WORCS, 2024–FINAL ROUND

The final round of the 2024 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WORCS series headed back to Lake Havasu City last weekend to battle on the beach. With both the 450 Pro and Pro-AM championships decided in Mesquite, all that was left was the 250 Pro and what a show they put on. Tyler Lynn triumphantly returned to the podium’s top step for the first time since Glen Helen, while Mason Semmens celebrated back-to-back victories in the Pro 250 class, and Noah Gordon captured his inaugural WORCS Pro-AM win.

On Sunday, the pros lined up for a 11:20 start and then they set out on a 2-hour-long battle on a track that was one of the roughest to date. Square edges and rocks made finding a spot to rest almost impossible. Lap times fluctuated in the 5-minute range, forcing them to complete 22 laps once it was all said and done. Tyler Lynn dominated this round as he led wire-to-wire and steadily built his lead each lap, showcasing what his SLR Honda is capable of. Lynn also captured the fastest lap time at a blistering pace of 5:16, and by the time he finished, his lead had been extended to just under two and a half minutes ahead of the rest of the field. Jack Simpson tied his career-best with a second-place finish aboard his Purvines Racing 450 steed after battling with Dare Demartile early in the race. Demartile was running in 2nd, slowing reeling in Lynn, getting the lead shaved down to just under ten seconds before a mechanical issue cut his day short during the final half of the race, where he finished in 5th. Lynn’s new teammate returned to the podium as Ryan Surratt put his machine back on the box for the second round in a row. Rounding out the top 5 was Thomas Dunn in 4th on his KTM, wrapping up another great season in the 450 Class.

Mason Semmens gets loose in turn one. Photo by Connor Moore.

The best race of the day, and maybe the season, has to go to the Pro 250 class. They came into this race with just 8 points separating the top three. Colton Aeck was leading heading into the round, with Mason Semmens and Kai Aiello close behind him. As the gate dropped, it was an RPM FMF Racing party with Tristun Alvarez getting the holeshot with Jake Alvarez and Semmens quickly behind them. Battles were brewing as Aeck made a pass early to get around the RPM Crew to lead the race after the second lap, which he held till the 5th lap. After making the pass back by Aeck, Semmens took off and he slowly built his lead lap after lap. He won the race with a comfortable margin of 25 seconds. Semmens didn’t have just to win to clinch the championship this weekend but he needed Aeck to finish in 3rd or worse. Aeck and Sam Pretscherer battled lap after lap with mere seconds distancing themselves. In the moto section, Aeck had the better speed as he gapped Pretscherer consistently, but in the deep sand and rocky sections, he found a way to pull him back, leading to an absolute dogfight to the finish. They swapped positions at least three times before the white flag flew, with Aeck leading into the last lap. As they battled through the moto, it looked like Aeck did what was needed to secure his championship. Still, in the roughest section, he made a small mistake that caused him to lose the front end and have a small tip-over, which is all that was needed for Pretscherer to get his career-best finish and solidify Semmens as champion. Aeck still found himself on the podium in third after an absolute nailbiter. They finished the season with 186 points each, but the tiebreaker goes to Semmens with his six wins. Kai Aiello landed in 4th place, and Tristun Alvarez finished in 5th place, after the season ended.

In Pro-Am, Noah Gordon dominated as he grabbed the holeshot and rode a near-flawless race. He led from start to finish, with Kayden Lynn finishing just under a minute behind Gordon. Noah was on the move as he won the class and finished in the top 10 overall, including the pro ranks. Jackson Glathar, your 2024 Pro-Am Champion, ran steadily as he wanted to stay healthy on a brutal course while keeping himself on the podium. Gavin Dugan and Dayan Lucero finished out the top 5 in Pro-Am. Tristun Alvarez had some new competition on Saturday as Clay Hengeveld came out to race just a few hours from home in Phoenix. He pushed his Yamaha two-stroke to the max as they battled hard with Alvarez, grabbing a win after holding off the two-time champion. Travis Damon rounded out the podium as Jake Alvarez and Justin Seeds finished in the top 5. Ty Woolslayer and Dana Raynor battled the rough afternoon course on Saturday in Women’s Pro as Woolslayer won aboard her Yamaha.