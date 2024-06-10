2024 3-BROS 10 HOURS OF GLEN HELEN

The 3-Bros 10 Hours of Glen Helen is a true test of dedication. It doesn’t have the notoriety of the 24 Hour and or the fun factor of the 6-Hour. It takes place in early summer when Glen Helen is at its driest and most harsh. There’s no pro purse; riding the 10-Hour marks you as a hard core off-road enthusiast and the only reward is the ride itself. Despite all that, this year’s event attracted almost 100 teams. Some have as many as four riders, but there’s also a hard-core group of Ironman riders–the largest single class of the event.

Coming in, the favorites were the trio of Tyler Nicholson, Trevor Hunter and RJ Warda. They won the 6-Hour in March and were the reigning Glen Helen Endurance Series champions from 2023. They got out front on a KTM 450 early in the game. Right away they came under fire from two other AA teams. On lap three, Nicholson’s clutch began to fail and that allowed Brandon Krause, Jason Potter and Austin Keys to take the lead briefly.

In the meantime, the team of Jason Argubright, Nic Garvin and Colton Udall was remaining within a minute or two of the leaders. At the halfway point, Nicholson had an extended pit stop to bleed the ailing clutch, which put the Argubright team on top for the next two hours. Nicholson eventually came back to the front, but then a fuel pump failure took them out of the race once and for all. Argubright took the lead from that point all the way to the finish. Second place overall was the Stoney Sock team of Carson Tryon, Harlem Nelson, Travis LaValley and Ian Burke. In the Glen Helen endurance series, there currently isn’t a class of 125s, so the stoney Sock team rode against all the 250 Experts. They started on the second wave, but were soon in the top five. As the race continued, they picked off one team after another. Around the six-hour mark, they moved into second overall, where they remained.

The Ironman class was a three-way battle between Cody Ineichen, Jacob Hatfield and Matt Vega, all of whom led the class lead at one time or another. In the end, Ineichen pulled out a two-lap lead over Hatfield, who in turn had two laps over Vega. For full results go to Glenhelen.com