AIROH HELMETS ARE COMING TO THE USA!

BIG PLANS FOR AIROH HELMETS IN AMERICA

Airoh has been apart of 150 world titles with Tony Cairoli at the handlebars. They want to make it 160 and have huge plans to sign some new faces to the brand. Right now they have Jason Anderson and Tom Vialle. They also announced that they will be bringing the helmets into the United States for sale. You will soon be able to go to your local dealer and check out these helmets and possibly purchase one. We can’t wait to see how the partnership between SEVEN and AIROH unfolds as they get into the American market more. Here is a video we shot while touring their helmet intro.