited build.