12 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD BY THIS 450 : DIRT BIKE VLOG #19

Dirt Bike Magazine got all the 2025 450 Motocross Models together for photos and video before the final test day on the 450 Shootout. We’ve been testing these bikes for months and its getting down to the final steps in the process to deliver our thoughts to all our viewers. In this video Mark Tilley and Travis Fant do something a little different. They both give one positive note per bike. No negatives or bashing brands in this. We want to show you that all these bikes are good and have good traits to them. Of course in a shootout there has to be a winner but don’t take it as the gospel and do as much research as you can before buying a new bike. Hang with the Dirt Bike Magazine crew, have some laughs, and learn a little more about the 450s in this video.

