CAN-AM ORIGIN DUAL-SPORT BIKE OFFICALLY LAUNCHED

The Can-Am Origin dual-sport bike was officially launched today and is now available for pre-order in the U.S. This is one of two electric motorcycles that were announced about a year ago. The Pulse is the road-going version and both are powered by a 35kw liquid-cooled motor. Performance is said to be similar to a 700cc gasoline motorcycle and the range is 90 miles of city riding. Recharge time with a class two charger is 50 minutes to 80%. The price for the standard version is $14,499 and a special edition that pays tribute to the 1973 motocross bikes is $16,499.
