2024 CHEROKEE NATIONAL ENDURO PRO RESULTS: TOTH & TASHA TAKE TOP HONORS

Round 4 of the 2024 Redline Oil AMA National Enduro Series presented by MSR and Beta Motorcycles took place at the historic Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, GA. All time conditions lead great racing action as Josh Toth took his third consecutive win on the season.

Enjoy these Mack Faint photos from the event!

Toth came out in the 10 mile first section and put in a commanding lead of 43 second right from the get go. Toth was then able to build the lead by winning 5 of the 6 counted test after Test 7 was thrown out on the day. By days end Toth won by 1 minute and 28 seconds. “I feel like I caught the boys sleeping in test 1” Toth Said. “I was able to build a pretty good lead and from there I just tried to be smooth and consistent the rest of the day.”

Enduro Engineering GasGas rider Josh Toth now has a 21 point lead in the series standings over Steward Baylor Jr.

NE Pro1 Class Results

1. Josh Toth, GASGAS

2. Johnny Girroir, FMF KTM Factory Racing

3. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki

Girroir missed the most recent round of National Enduro last month and returned to action today in Greensboro, Georgia, onboard his KTM 350 XC-F, where he finished 1:28.167s outside of the victory. Despite a steady start, Girroir managed to top the third Test and proved competitive amongst the series regulars for his second podium in four attempts this year.

Johnny Girroir: “My day was good. I started off sleeping in the first Test and was around fifth, so I don’t really know what I was doing there, but other than that we worked our way forward and it was cool! I wasn’t able to line up at the last National Enduro round, but I am happy to be back for this one and will hopefully be at the rest of them.”

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Red Bear Racing Kawasaki rider Steward Baylor Jr took the third spot on the Overall Podium. Baylor said “I knew Josh was going to be good here today and hard to beat. I tried to hammer down and put a charge against him. I was glad to see I finally won a test at the end of the day but bummed to see that section thrown out. It was a good day for our whole team with me on the podium and Rachel winning the Womens Class.”

First place in the NE PRO2 class and 8th overall was Nathaniel ‘Bubz’ Tasha. Bubz broke the winning streak Grant Davis has had this season and put his AM-Pro Yamaha on the top step. Bubz said “my bike is dialed especially for enduros. I don’t have to worry about set up and I can just do my thing on the track. That helped get the win today.”

FMF Factory KTM Landers Racing rider Grant Davis was battling some broken ribs and was able to still manage 2nd place in the NE PRO2 class and 9th overall.

FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers contender Davis, meanwhile, came into the Cherokee National Enduro with the NE Pro2 Class points lead following three-straight wins, and placed runner-up this weekend to maintain his position at the top of the standings. He’s still recovering from recently fractured ribs, but was again competitive in class on his KTM 250 XC-F.

Grant Davis: “I just kind of rode around this weekend, tried not to hit my ribs while they’re healing up, and I’ve got the Snowshoe GNCC coming up, which I want to be as strong as possible for. I had a pretty good crash in test four, but the guys were riding good today, and we’re happy to come out of here with second.”

NE Pro2 Class Results

1. Nathaniel Tasha, Yamaha

2. Grant Davis, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers

3. Tyler Palmer, Husqvarna