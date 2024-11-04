2024 DUBYA WORLD VET CHAMPIONSHIP PRO RESULTS

The World Vet Championship is now in its 40th year. It was brought to life back in 1984 by Tom White at Perris Raceway. It moved to Glen Helen and grew to become the single biggest motocross event in Southern California. This year it had over 1200 entries over two days of racing. The format is three motos for most classes; some have two races Saturday, others have two on Sunday. The exception is the 30+ Pro class, which has two motos on Sunday that are live streamed. You can watch the 2024 World Vet Live stream here.

Phil Nicoletti was a last-minute addition to the program and he dominated both motos of the 30+ Pro class. He retired from pro motocross this year where he was a top 10 finisher at age 35. Even he couldn’t prevent Mike Alessi from pulling two holeshots, but Nicoletti managed to take the lead early in both motos. Late in the second moto, Giacomo Redondi made a challenge, but by then Nicoletti was on cruise control. Alessi was second overall with a 2-3 score ahead of Redondi’s 4-2.

Alessi had two more holeshots in the Pasha 125 pro class. In that event, he managed to capture the top position with a 1-2 score, whereas Ryan Morias was second with a 4-1 ahead of Nicoletti’s 2-3.

Doug Dubach was honored on Saturday afternoon with an induction into the Glen Helen walk of fame and the 2024 Edison Dye Lifetime Achievement award. Doug is the winningest rider in the event’s history with multiple wins across the 30+, 40+, 50+ and 60+ classes. He was, however, thwarted this year in the 60+ Expert class because he missed the start for his second moto. That gave the win to Pete DeGraf, who had won the 60+ and 50+ Expert classes in previous years. Gary Jones was likewise thwarted in his attempt to capture his third 70+ Expert win. His old friend Brent Wallingsford came out of retirement to go 1-1-2 in that class ahead of Jones’ 2-2-1. For compete results, go to www.glenhelen.com

30+ PRO

1. PHILLIP NICOLETTI 1/1

2. MIKE ALESSI 2/3

3. GIACOMO REDONDI 4/ 2

4. SEAN LIPANOVICH 3/4

5. JUSTIN MCDONLAD 5/5

6. DOMINIC DESIMONE 6/6

7. BENNY BRECK 9/7

8. MARCELLO DISETTI 10/8

9. DENNIS STAPLETON 8/11

10. BRYCE HUFFMAN 13/10

11. JUAN PEDRO 15/12

12. DUSTIN PULLIAM 14/13

13. KRIS KEEFER 7/21

14. MATAS INDA 17/14

15. BILLY LEA 16/15

16. ALEX RAY 12/20

17. BRANDON SCHARER 24/9

18. ZAC WRAY 18/16

19. CODY BROWNFIELD 20/17

20. IAN NACCARATO 19/18

40 PRO

1. RYAN MORAIS 1/1

2. MIKE BROWN 2/2

3. KRIS KEEFER 3/3

4. DENNIS STAPLETON 5/4

5. MARK TILLEY 4/5

6. TODD MINNIE 7/6

7. MARCELLO DISETTI 6/7

8. BILLY JUREVICH 9/8

9. MIKE CUNDAR 8/11

10. ADAM MILLER12/9

11. SHAWN BUSHNELL 11/10

12. ANDY ANAYA 15/12

13. RYAN WILSON13/15

14. TYSON TAYLOR 10/18

15. JEREMIAH MOORE 17/13

16. KELVIN SCHOEN 14/16

17. COLE BRIDENBAKER 18/14

18. KRIS PAPWORTH 16/17

19. JR VIELLE DNF

20. BRENT PILON DNF

PASHA 125 PRO 30+