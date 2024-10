MUD FEST // BEST OF THE ISDE FINAL MOTO IN SPAIN – FIM 6-Days Enduro

Day 6 in Spain for the 6-Days ISDE was a total mud fest for the final moto.

DAY 6 FINAL TEAM RESULTS:

World Trophy Team

1. Team France

2. Team USA

3. Team Spain

4. Team Australia

5. Team Czech Republic

Junior World Trophy Team

1. Team Sweden

2. Team France

3. Team USA

4. Team Australia

5. Team Great Britain

Women World Trophy Team

1. Team USA

2. Team Australia

3. Team Sweden

4. Team France

5. Team Italy

Sponsors of this content:

Acerbis

Scott Goggles

Scotts Performance

InnTech

Photo by Future7 Media