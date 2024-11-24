RIDING THE BETA 200RR X-PRO:THE WRAP

For such a small company, Beta is being pretty aggressive lately. The company’s off-road bikes have undergone some pretty substantial changes for 2025–to the point that they figured they should have a new name. The standard RR models are now called the X-Pro models. We just took delivery of our first Beta test bike of the 2025 model year. It’s the 200cc two-stroke. Once upon a time the 200cc off-road bike was the backbone of American off-road riding. Now, Beta is the only one in the pool and we can’t figure out why. It’s a great size for true trail riding.
The new Pro X models all feature a new frame with a 20mm lower seat height, a new single-spring front fork, elastomeric handlebar mounts, a coolant overflow reservoir and a rescue strap on the front fender as standard equipment. The bodywork is new for 2025 as well. It still has oil-injection, two maps available on the fly, a mechanical power valve, a carburetor and push-button seat removal. The Sachs ZF SHC front fork is lighter and now uses only one spring in the right side. There’s also a preload adjuster on the right while the compression and rebound damping are handled on the left. Beta’s off-road bikes have an electronic key.
So far we have only a couple of days on the 200. We still think there’s nothing better for a certain kind of riding. Any tight trail that has twists, turns, rocks and surprises is 200 territory. The Beta isn’t exactly like the 200s we remember from the past. Back in the KTM and KDX days, those bikes were tuned for all low end power and nothing else. The Beta has that, but it can also move out when the need arises. It’s not far off a modern 125 motocross bike in peak power. Way up top, the Beta goes flat, but by then it’s given all the things that two-stroke off-road bike fans love. At low-rpm it’s virtually unstoppable. It never stalls and the power delivery is super smooth.
It also seems like today’s two-strokes are all blessed with excellent jetting. In truth, this is more about advancement in ignition systems, because the carburetor on the 200 isn’t that different from what we had in the old days. It’s a garden variety Keihin PWK 36mm. If you ride at idle speed for extended periods, it will load up slightly, but clean out immediately when the trail opens up.
So far, we are completely on board with the new fork. The Sachs ZF fork is still soft, even by trail bike standards, but we’re okay with that. It makes for a plush ride on those tight, slow trails that call out for small-displacement two-strokes. If there’s any hiccup in the program, it’s the bike’s price. It sells for $9499. Beta does offer an escape route for those who remember when 200 two-strokes cost $3999. The Beta 125RR Pro X is 80 percent the same and sells for almost $1000 less. You just have to do your own kickstarting. We’ll ride the bike right up to the deadline for the February, 2025 print edition of Dirt Bike.
MORE PROJECTS
Last month’s 24 Hours of Glen Helen was a very big deal around here. Even though Team SLR with Justin Morgan, Ryan Surratt Brandon Prieto and Tyler Lynn were the big winners of the 24, there was also a series winner crowned at that event. Carson Tryon did well enough in all three events to be crowned the Glen Helen Endurance Champion of 2024, and he did it on a couple of 125s. The Husky TC 125 was a Dirt Bike test bike that will be featured in the February, 2025 print issue.
250 MX SHOOTOUT
The February print edition of Dirt Bike will also feature our 2025 250 MX shootout. It’s an eight-bike affair this year with the addition of the Triumph TF250X. We were surprised at how quickly our test riders warmed up to the new brand. It was actually voted the best in several categories. The bike were rated in Power, Power Delivery, Stability, Cornering, Front Suspension, Rear Suspension and Detailing. no single bike was able to sweep all the categories with five-star rating across the board.
TM IS BACK
We were delighted to see that TM motorcycles will be arriving in America soon. Ralf Schmidt was the previous importer, but when he moved back home to Holland two years ago, it left the U.S. TM-less. Now 71 Powersports in Reno is stepping up to the plate, although details are thin. It looks like there might be another importer sharing the duties on the east coast. Stay tuned.
CASELLI CUP
It’s time to choose America’s Top Off-Road racer! Last year the entire U.S. ISDE team shared the top position. This year, here’s an overview of the riders who have been doing all the winning. Who is your pick? Send us your thoughts at [email protected].
GNCC XC1
- Jonathan Girroir 271 points/6 wins
- Jordan P Ashburn 229/2
- Steward Baylor Jr 210/2
- Craig B DeLong 168/2
- Michael Witkowski 128
- Evan Smith 126
- Grant Baylor 125
- Lyndon Snodgrass 114
- Josh Strang 103
- Liam Draper 92
- Trevor A Bollinger 88
- Dante A Oliveira 77/1
- Ricky A Russell 69
- Ryder Lafferty 52
- Benjamin M Kelley 50
- Ruy Barbosa 36
GNCC XC2
- Grant W Davis 344/8
- Angus J Riordan 298/3
- Cody J Barnes 231
- Toby D Cleveland 177
- Brody Johnson 173
- Thaddeus Duvall 158
- Jason C Lipscomb 154
- Liam Draper 151
- Jesse Ansley 134
- Joshua M Toth 118/1
- Ruy Barbosa 94
- Jonathan T Johnson 89
- Tyler Palmer 59
- Zachary N Davidson 50
- Brandon Gregoire 41
- Sawyer Carratura 36
- Nicholas Defeo 28
- Tyler D Medaglia 21
- Landon Lynn 17
- Michael Delosa 13
GNCC Women
- Rachael Archer 296/5
- Brandy Richards 282/5
- Korie Steede 246/2
- Shelby Turner 189/1
- Prestin I Raines 173
NGPC PRO
- Dante Oliveira 230/6
- Dare Demartile 198/1
- Austin Walton 156
- Mateo Oliveira 139
- Cole Martinez 131/1
- Giacomo Redondi 130
- Jack Simpson 126
- Justin Hoeft 103
- Tyler Lynn 101
- Dalton Shirey 59
- Ryan Surratt 51
- Trevor Stewart 37
- Josh Mosiman 22
- Ruy Barbosa 21
- Lyndon Snodgrass18
- Trevor Hunter 17
- Jaxon Pascal 12
- Richard Taylor 12
- Cameron Horner 11
- Tyler Belknap 11
NGPC Pro2
- Mason Semmens 248/6
- Colton Aeck 201/3
- Kai Aiello 153
- JP Alvarez 151
- Ryder Thomaselli 103
- Collier Martinez 98
- Cole Zeller 96
- Cody Simpson 91
- Samuel Pretschar 86
- Tristun Alvarez 78
NGPC Pro Women
- Mikayla Nielsen 265/8
- Ava Silvestri 226/1
- Kaitlyn Jacobs 84
NATIONAL ENDURO
- Josh Toth 276/7
- Steward Baylor Jr 229/2
- Evan Smith 165
- Jonathan Girroir 156
- Grant Davis 130
- Will Sievenpiper 112
- Trevor Bollinger 108
- Ricky Russell 102
- Nathaniel Tasha 101
- Nicholas Defeo 92
AMA HARD ENDURO
- Trystan Hart 195/4
- Cody Webb 170/3
- Ryder LeBlond 138
- Will Riordan 131
- Colton Haaker 101
- James Flynn 89
- Kawelo Huddy 86
- Branden Petrie 65
- Quinn Wentzel 65
- Ryder Guest 61
ENDUROCROSS EX PRO
- Trystan Hart 170/4
- Colton Haaker 132/1
- Cooper Abbott 111
- Jonny Walker 94
- Max Gerston 93
- Ryder LeBlond 92
- Dominik Olszowy 90
- Tim Apolle 74
- Branden Petrie 72
- Braxton Hintze 66
NATIONAL HARE & HOUND
- Zane Roberts 140/2
- Austin Walton 123
- Joseph Wasson 120/1
- Preston Campbell 103
- Dalton Shirey 94/2
- Sam Pretscherer 77 (250)
- DJ Weber 65 (250)
- Chance Fullerton 54 (250)
- Madden Kirsch 46
- Daemon Woolslayer 39
HARE SCRAMBLES WEST (One round remaining)
- Dante Oliveira 120/4
- Giacomo Redondi 115/1
- Mateo Oliveira 108
- Zane Roberts 86
- Layton Smail 85 (250)
- Jaden Dahners 80 (250)
- Ryder Thomaselli 71 (250)
- Lane Lorenzo 50 (250)
- Joseph Wasson 45
- Ethan Pacak 42 (250)
SPRINT ENDURO
- Johnny Girroir 540/16
- Liam Draper 380
- Craig Delong 323
- Angus Riordan 299 (250)
- Jason Tino 284 (250)
- Cody Barnes 256
- Joseph Cunningham 208 (ProAm)
- Cooper Jones 186 (ProAm)
- Gavin Simon 135 (ProAm)
- Toby Cleveland 130 (250)
WORCS 450
- Dare Demartile 205/5
- Tyler Lynn 184/2
- Jack Simpson 163
- Justin Hoeft 130/2
- Ryan Surratt 73
- Cole Martinez 59
- Trevor Stewart 53
- Thomas Dunn 49
- Tyler Belknap 31
- Giacomo Redondi 16
WORCS 250 Pro
- Mason Semmens 186/6
- Colton Aeck 186/2
- Kai Aiello 176
- Jake Alvarez 140
- Sam Pretscherer 110
DAKAR RALLY 2024
1st Overall: Ricky Brabec
DNF: Mason Klein 3rd stage 1, 5th stage 5, withdrawal stage 6
DNF: Skyler Howes 5th stage 3, withdrawal stage 6
BEST IN THE DESERT
MC Open Pro: Shane Logan / Corbin McPherson
BAJA 1000
Justin Morgan/Brandon Prieto/Tyler Lynn/Ryan Surratt
ISDE AMERICANS
WT/JWT/WWT, Overall
6. Josh Toth
11. Grant Davis
12. Johnny Girroir
14. Dante Oliveira
19. Cody Barnes
31. Mateo Oliveira
49. Brandy Richards
85. Rachel Guttish
94. Ava Silvestri
WOMEN’S CLUB
- Jocelyn Barnes
- Olivia Pugh
- Rachel Stout
CLUB OA
6. Jaden Dahners
9. Layton Smail
12. Cooper Jones
14. Cole Witmer
14. Jhak Walker
19. Anson Maloney
21. Lane Lorenzo
22. Anthony Ferrante
34. Ryder Thomaselli
41. Tanner Whipple
42. Zach Toth
44. Alex Dorsey
45. Huck Jenkins
58. Eric Forsberg
91. Eric Stevenson
Trevor Maley
Tyler Vore
