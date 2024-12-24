2025 HUSQVARNA FX350: FULL TEST

According to the highly scientific Dirt Bike Reader Survey, you are a freak. You own 3.08 motorcycles, indicating some deeply rooted psychological issues. For just a moment, try to think like a normal person who is limited to just one motorcycle. It doesn’t matter if that limitation is imposed by space, finances, marital harmony or common sense. What would that one motorcycle be?

Here’s the candidate that makes the most sense: the Husqvarna FX350. It’s the one bike that really can do everything. Like all the closed-course competition bikes, it’s closely based on the current motocross version. The FX350 is a blood brother to the FC350, except it has different suspension, a six-speed gearbox and various off-road trappings (18-inch rear wheel, kickstand, handguards, O-ring chain, skid plate, etc.). The frame, the motor, the mapping and the exhaust are all the same as those of the motocross bike. The fuel tank holds about 2.24 gallons, which is over a quart more than the motocross bike. It’s carried so well that you can’t tell the tank is larger. Bottom line: it’s an off-road bike that can moto.

The 2025 Husqvarna FX350 sells for $12,049.

BLOOD BROTHERS

The FX350 is so closely related to the motocross version that it took the same detour through Supercross Town two years ago. In 2023, it got a comprehensive makeover, and one of the key elements was a new, more rigid chassis. It also got extensive motor changes, completely redesigned rear suspension and some new mannerisms, but it was that rigid chassis that got all the attention Now, the FX350 and all the other Pierer Mobility competition bikes have another new frame. The changes aren’t nearly as radical this time, but there is considerably more vertical flex built in through changes in the top shock mount and the steering head. The bike also got a new fork with the spring version of the WP Xact air fork that comes on the motocross bike. In essence, though, the FX is still very much like the FC. Accordingly, it’s great on a motocross track. The 350 is fast enough to get an occasional holeshot against vets and seniors, and mild enough to help the rider last a whole moto. On top, it is only about 3 horsepower shy of a 450. The great thing about the 350 powerband is that it goes on forever. Once you tire out, you can upshift and stay away from the meat of the powerband. A 450 can do that as well, but the problem is that a 450 is always on the brink of stalling when you ride at low Rs. That means you have to do all your braking and transitions with the clutch in. The 350 isn’t like that. When you’re strong and aggressive, you use the clutch a lot to manipulate the power delivery. When you’re tired, you can roll it on, use the torque and still be pretty quick. You don’t worry about stalling.

This year the newish WP Xact spring fork has what you might call aggressive off-road settings. It’s softer and more consistent than the air fork that comes on the MX bike. Once again, that makes it a bullseye for vets and seniors. Increasingly, most MX tracks have what they call their “big track” and their “vet track.” The difference isn’t just jumps; it’s speed. Speed demands stiffer suspension. The FX’s stock settings are perfect for most vet tracks, and if you venture out on a faster track, it will require at least a few clicks of compression in front. The back is usually good. As for the new frame, it’s better no matter where you ride. We made excuses for the previous chassis and said that it got better with time and break in. That was probably true, but the 2025 FX starts off feeling good.

Even though the fuel tank is larger than that of the MX bike, you can’t tell any difference from the cockpit.

The FX350 is in the same state of tune as the FC350 motocross bike.

OFF-ROAD CRED

Off-road, the FX350 is far, far superior to any 450. Most of that is because it’s more difficult to stall. Beyond that, the 350 also has an off-road powerband below the motocross powerband. You usually ride above 9000 rpm on the track. On the trail, you can spend days below that mark. It’s like two different motorcycles. If you ever go hill-climbing, it’s almost certain that you’ll break the 9000-rpm barrier on some diabolical sand hill-climb. But, hill-climbing is a sport unto itself.

The real compromise for the FX350 on the trail is that the suspension is very racing-oriented. The FX and TX lines in the Husqvarna fleet are considered competition bikes. The FE and TE models are trail-oriented. Unfortunately, there isn’t a FE350 at this time, only the FE350S dual-sport bike. Even if there was an off-road FE350, it wouldn’t be a candidate for the only-one-bike scenario. Judging by the FE450, it would be too detuned to ever be suitable on a motocross track. Suspension will be a compromise for any bike that is expected to fit into two completely diverse environments. The FX350 is a good halfway point and still has slightly reduced suspension travel and a lower seat height than KTM models, which is a great aspect of all Huskys in virtually everyone’s opinion.

Brembo brakes are back on Husky closed-course competition bikes.

SMALL BIKE, BIG WORLD

If you really must pick one world where the FX350 excels, it’s cross-country racing. Kailub Russell won a zillion GNCC races on the KTM version of the same bike. Since his retirement, it seems that the pendulum has swung back to the 450 for the GNCC elite, but that changes with the wind. The FX350 is championship material at the highest level of eastern off-road racing. As for motocross, just take a look at your local track. Chances are the Vet and Senior classes are stacked with 350s. The FX350 might be the most popular of all because of its shortened seat height and six-speed gearbox.

There are certainly limitations to the FX350’s versatility. Pro MX is a stretch. So is dual-sport. And, it would take some determination to make it into a good adventure bike. It’s simply worth pointing out that the bike has been successful in all those worlds. No one’s trying to take your other 2.08 motorcycle away. But, if that ever happens, make sure you have the FX350 locked up good.