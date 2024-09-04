2025 KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

KTM has officially announced the 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition based of the same machine that factory rider Trystan Hart has been dominating the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series on . The bike features a laundry list of aftermarket parts topped off Red Bull graphics. Below is the official images and information directly from KTM about the limited edition model.

Last season saw defending multi-time AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Trystan Hart deliver a perfect season, and in 2024 he has been a picture of consistency on his FMF KTM Factory Racing 300 XC-W, clinching a fourth-consecutive crown. It’s that experience that takes KTM to new heights in the offroad market.

Headlined by its FMF KTM Factory Racing livery, and boasting an insane mix of CNC and anodized hardware, the KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION is instantly recognizable. And its use of top-specification WP XPLOR PRO suspension elevates the performance even further.

The 48 mm XPLOR PRO 7548 fork is exclusively fitted as standard and represents the pinnacle of enduro suspension, adding a new layer of comfort and adjustability. Tailor-made peak performance and compromise-free offroad dynamics come thanks to WP CONE VALVE technology, with the cone-shaped valve requiring no shim stacks to deliver unmatched damping control and direct response on any terrain. Full adjustability of both compression and rebound damping and spring pre-load is made easy with the provided adjustment tools.

At the rear, the WP XPLOR PDS (Progressive Damping System) shock adopts updated settings on the 2025 KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION, which further refines the bike’s handling characteristics as a result of an improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation. It will handle the gnarliest of offroad routes, developed to tackle any challenge that you dare to take on.

It features a full-factory wheel set made up of high-strength black D.I.D alloy wheels coupled to orange-anodized, CNC-machined hubs, black spokes, and orange aluminum nipples. Top-performing Dunlop AT82 Enduro tires are fitted, providing exceptional traction in all conditions, while braking duties are covered by front and rear Brembo brake systems, including a floating front disc and solid rear.

An all-new FMF PowerCore 2.1 Titanium Silencer delivers the full power potential of the 300cc TBI 2-stroke engine. Developed for the demands of offroad competition, with a larger body and lightweight titanium construction, this new exhaust offers unmatched 2-stroke progression.

The KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION has received the ultimate hard enduro treatment, from the standard-fitted radiator fan to the FACTORY racing triple clamp, right down to front and rear disc guards, every element on a FACTORY EDITION is specifically chosen for the job at hand. Plus, chain slider durability has also been increased for 2025.



KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION highlights:

ORANGE GLOSSY FRAME

FACTORY RACING FRAME PROTECTION SET

FACTORY RACING SEAT

MAP-SELECT SWITCH

FACTORY RACING TRIPLE CLAMP

FACTORY WHEEL SET

RADIATOR FAN

SKID PLATE

SEMI-FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC

FRONT BRAKE DISC GUARD

SOLID REAR BRAKE DISC

WP XPLOR PRO COMPONENTS FRONT FORK

REAR BRAKE SAFETY WIRE

ORANGE REAR BRAKE DISC GUARD

ORANGE SUPERSPROX STEALTH REAR SPROCKET

ORANGE OIL FILLER PLUG

HINSON OUTER CLUTCH COVER

CLUTCH SLAVE CYLINDER PROTECTION

FMF TITANIUM POWERCORE 2.1 SILENCER

DUNLOP AT82 ENDURO TIRES