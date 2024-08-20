JCR teammates Preston Campbell and Baja Veteran Justin Morgan took the overall win in the 2024 Vegas To Reno after a very close battle with Bryce Stavron and Jack Mentha from Mount Helen, Australia. JCR/Honda had another entry with the #N10 Factory HRC Rally Team of two-time Dakar winner Ricky Brabec and his Dakar podium Teammate, Skyler Howes, splitting the race in half. Each rider has won V2R in the past.

The race started pre-dawn at 5:45 a.m., with starting intervals of one minute apart based on the competitors’ qualifying times. Campbell was second off the line. The race was shaped into a heated battle with the top 4 bikes gapping the field. By the halfway point (Race mile 268), N10- Brabec had physically passed all bikes and had control of the race. At the central service pit, JCR crews refueled the Factory rally bike and installed fresh tires, all in a 1-minute + pit stop. Skyler Howes took over from Brabec for the remainder of the race. Unfortunately, Howes had a high-speed crash in a G Out about 5 miles out from the pit and was unable to continue. The BITD response team responded, stabilizing and transporting him to safety.

The N304 bike of Campbell/Morgan was fighting for the lead position at this point, and the top three were locked in a tight battle. Preston, who was trailing the lead bike in second and was able to make the final pass at pit 11 (Race Mile 427) and lead the rest of the 555-mile race to the checkered flag to add “Vegas to Reno” to his growing list of wins.

RESULTS

MC OPEN PRO

Preston Campbell, Justin Morgan Bryce Stavron, Jack Mentha Shane Logan, Corbin Mcpherson, Ryan Surratt Hayden Hintz, Trevor Hunter Nic Colangeli Paul Sylvestre, Jarrett Curley Jarett Megla, Matthew Combs Justin Carnes, Justin Kennamar Steward Baylor, Jacob Argubright, Thaddeus Duvall, Rachael Archer, Kevin Archer

DNF Ricky Brabec, Skyler Howes