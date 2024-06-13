2024 HUSQVARNA TE300 HERITAGE PROJECT VIDEO: JAY SPILLS THE BEANS

Jay Clark is the mad man behind some of our builds at Dirt Bike Magazine. Before we hit the studio for some photos we did a walk around on the bike that Jay built for us. It’s our 2024 Husqvarna TE300 Two Stroke. The frame has been powder coated to white, the oil injection system has been modified, the brakes were upgraded, the overall look was given a vintage vibe, and the tires have the latest and greatest from Dunlop. See what Mark Tilley finds out about this bike and head over to dirtbikemagazine.com for the full story!

