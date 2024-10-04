RIDING THE 2025 KTM 450XC-F: THE WRAP

It seems like we’ve already tested about a zillion KTMs this year, but we’re just now getting to the one that’s been my main ride for the last couple of years: the 450XC-F. It follows a formula that KTM basically created. KTM took the 450SX-F and addressed a handful of key areas to transform it into a cross-country racer. The makeover starts in the suspension department. The WP shock is revalved, but keeps the same spring. The Xact air fork is traded away for a closed-cartridge spring fork valved for off-road. The fuel tank grows from 1.9 to 2.25 gallons and gets a translucent pigment. The rear wheel for the XC is an 18-incher and is shod in a Dunlop AT81. It gets an O-ring chain, a kickstand, a skid plate and handguards. More significantly, here’s what isn’t different: everything regarding power. The motor is identical to that of the SX, including mapping and gear ratios. The exhaust system is the same, the sound level is the same, even the final gearing remains 13-51.

The version of the XC that arrived two years ago had extensive changes and was significantly more rigid. Off-road riders liked the anti-squat characteristics that came with the redesign, but the overall ride was too stiff. The solution was lots of break-in time and careful suspension set up, but it never had the cushy feel of the pre-2023 model. So, starting with the 2024 450SX-F Factory Edition, frame stiffness was reduced in several ways on virtually all KTM’s race bikes. Gusseting was taken away from the steering head, there are relief slots around the top shock mount, the head stay was redesigned and the shock linkage got a number of changes including a smaller bolt. All those changes are carried forth to the 450XC-F. Another feature that trickled down from the Factory Edition is the potential to hook up to the Ride KTM smartphone app. Unfortunately, you have to buy the connectivity unit that transmits all this to your phone. It sells for around $250 and the LitPro data requires an annual subscription.

The KTM 450XC-F is the dominant off-road race bike in the west. It’s won the last eight WORCS championships and the last four NGPC pro titles in a row–very likely to be five by the end of the month. The demands in the west aren’t that different from those in motocross. You need power, stability and suspension, and the XC scores high across the board. The motor is incredible. It has as much peak power as any production 450 on earth, but is still very easy to manage. That’s a very difficult combination. The handlebar switch allows you to toggle between mild and aggressive maps, plus you have access to traction control and Quickshift. All those options are nice to have, but none are must-have features in an off-road environment.

The XC’s rear suspension is noticeably softer than the SX’s even though it uses the same spring rate. In the off-road world, the demands on suspension are unrealistically diverse. There’s no way that one setting can work for GPs as well as desert racing. KTM settled on what amounts to a soft MX setting, which is perfect for a WORCS race. That combines with the new, more compliant frame to give the bike an excellent ride in most situations. Still, though, it’s far too stiff for the rock fields that come on the third loop of a desert race. Likewise, the fork is just a little too stiff for picking your way through boulders in first gear, but in virtually every other setting, it’s excellent. The only real shortcoming in the XC’s western racing portfolio is the five-speed gearbox. The MX ratios do well in GP racing, but desert racers prefer the six-speed gearbox from the 500XC-W. Many install it.

In the east, Ben Kelley was the first factory KTM rider to use the 450XC-F in GNCC racing in the post Kailub Russell era. Eventually, he changed to a 350, but he proved that the factory team could win on either bike and KTM allows its riders to choose whichever one they want. When you get in really tight, difficult situations, the 450 can stall more easily than the 350. Intermediate- and novice- level riders compensate by over-using the clutch and that can lead to overheating.

It’s interesting to note that the 450XC-F and 350XC-F use the exact same chassis. That means the only real handling differences are those created by the power delivery and the gyro effect created by rotating mass within the motor. Those are significant. It makes the 450 a little more work to ride, especially at lower speed. The 2025 KTM 450XC-F sells for $12,199. We will have a full test of the KTM 450XC-F in the December print edition of Dirt Bike.

MOUNTAIN HIGH

I’m still high (at least mentally) from my trip to the Himalayan mountains. It was a 10-day ride from Kathmandu to the Chinese border and back. It was wild. The tour is an annual affair called the Moto Himalaya Mustang. It’s amazingly inexpensive. Royal Enfield has a number of tours like this and subsidizes them as a promotional cost. They haven’t announced next year’s ride yet, but I want to go back! Check out Royal Enfield‘s website for the announcement of next year’s tours.

DECOSTER’S 10 GOLDEN RULES

In the December issue we have a classic Roger DeCoster story where he lists his golden rules for success in motocross. Picking out the photos for that story was great fun. When I go back into the Dirt Bike archives I get lost for hours–but in a good way. Here are some of the photos I chose.

MXoN 2024

The Motocross of Nations is happening right now in Great Britain. The U.S. team went through a number of last minute changes, but we still have one of the strongest teams there, with Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb (on a 250!). You can check out the press conference below.

ALEXANDER SMITH VS MEXICAN 1000

Alex Smith of Malcolm Smith Motorsports has a lot of his dad’s DNA. That goes way beyond his appearance, but in the way he approaches life, too. Check out his adventure on the Ducati Desert X in the Mexican 1000 rally.

See you next time,