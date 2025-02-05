THE KAWASAKI KX125 IS BACK! Carson Brown’s 2005 KX PINNED!

CARSON BROWN WIDE OPEN ON HIS 2005 KAWASAKI KX125 TWO STROKE

Carson Brown was in Southern California with two of his RED BULL ERA video bikes. We had Carson give us a brief description on his 2005 Kawasaki KX125 Two Stroke at Glen Helen Raceway. Carson’s bike is plain and simple. He proves that on a small budget you can still go fast and have loads of fun. This should help keep the blood boiling until Kawasaki announces its new two stroke! We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

 

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit