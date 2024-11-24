RIDING THE BETA 200RR X-PRO:THE WRAP

For such a small company, Beta is being pretty aggressive lately. The company’s off-road bikes have undergone some pretty substantial changes for 2025–to the point that they figured they should have a new name. The standard RR models are now called the X-Pro models. We just took delivery of our first Beta test bike of the 2025 model year. It’s the 200cc two-stroke. Once upon a time the 200cc off-road bike was the backbone of American off-road riding. Now, Beta is the only one in the pool and we can’t figure out why. It’s a great size for true trail riding.

The new Pro X models all feature a new frame with a 20mm lower seat height, a new single-spring front fork, elastomeric handlebar mounts, a coolant overflow reservoir and a rescue strap on the front fender as standard equipment. The bodywork is new for 2025 as well. It still has oil-injection, two maps available on the fly, a mechanical power valve, a carburetor and push-button seat removal. The Sachs ZF SHC front fork is lighter and now uses only one spring in the right side. There’s also a preload adjuster on the right while the compression and rebound damping are handled on the left. Beta’s off-road bikes have an electronic key.

So far we have only a couple of days on the 200. We still think there’s nothing better for a certain kind of riding. Any tight trail that has twists, turns, rocks and surprises is 200 territory. The Beta isn’t exactly like the 200s we remember from the past. Back in the KTM and KDX days, those bikes were tuned for all low end power and nothing else. The Beta has that, but it can also move out when the need arises. It’s not far off a modern 125 motocross bike in peak power. Way up top, the Beta goes flat, but by then it’s given all the things that two-stroke off-road bike fans love. At low-rpm it’s virtually unstoppable. It never stalls and the power delivery is super smooth.

It also seems like today’s two-strokes are all blessed with excellent jetting. In truth, this is more about advancement in ignition systems, because the carburetor on the 200 isn’t that different from what we had in the old days. It’s a garden variety Keihin PWK 36mm. If you ride at idle speed for extended periods, it will load up slightly, but clean out immediately when the trail opens up.

So far, we are completely on board with the new fork. The Sachs ZF fork is still soft, even by trail bike standards, but we’re okay with that. It makes for a plush ride on those tight, slow trails that call out for small-displacement two-strokes. If there’s any hiccup in the program, it’s the bike’s price. It sells for $9499. Beta does offer an escape route for those who remember when 200 two-strokes cost $3999. The Beta 125RR Pro X is 80 percent the same and sells for almost $1000 less. You just have to do your own kickstarting. We’ll ride the bike right up to the deadline for the February, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike.

MORE PROJECTS

Last month’s 24 Hours of Glen Helen was a very big deal around here. Even though Team SLR with Justin Morgan, Ryan Surratt Brandon Prieto and Tyler Lynn were the big winners of the 24, there was also a series winner crowned at that event. Carson Tryon did well enough in all three events to be crowned the Glen Helen Endurance Champion of 2024, and he did it on a couple of 125s. The Husky TC 125 was a Dirt Bike test bike that will be featured in the February, 2025 print issue.

250 MX SHOOTOUT

The February print edition of Dirt Bike will also feature our 2025 250 MX shootout. It’s an eight-bike affair this year with the addition of the Triumph TF250X. We were surprised at how quickly our test riders warmed up to the new brand. It was actually voted the best in several categories. The bike were rated in Power, Power Delivery, Stability, Cornering, Front Suspension, Rear Suspension and Detailing. no single bike was able to sweep all the categories with five-star rating across the board.

ARVE Error: ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

src mismatch provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/3ySURTY0XGA?si=XjkqMPpjog9jCNcy



src: https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ySURTY0XGA?wmode=transparent&rel=0&feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://dirtbikemagazine.com

src mod: https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ySURTY0XGA?wmode=transparent&rel=0

src gen: https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ySURTY0XGA



TM IS BACK

We were delighted to see that TM motorcycles will be arriving in America soon. Ralf Schmidt was the previous importer, but when he moved back home to Holland two years ago, it left the U.S. TM-less. Now 71 Powersports in Reno is stepping up to the plate, although details are thin. It looks like there might be another importer sharing the duties on the east coast. Stay tuned.

CASELLI CUP

It’s time to choose America’s Top Off-Road racer! Last year the entire U.S. ISDE team shared the top position. This year, here’s an overview of the riders who have been doing all the winning. Who is your pick? Send us your thoughts at [email protected].

GNCC XC1

Jonathan Girroir 271 points/6 wins Jordan P Ashburn 229/2 Steward Baylor Jr 210/2 Craig B DeLong 168/2 Michael Witkowski 128 Evan Smith 126 Grant Baylor 125 Lyndon Snodgrass 114 Josh Strang 103 Liam Draper 92 Trevor A Bollinger 88 Dante A Oliveira 77/1 Ricky A Russell 69 Ryder Lafferty 52 Benjamin M Kelley 50 Ruy Barbosa 36

GNCC XC2

Grant W Davis 344/8 Angus J Riordan 298/3 Cody J Barnes 231 Toby D Cleveland 177 Brody Johnson 173 Thaddeus Duvall 158 Jason C Lipscomb 154 Liam Draper 151 Jesse Ansley 134 Joshua M Toth 118/1 Ruy Barbosa 94 Jonathan T Johnson 89 Tyler Palmer 59 Zachary N Davidson 50 Brandon Gregoire 41 Sawyer Carratura 36 Nicholas Defeo 28 Tyler D Medaglia 21 Landon Lynn 17 Michael Delosa 13

GNCC Women

Rachael Archer 296/5 Brandy Richards 282/5 Korie Steede 246/2 Shelby Turner 189/1 Prestin I Raines 173

NGPC PRO

Dante Oliveira 230/6 Dare Demartile 198/1 Austin Walton 156 Mateo Oliveira 139 Cole Martinez 131/1 Giacomo Redondi 130 Jack Simpson 126 Justin Hoeft 103 Tyler Lynn 101 Dalton Shirey 59 Ryan Surratt 51 Trevor Stewart 37 Josh Mosiman 22 Ruy Barbosa 21 Lyndon Snodgrass18 Trevor Hunter 17 Jaxon Pascal 12 Richard Taylor 12 Cameron Horner 11 Tyler Belknap 11

NGPC Pro2

Mason Semmens 248/6 Colton Aeck 201/3 Kai Aiello 153 JP Alvarez 151 Ryder Thomaselli 103 Collier Martinez 98 Cole Zeller 96 Cody Simpson 91 Samuel Pretschar 86 Tristun Alvarez 78

NGPC Pro Women

Mikayla Nielsen 265/8 Ava Silvestri 226/1 Kaitlyn Jacobs 84

NATIONAL ENDURO

Josh Toth 276/7 Steward Baylor Jr 229/2 Evan Smith 165 Jonathan Girroir 156 Grant Davis 130 Will Sievenpiper 112 Trevor Bollinger 108 Ricky Russell 102 Nathaniel Tasha 101 Nicholas Defeo 92

AMA HARD ENDURO

Trystan Hart 195/4 Cody Webb 170/3 Ryder LeBlond 138 Will Riordan 131 Colton Haaker 101 James Flynn 89 Kawelo Huddy 86 Branden Petrie 65 Quinn Wentzel 65 Ryder Guest 61

ENDUROCROSS EX PRO

Trystan Hart 170/4 Colton Haaker 132/1 Cooper Abbott 111 Jonny Walker 94 Max Gerston 93 Ryder LeBlond 92 Dominik Olszowy 90 Tim Apolle 74 Branden Petrie 72 Braxton Hintze 66

NATIONAL HARE & HOUND

Zane Roberts 140/2 Austin Walton 123 Joseph Wasson 120/1 Preston Campbell 103 Dalton Shirey 94/2 Sam Pretscherer 77 (250) DJ Weber 65 (250) Chance Fullerton 54 (250) Madden Kirsch 46 Daemon Woolslayer 39

HARE SCRAMBLES WEST (One round remaining)

Dante Oliveira 120/4 Giacomo Redondi 115/1 Mateo Oliveira 108 Zane Roberts 86 Layton Smail 85 (250) Jaden Dahners 80 (250) Ryder Thomaselli 71 (250) Lane Lorenzo 50 (250) Joseph Wasson 45 Ethan Pacak 42 (250)

SPRINT ENDURO

Johnny Girroir 540/16 Liam Draper 380 Craig Delong 323 Angus Riordan 299 (250) Jason Tino 284 (250) Cody Barnes 256 Joseph Cunningham 208 (ProAm) Cooper Jones 186 (ProAm) Gavin Simon 135 (ProAm) Toby Cleveland 130 (250)

WORCS 450

Dare Demartile 205/5 Tyler Lynn 184/2 Jack Simpson 163 Justin Hoeft 130/2 Ryan Surratt 73 Cole Martinez 59 Trevor Stewart 53 Thomas Dunn 49 Tyler Belknap 31 Giacomo Redondi 16

WORCS 250 Pro

Mason Semmens 186/6 Colton Aeck 186/2 Kai Aiello 176 Jake Alvarez 140 Sam Pretscherer 110

DAKAR RALLY 2024

1st Overall: Ricky Brabec

DNF: Mason Klein 3rd stage 1, 5th stage 5, withdrawal stage 6

DNF: Skyler Howes 5th stage 3, withdrawal stage 6

BEST IN THE DESERT

MC Open Pro: Shane Logan / Corbin McPherson

BAJA 1000

Justin Morgan/Brandon Prieto/Tyler Lynn/Ryan Surratt

ISDE AMERICANS

WT/JWT/WWT, Overall

6. Josh Toth

11. Grant Davis

12. Johnny Girroir

14. Dante Oliveira

19. Cody Barnes

31. Mateo Oliveira

49. Brandy Richards

85. Rachel Guttish

94. Ava Silvestri

WOMEN’S CLUB

Jocelyn Barnes Olivia Pugh Rachel Stout

CLUB OA

6. Jaden Dahners

9. Layton Smail

12. Cooper Jones

14. Cole Witmer

14. Jhak Walker

19. Anson Maloney

21. Lane Lorenzo

22. Anthony Ferrante

34. Ryder Thomaselli

41. Tanner Whipple

42. Zach Toth

44. Alex Dorsey

45. Huck Jenkins

58. Eric Forsberg

91. Eric Stevenson

Trevor Maley

Tyler Vore

See you next time!