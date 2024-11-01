DON’T MISS THE 2024 WORLD VET MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP – LIVE STREAMING ON NOVEMBER 3RD!

2024 DUBYA WORLD VET MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP – LIVE STREAMING ON NOVEMBER 3RD!

Get ready for one of the biggest events in veteran motocross – the 2024 World Vet Motocross Championship! We’re excited to invite you to join us LIVE as we broadcast from Glen Helen Raceway on Sunday, November 3rd, from 11 AM to 3 PM PST.

All you have to do is go to www.motocrossactionmag.com or go to YouTube and type in “2024 World Vet Championship live stream.”

This is your chance to watch elite veteran riders from around the world as they compete for glory on one of the most demanding motocross tracks out there. Tune in for four hours of intense racing, rider insights, and behind-the-scenes interviews that make this event a fan favorite year after year.

Event Details:

📅 Date: November 3, 2024

⏰ Time: 11 AM – 3 PM PST

📍 Location: Glen Helen Raceway, CA (Broadcast Online)

Classes Covered: 30 Pro – Moto 1 & 2 / 50 Pro – Moto 2 / World Cup – Moto 1 & 2

🔴 Subscribe and turn on notifications so you don’t miss a moment of the live action.