CAN-AM ORIGIN DUAL-SPORT BIKE OFFICALLY LAUNCHED

The Can-Am Origin dual-sport bike was officially launched today and is now available for pre-order in the U.S. This is one of two electric motorcycles that were announced about a year ago. The Pulse is the road-going version and both are powered by a 35kw liquid-cooled motor. Performance is said to be similar to a 700cc gasoline motorcycle and the range is 90 miles of city riding. Recharge time with a class two charger is 50 minutes to 80%. The price for the standard version is $14,499 and a special edition that pays tribute to the 1973 motocross bikes is $16,499.

Engine 47 HP (35 kW) Type ROTAX® E-POWER, Liquid-cooled Power 47 hp Peak (35 kW) / 27 hp Continuous (20 kW) Torque Peak : 53 lbs-ft (72 Nm) from 0 to 4600 RPM

Transmission Transmission Clutchless direct drive

Chassis Front suspension KYB† 43 mm inverted fork / 10 in. (255 mm) Rear suspension KYB HPG shock with adjustable preload, compression and rebound / 10 in (255 mm) Front brakes J.Juan† 2 pistons floating caliper, 320 mm disc Rear brake J.Juan 1 piston floating caliper, 240 mm disc Front tires Dunlop† D605 90/90 R21 (with tube) Rear tire Dunlop D605 120/80 R18 (with tube)

Instrumentation Type 10.25 in. touchscreen display with BRP Connect®

L x W x H 86.8 X 33.9 X 55.7 in. ( 2204 X 861 X 1414 mm) Wheelbase 59 in (1503 mm) Seat height 34 in (865 mm) Ground clearance 10.8 in (274 mm) Dry weight 412 lbs (187 kg)

Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking

Motorcycle Traction control