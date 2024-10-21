2024 ENDUROCROSS ROUND 2 RESULTS

Reigning AMA EnduroCross Champion Trystan Hart made it back-to-back wins to commence the 2024 season. The FMF KTM Factory Racing rider pieced together three consistent motos for the overall at Prescott Valley in Arizona. Five-time champion Colton Haaker qualified quickest inside the Findlay Toyota Center after setting the pace in the Hot Laps session.Hart recorded the fourth quickest lap in Hot Lap qualifying, then led wire-to-wire in Moto 1 of the main program. Haaker finished in second position.

Rieju rider Dominik Olszowy was the winner in the second race, which had an inverted start. Hart and Haaker had to come from the second row. Hart eventually got all the way up to second place. Triumph rider Jonny Walker was third just ahead of Haaker.

The final race went to Haaker, but with hart close behind in second, it was to be Hart’s night.

Trystan Hart: “It was a crazy night! I wasn’t really feeling super good all day – there was a big line in the rocks that a couple of guys were doing and I just didn’t feel comfortable doing it. In the first moto, I got the holeshot and had a little bit of pressure, but got the win, and then in Moto 2, I had a crazy accident with Colton [Haaker], but somehow got second in that one. In the last one, I ripped the holeshot and kind of just rode tight, so was second again, and that was more than enough for the overall win.”

“Second place tonight, really close to getting the win!” Haaker recalled. “On the last lap in the second moto, I got my leg stuck in Trystan [Hart’s] back wheel, but I got fourth still somehow, and that was ultimately it for me this weekend. I feel like I should be closer to the front and we were tonight, so it was a good result and we will regroup for next week.”

Hart now has 60 points to his credit, which places him 14 clear ahead of the chasing pack leading into next weekend’s double-header in Idaho Falls.

1. TRYSTAN HART 1/2/2

2. COLTON HAAKER 2/4/1

3. JONNY WALKER 3/3/3

4. DOMINIK OLSZOWY 9/1/4

5. MAX GERSTON 6/7/5

6. COOPER ABBOTT 7/5/6

7. RYDER LEBLOND 4/6/11

8. WILL RIORDAN 5/10/8

9. BRANDEN PETRIE 8/13/7

10. TIM APOLLE 11/8/10

11. BRAXTON HINTZE 12/12/9

12. JAMES FLYNN 13/9/12

13. ANONY JOHNSON 10/11/14

14. CODY MILLER 14/14/13

15. KAMAKANA WAIWAIOLE 16/15/15

16. DUSTIN MCCARY 15/DNS/DNS