2000 CR125 PROJECT WITH WISECO : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

This 2000 Honda CR125 was originally a budget build that we did almost 9 years ago now. We could never get it to run all that great but didn’t have the time to troubleshoot it correctly until now. We enlisted the help of project bike builder extraordinaire Jay Clark to help us out and it’s a good thing we did. Jay and Brad from Para Pros found out that the engine had multiple internal issues and was in need of a complete rebuild from the rebuild that it was supposed to of had. Check out the exclusive first studio photos of the finished bike below.

We worked with a variety of industry leading companies on this build like Decal Works, Faster USA, Pro X, Wiseco, Dunlop, OMS Products, Motoseat, ODI, San Diego Powder Coating, Works Connection, Galfer , VHM, FMF, Specbolt, UNI Filters, Motion Pro and 2SM Performance.

The FMF Gold Series Fatty and shorty silencer throws us back to the early ‘2000s. 2SM Performance makes billet engines covers for the late ’90s and early ‘2000s Honda’s CR125 and they are available to the public in a variety of color combinations.

Chris Johnson and the crew at San Diego Powder Coating blacked out the frame and swingarm for us the first time we built this bike almost 9 years ago and it still looks this good! TM Designs makes replacement rear chain guides for Honda 2-Strokes that are more durable than stock and still actually available for purchase.

Brad at Para Pros handled all the engine works once Jay Clark was able to locate all the parts we needed using Wiseco and Pro X parts. Special thanks to Willy Amaridio for giving us an old Honda CR125 cylinder out of his collection, the build would have been doomed without his help. The Specbolt Nickel Wurks complete engine hardware kit really makes this engine look amazing next to the custom black anodized 2SM Performance billet ignition cover.

Brandon and the crew at AHM Factory Services handled all our suspension needs on this 2000 CR125 build.

Jay liked to use the 7/8 ODI handlebars because it gives it a period correct feel. He also used a Works Connection clutch perch assemble, ODI lock-on grips and new Motion Pro throttle.

Colin and the crew at Faster USA rebuilt our OEM Honda wheels using a grey Cerakote on the hubs, black Excel rims and stainless steel spokes. Jay wrapped the new wheels with Dunlop MX34 tires and added some Pro X brake rotors.

Motoseat made a black gripper cover with white traction ribs to match the Decal Works graphics.

Closer look at the rebuilt engine that is now outfitted with a VHM billet aluminum head that features optional domes.

IMS Products still makes replacement Core pegs that offer a lager platform and a more aggressive tooth design compared to the OEM Honda units.

Stay tuned for more on this 2000 Honda CR125 project, this is just the beginning of coverage on this build.