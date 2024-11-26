2024 DIRT BIKE HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE // Searching for that perfect gift

Are you shopping for that two-wheeled enthusiast that has everything or do you just need some ideas on getting that special someone something different this holiday season? Look no further, because the Dirt Bike staff has teamed up with a bunch of industry-leading motorsports companies to make gift-giving extremely easy this holiday season.

ASV HOLIDAY PRO PACK





The Holiday F4 Series Pro Pack includes a forged-aluminum brake and Pro-model clutch lever that includes an ASV-designed Pro perch with an ASV rotator clamp, dust cover, on-the-fly cable quick adjust, and sealed bearings at the perch pivot point. Available in a variety of colors for just about any popular off-road application

Price: $225

Contact: asvinventions.com

WISECO FORGED RING-COMPRESSOR SLEEVES

Have a DIY mechanic in your life? Chances are you do, so you know having the right tools for the job is everything. Not only does Wiseco forge their pistons right here in the USA, but they also forge their own ring-compressor sleeves to help make that top-end rebuild go a bit smoother. Available for a wide range of bore sizes, these sleeves are tapered and hard anodized for an easy pistoninto-cylinder install. Find these stocking stuffers at Wiseco.com.

Price: $34.95

Contact: www.wiseco.com

REKLUSE EXP 4.0

Available in upgrade kits for existing Rekluse 3.0 auto clutch systems or as part of brand-new RadiusX and RadiusCX clutch systems. The EXP 4.0 is Rekluse’s latest generation of the auto clutch technology providing more direct power delivery, rider-focused tuneability and enhanced longevity.

Price: $449.00 and up

Contact: www.rekluse.com

JE PRO SERIES PISTONS

With over 75 years in the game, JE is among the leaders in forged pistons. Working with builders like Twisted Development and Pro Circuit, JE has fine-tuned its line of Pro Series forged pistons to offer something for every top-end rebuild job—from a reliable replacement to an all-out race engine. JE’s complete selection of USA-made forged pistons is available at JEpistons.com.

Price: Starting at $239.99

Contact: www.jepistons.com

SCOTT PROSPECT 2.0

The Prospect 2.0 is the second generation of Scott’s flagship goggles that feature the quick-release lenslocking system, proprietary molded lens technology, new styling, NoSweat face foam, articulated outriggers and available in three different price points. Available with a variety of lens options and with tear-off capabilities, or the popular Works Film System.

Price: $109.95, Prospect 2.0; $124.95, Prospect 2.0 AMP; $114.95, Prospect 2.0 WFS

Contact: www.scott-sports.com

PROX DRIVE CHAINS

Available in X-ring and standard configurations, ProX is a great option for a high-quality, Japanese-sourced drive chain without breaking the bank. These chains have been tested extensively in various off-road and motocross settings, and have proved to be durable on all counts.

Price: Starting at $104.95

Contact: www.pro-x.com

GET MINI JUMP-STARTER

Available through InnTeck USA, the GET Mini Jump-Starter is a multi-functional mini starter that allows you to restart any bike (and many other vehicles). Light and compact, the Mini Jump-Starter even has an LED light for nighttime emergencies. It can also act as a power supply for your electronic devices, thanks to the USB output port. It is extremely easy and safe to use, as it is provided with a special protection against over-voltage and inversion of its power-supply polarity.

Price: $79.99

Contact: www.innteck-usa.com

6D ATR-3 HELMET

Building off the success of its predecessor, the brand-new ATR-3 off-road helmet from 6D features their fifth-generation Omni-Directional Suspension and unique rebuildable design. The ATR-3 is engineered to provide superior energy management during a crash. Available in five different design options and a variety of colorways—from X-small through XX-large. Also available in youth sizes.

Price: $759.95

Contact: www.6dhelmets.com

EKS LUCID SIGNATURE SERIES GOGGLES

The new Lucid Carson Brown Signature-series goggles have a Pacific Northwest-style strap with the proprietary XDO (Extreme Definition Optics) lens technology, along with a DYAD sonic-welded hard outer frame, which holds the lens in place and creates defense against flying debris and heavy roost. This hard outer is bonded to a soft inner frame made of exclusive Polyflex, face-forming ethyl carbamate material and 3D-designed, 17mm face-forming foam, allowing the goggles to form to nearly every face shape and create a seal and fit while eliminating any pressure points.

Price: $99

Contact: www.eksbrand.com

RIDE ENGINEERING TRIPLE CLAMPS

The 23.5mm offset triple-clamp system from Ride Engineering for the 2023–’25 KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas 125cc–450cc motorcycles was designed to improve overall handling and provide a more comfortable feel through increased stability. Available with a one-piece, anti-twist handlebar mounting system and in a variety of color combinations.

Price: $799, triple clamp; $99, bar mount

Contact: www.ride-engineering.com

EXCEL ONE RIMS

Excel One rims were developed for enthusiasts and weekend warriors looking for a good value for their money! Best for OEM replacement, Excel’s new Excel One rims are an economical alternative to the premium Takasago and Excel A60 rims offered. Available in 21×160, 19×1.85 and 19×2.15 sizes.

Price: Starts at $129.95

Contact: www.rkexcelamerica.com

MOTION PRO DIGITAL TIRE GAUGE

The 0–60-psi digital tire-pressure gauge from Motion Pro features a billet-aluminum trapezoid body, billet-aluminum air chuck, ergonomically shaped bleeder button, large digital lightup display, 15-inch-long high-pressure hose, anti-shock protective gauge cover, four selectable measuring scales, and is backed by a two-year warranty.

Price: $119.99

Contact: www.motionpro.com

FASST COMPANY FLEXX HANDLEBAR

Complementing the original Fasst Company Flexx handlebar is the recently released Low Bar, which is designed for the rider looking for the lowest possible overall bar height. At 68mm tall, the low bar perfectly complements our 92mm and 116mm bars. The Low Bar is ideal for offsetting added height from a damper or lowering your setup in general. It fits bikes, quads, adventure bikes and everything in between. It’s available in 10-, 12-, 14- and 15-degree backsweep.

Price: $399.99

Contact: www.fasstco.com

CRUZ TOOLS

The Switchback toolkit from Cruz Tools is developed specifically for the woods or enduro rider who explores trails away from the trailhead. It’s lightweight at 1.7 pounds, super compact at 2×2×7 inches, and is capable of handling most trailside repairs and adjustments. The collapsible T-handle driver makes for fast work turning sockets, hex and Torx bits. The kit also includes a 5-in-1 screwdriver, needle-nose pliers, mechanics wire, cable ties and a durable zip-up pouch.

Price: $64.95 and up

Contact: www.cruztools.com

USWE LERA OFF-ROAD RIDING GEAR

USWE designed the Lera offroad riding gear to provide heavyduty protection while still being comfortable to wear. The pants offer a pre-curved, race-fit, large knee area; full-grain leather inner knee panel; and four-way stretch panels. The jersey features a micro-mesh body fabric with fourway stretch panels, low-profile neck, TPU vinyl logo, bonded hems and sublimated openeyelet mesh side panels under the arms for maximum ventilation. When designing the 0 BS gloves, USWE wanted to produce a high-performance race glove that feels like a second skin. They feature an ergonomic, pre-curved, perforated palm; an embossed cuff with Velcro adjustment; and a Spandexmesh back-of-the-hand fabric providing protection and freedom of movement.

Price: $239.99, pants; $79.99, jersey; $49.99, gloves

Contact: www.uswe.com

BUDDY 150 TROLLEY BAG

The Buddy 150-liter Trolley bag is a premium-quality trolley made to withstand heavy-duty usage by the off-road community. The bag is developed to carry a full riding kit (clothes, protection, boots and helmet) to the races. This beast of a bag comes with four huge compartments and a tough yet lightweight molded base to handle all the abuse.

Price: $399.99

Contact: www.uswe.com

GPX TSE300

The TSE300 is GPX’s newest flagship two-stroke model. It’s designed to rival the features, performance and reliability of the best enduro 300s on the market today with a completely unrivaled price! Whether you’re riding first-gear singletrack or open desert, the TSE300 powerplant is designed to produce plenty of torque and power to match the task! The balancer shaft reduces vibration, resulting in less rider fatigue. Also included with every TSE300 is a hydraulic clutch, handguards, cooling fan, billet triple clamps, billet hubs and an LED lighting system.

Price: $6899

Contact: www.gpxmoto.com

ARAI HELMET VX-PRO4

Arai VX-Pro4 is designed for MX, enduro and off-road use. Standard for every Arai helmet, the basic and simple organic shell shape is based on the R75 shape concept. It’s a visual demonstration of our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the shell with real-world impact performance.

Price: $759.95

Contact: www.araiamericas.com

ARAI HELMET XD-5

The XD-5 is a completely redesigned helmet packed with many new features. As with everything from Arai, every improvement is made with a priority for protection. And, this new model brings us ever closer to the ideal Arai shape for protection.

Price: $949.95

Contact: www.araiamericas.com

MAGURA HYMEC

This Hymec hydraulic-assist sealed system replaces the clutch perch and clutch cable with a small, lightweight hydraulic system that is designed to improve overall clutch control. Providing an easier clutch pull and smoother actuation while eliminating cable adjustments altogether.

Price: $329

Contact: www.magurausa-shop.com

JOE HAULER E-BIKE CARRIER

For over 30 years, Joe Hauler Motorcycle Carriers has specialized in manufacturing durable and reliable hitch haulers. Their new e-haulers are designed to be both strong and lightweight, offering a practical solution for transporting e-bikes. The Single E-Bike Joe Hauler weighs 24 pounds and can carry bikes up to 160 pounds, with a wheel-channel size of 4 inches wide and 63 inches long. The Double E-Bike Joe Hauler weighs 41 pounds and can transport two bikes with a combined weight of up to 320 pounds. For added convenience, loading ramps are available, and there is a designated spot on the carrier to store the ramp during transport.

Price: $579 and up

Contact: www.joehauler.com

MOTOREX MOTO SHINE

Motorex’s MS1 is for that factory finish or detailing touch after cleaning your bike. This high-gloss formulation protects and enhances plastics, carbon fiber, rubber, and graphics. MS1 provides a durable coating that repels mud and water when sprayed on a surface and left wet, or leaves an additional anti-static film when allowed to set up and buffed to a long-lasting sheen. It leaves the perfect finish to looking factory fresh and staying cleaner longer.

Price: $13.99

Contact: motorexusa.com

PRO BUD’S TIRE PASTE

Pro Bud’s Tire Paste is the ideal tire-mounting compound for off-road moto and woods riders. With dead-on accurate application, peerless lubrication that’s ideal for spooning the tire on by hand and a tacky final dryness that helps keep the tire in place, it makes tire changes a breeze. Apply with the supplied pad.

Price: $17.99 and up

Contact: www.pro-buds.co or Amazon

POWER PLUS FUEL FRAGRANCE

Power Plus Fuel Fragrance goes in your fuel and comes out of your exhaust, eliminating unpleasant exhaust odors, and the eye, nose and throat irritations associated with harsh fuels. It’s safe for all two- and four-stroke applications, including carbureted and injected vehicles, and is trusted and been used for over 30 years. Try all 20 popular scents!

Price: $4.95 and up

Contact: powerpluslubricants.com

MAXIMA CASTOR 927 PRE-MIX

Used by a variety of top two-stroke engine builders in the industry, Maxima’s Castor 927 is castor-based, ester-fortified two-stroke engine oil designed to ensure maximum performance while providing maximum protection under the most severe conditions.

Price: $13.99, 16 ounces

Contact: Your local dealer or www.maximausa.com

DENAGO POWERSPORTS MX-1

The MX1 offers a semi-automatic transmission, meaning you have a foot shifter but no hand-activated clutch. Other performance features include a 107cc, air-cooled four-stroke engine with a stainless steel exhaust, adjustable suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and a manually adjustable throttle limiter to ensure you can learn at your own pace. Convenience features include an electric start with a backup kick-starter, folding adjustable front brake lever, color-matched comfort top grips, and a handy kickstand.

Price: $799

Contact: www.denagopowersports.com

2025 FXR CLUTCH PRO

FXR’s Clutch Pro motocross collection is meticulously engineered to offer riders specific features to fit their needs. Combining a mix of breathable Omni-Stretch materials and full-grain leather knees all designed with durability in mind, the FXR Clutch Pro line is designed to deliver an outstanding, premium, entry-level product line for the everyday rider.

Price: $49.99, jersey; $129.99, pants

Contact: www.fxrracing.com

FMF TURBINECORE 2.1 SILENCER

The Turbinecore 2.1 uses the exclusive Turbine Dampening System. This top-notch product is designed for two-stroke applications and has well earned its U.S. Forest-legal status. The straight-through design of the spark-arrestor canister, and the performance-flow stainless steel end cap ensures strength, durability and, most importantly, track- and trailproven unrestricted power and performance.

Price: $269.99

Contact: www.fmfracing.com

MOOSE ALPINESTARS TECH 7 BOOTS

Moose Racing has teamed up with Alpinestars to produce the allnew Tech 7 and Tech 7s Moose Racing-branded boots. Both boots will feature all the technology from Alpinestars that’s trusted by the pros and are available in two exclusive Moose Racing colorways and designs.

Price: $439.95, Tech 7; $249.95, Tech 7s

PRO CIRCUIT UMBRELLA

Everyone knows Pro Circuit makes performance aftermarket products for dirt bikes, but they offer much more, too. Pro Circuit’s umbrella comes in two styles, the classic logo and the “We Race” slogan. A good, stylish umbrella is hard to find, so whether you’re trying to block yourself from the sun on a hot day at the racetrack or looking to fight off the downpour, Pro Circuit literally has you covered.

Price: $25

Contact: www.procircuit.com

NITROMOUSSE PLUSHIE FOAM INSERT

Specifically made for slow, tight and technical extreme-enduro-type riding, the all-new Nitromousse Plushie foam insert is all about traction and eliminating the possibility of a flat. The Plushie is designed to mimic the feel of a standard tube with 6–8 pounds of pressure with having 100-percent flat-proof technology. These are a favorite of top professional riders like Cody Webb, Destry Abbott, Cooper Abbott and Quinn Wentzel.

Price: $134.95 each (comes with one tube of Nitrolube)

Contact: www.nitromousse.com

MAXXIS MX-SI MOTOCROSS TIRES

Developed with seven-time Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath, the all-new Maxxis MX-SI tires offer the MX line’s best traction for soft terrain, with the new tread pattern, and compound delivering consistent grip in rough conditions and under acceleration exiting corners. The redesigned, state-of-the-art tread pattern on the front tire is designed to provide outstanding lean-angle grip, stability and predictability.

Price: $97, 80/100/21 front; $117, 120/80/19 rear

Contact: www.maxxis.com

“BAJA: THE ADVENTURE” BOOK

“Baja: The Adventure” is a new book written and photographed by Jon Ortner that details the 2023 SCORE Baja 1000 race from start to finish. Following the 400X Pro Moto team sponsored by Baja Bound/ TBT Racing/Liebelt Inc., this book gives the reader a unique view of the demands of the race and the people of Baja. This hardbound and oversized coffee-table book would be a fine addition for any moto or off-road motorcycle enthusiast.

Price: $99 and up

Contact: bajatheadventurebook.com

CCR SPORTS HYBRID MOTO RACK

The Hybrid Moto rack can help secure just about any two-wheeled recreational vehicle imaginable. Designed to mount to your pickup’s front bulkhead to van partition walls, van seat bases (with their seat-base mounts) and trailers. Constructed out of 6063, American-made, aircraftgrade extruded-aluminum track with textured black powder coating, the Hybrid Moto Rack features heavy-duty tie-down loops, an exclusive X-nut fastening kit, and Moto Vise wheel chocks with built-in positional-width adjustments.

Price: $299.99 w/ free shipping

Contact: www.ccrsport.com

KOVE USA MX250

The Kove MX250 is the perfect small-bore, moto-leisure four-stroke. An excellent blend of affordability and performance, the MX250 proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to have a blast on the track! Electric start, EFI, quality components and a six-speed DOHC powerplant all come together with an MSRP that hasn’t been seen on a 250F motocross bike for nearly 20 years. Give the MX250 a try, and you’ll be surprised how much fun, performance and quality you can have for under $6000!

Price Starting at: $5,999

Contact: www.kovemotousa.com.

KOVE 450 Rally

The Kove 450 Rally is the ultimate lightweight ADV bike that you have been dreaming of! What’s extra special about this bike? It’s streetlegal in all 50 states! Regardless of where you live, you can take the Kove 450 Rally anywhere you dare to ride! Kove has finally struck the perfect balance—lightweight agility and off-road suspension meet distance-friendly ergonomics and rally-raid styling. The 450 Rally is not simply rally-inspired, it’s rally-bred! It’s designed from day one as a rally motorcycle with an 8-gallon fuel capacity, frame-mounted tower, integrated windscreen and switchable ABS. It’s available in two seat heights—low and tall—to fit any size rider!

Price Starting at: $9,499

Contact: www.kovemotousa.com.

KOVE 800X Adventure

The new Kove 800X is ready to rewrite the rulebook on what an adventure bike can be. With more power on tap, it also has a dry weight hovering around 100 pounds less than the most popular bikes on the ADV market. The center of the 800X is the 799cc, DOHC parallel twin that churns out 95 horsepower. The fork is the same 49mm Yu-Ann from the 450 Rally, but sprung and valved for the 800. It is held in place by a billet triple clamp that also houses a steering stabilizer. Rear suspension duties are handled by a linkage-equipped Yu-Ann piggyback shock. Rounding out the package is a 5-gallon fuel tank, which can deliver up to 250 miles of range on a single fill-up.

Price Starting at: $11,999

Contact: www.kovemotousa.com.