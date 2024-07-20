RIDING THE 2025 HUSKY FC450 & REMEMBERING THE 1994 ISDE: THE WRAP

The 2025 models are arriving almost daily. We picked up our 2025 Husqvarna FC450 test bike two weeks ago, but we didn’t have our first chance to ride it until Thursday. This bike has few surprises, even though it’s very different from last year’s version. We already tested the 2025 KTM 450SX-F, which has the same frame and motor. Both bikes have the frame updates that we first saw on the Factory Edition and Rockstar edition a few months ago.

The biggest bullet point is that the frame is more compliant than last year’s version. Husqvarna took away material around the top shock mount and the steering head. If you remember, both KTM and Husqvarna took some heat in 2023 when a completely new frame arrived. It turned out to have a very rigid feel. The Supercross influence was obvious, although the factory riders on both teams struggled to get it right, even for stadium races. All was not lost. It turned out to have an easy fix, at least for amateurs: Time. The frame took more than 10 hours to break in.

Now the 2025 model is here and it’s already broken in. From the word go, it’s much more compliant and comfortable than last year’s standard edition. But, if you’re waiting for the return of the old chassis, keep on waiting. The 2022 chassis was far more flexy. At the time, we liked it, but now, when we ride one of those older Husqvarnas or KTMs, it feels like a big, flexy spring with wheels and handlebars attached. It turns out that riding styles and expectations move on along with motorcycle technology.

We still love the Husqvarna motor. It makes a ton of power, but in a friendly way. It’s easy to control when you want to go fast and easy to reign in when you don’t or can’t. The Husky still has a slightly milder power delivery than the KTM 450SX-F, although it’s hard to say why. We have historically pointed at the airbox and figured that it was more restrictive. This year you get a vented airbox cover in the box. It makes a difference, but it still has a slightly different character than the KTM, with or without its vented cover. The Husky has two maps available on a handlebar switch as well as traction control and Quickshift. Both maps have their good points, but in the big picture, don’t change enough to generate passion in either direction. As far as traction control, we know some people swear by it–but not us. It seems to make the power delivery inconsistent and less predictable.

The Husky weighs 229 pounds on our scale and has a suggested retail price of $11,399. The test will appear in the October 2024 print edition of Dirt Bike.

30 YEARS AGO IN OKLAHOMA

It turns out that it’s been 30 years since the ISDE came to America. At the time, there was a storm of controversy around the event–as well as the threat of a real storm. It was held at the privately owned John Zink Ranch in Tulsa, Oklahoma because of the political problems that might arise from using public land. In the end, the Europeans were unhappy because their access to the course was very limited. Liability issues were a very real problem and insurance for such an event was hard to obtain. In Europe, teams often have chase riders for each Trophy Team member, but the Tulsa club put an end to that.

We thought we might win; we has a great trophy Team with Randy Hawkins, Guy Cooper, Jeff Russell, Scott Summers, Rodney Smith and Ty Davis. We didn’t. Here’s the entire story from the January, 1995 issue of Dirt Bike.

In honor of the 30th Anniversary of the 1994 ISDE, the Tulsa Trail Riders will be hosting a special event. Here’s what they say:

The Tulsa Trail Riders are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “94 Six Days EnduroFest” taking place on September 20-22, 2024. This event marks a remarkable milestone as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 1994 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). The action-packed weekend will kick off on Friday morning, September 20, with an exciting 20 mile loop on the iconic 94 Six Day trail. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills through various terrain tests and grass tracks, including acceleration and braking challenges, followed by a thrilling lap around the grass motocross track.

Continuing the EnduroFest on Saturday, September 21, riders will embark on another exhilarating 20 mile loop across the scenic Zink Ranch. As the day progresses, participants can look forward to a thrilling grass track Motocross event in the afternoon, adding an extra element of excitement to the festivities. To commemorate this momentous occasion, a special Banquet will be held on Friday night, September 20. The banquet promises to be a night of celebration, camaraderie, and recognition of the incredible achievements made in the world of Enduro racing.

The event will feature a variety of classes to ensure a fair and competitive environment for riders of all backgrounds. Whether you are a Six Days Vet, a Non-vet, a rider of Modern Bikes, Post Vintage bikes, or Vintage Bikes, there will be a class suitable for you.

But that’s not all! As the “94 Six Days EnduroFest” unfolds, the National Enduro Promotions Group (NEPG) will be hosting their Kids Race on Saturday afternoon, September 21. This exciting event will be followed by the highly anticipated NEPG National Enduro on Sunday, September 22, providing riders and spectators with a thrilling weekend of racing action.

“We invite all enthusiasts and fans of Enduro racing to join us for a fun-filled weekend of riding and celebration,” said Steve Travis, Club President, at The Zink Ranch. “The ’94 Six Days EnduroFest’ is a unique opportunity to relive the spirit of the 1994 ISDE while creating new memories and connections within the Enduro community.”

Don’t miss out on this incredible event! Mark your calendars for September 20-22, 2024, and be part of the “94 Six Days Enduro Fest” at The Zink Ranch. For more information and registration details, visit at www.tulsatrailriders.com or follow us on “Tulsa Trail Riders” on Facebook.

94 SIX DAY ENDUROFEST SCHEDULE

Friday: (Start times TBD)

Two- 20 mile Enduro loops, grass track test, terrain track test, two individual bike games and a timed loop around Motocross track 94 Six Day Endurofest Banquet

Saturday: (Start times TBD) One – 20 mile Enduro loop, grass track test, terrain track test and final motocross race

11AM: NEPG Youth Challenge for classes 1 & 2

1pm NEPG Youth Challenge for classes 3-6.

Sunday: 9am: NEPG National Enduro

Contact info: Steve Travis – 918-633-9216 or [email protected]

