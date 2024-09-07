RIDING THE 2025 GASGAS MC450F: THE WRAP

We are right in the middle of our 2025 450 motocross shootout right now. The last bike to arrive is the GasGas MC450F, so I figured it would be only fair to focus on that bike alone before it gets diluted in an ocean of other 450s. GasGas is the kid brother in the Pierer family; a little friendlier and less demanding. All GasGas models share their frames and motors with KTM and Husqvarna, but there’s a long list of parts and accessories that are different on the MC450F. The triple clamps are forged rather than machined, the bars are solidly mounted, the tires are Maxxis, the suspension is softer and the subframe is different. GasGas also cut costs by having no map switch and no chamber in the headpipe. The bars and a few other parts are different, including the Braktec brakes and hydraulics.

Like the KTM and the Husky, the GasGas has a new frame for 2025 with a little less material around the shock mount and steering head. There’s very little impact on overall weight, though. The GasGas weighs in at 230 pounds without fuel. The price is $10,499, which is $600 less than the KTM and $700 less than the Husky.



STRONG POINTS

GasGas starts off with such an incredible motor that it’s hard to go wrong. Even though its detuned by the change in exhaust system and it’s locked in the mild map, it still has incredible low end power and a deceptively smooth power delivery. Overall handling is very similar to the KTM’s which is outstanding. It turns well, it’s stable and it’s easy to ride.

WEAK POINTS

Most of the GasGas MC450F’s weaknesses are self imposed. The lack of a map switch means you lose access to the more aggressive map, Quickshift, traction control and launch assist. The Maxxis tires aren’t bad by any means, but they aren’t as versatile as the Dunlops that come on the Husky and KTM. Same goes for the Braktec brakes. The handlebar is solid-mounted. As far as suspension goes, the GasGas has the same valving as the Euro model KTMs. It’s not bad for choppy tracks. Overall, though, the air fork is still a lightning rod for criticism.



BOTTOM LINE

If you want to start upgrading parts, it won’t take long to eat up the price savings offered by the GasGas’s lower MSRP. We love the fact that GasGas is at least offering some minimal price relief, but at the end of the day, this bike is very similar to the KTM and Husqvarna and it still ain’t cheap.

This year we will be using a star rating system for the shootout. Here’s where we stand with the GasGas so far:

FIM VINTAGE TROPHY

The FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy is taking place right now in Camerino, Italy. This event was won by our own Fred Hoess in the past. He’s there again, riding with Marc Grossman and Billy Burns. We don’t have any official results at this time, but we believe and Fred and the gang! The photos we have so far are awesome if you’re a fan of old bikes.

BMW ADVENTURE CAMP OUT

On September 27th-29th, 2024MotoVentures and Irv Seaver BMW are having an Adventure Camp Out. Here’s what Andre LaPlante told us about it:

Epic Campfire Nights: Gather around the crackling campfire for stories, laughter, and great company.

Mouthwatering Meals: Delicious dinners on Friday and Saturday, with hearty breakfasts to fuel your adventures on Saturday and Sunday.

GS Trophy Action: Test your skills on a GS Trophy-style course, or cheer on your fellow riders during Sunday’s thrilling Trophy Competition. Spectators, you’re in for a treat!

Guided Rides: From mild to wild, there’s a ride for every style. Prefer to go your own way? Download tracks and explore with your crew.

Entertainment Galore: Movies, music, and campfires under the stars—what more could you ask for?

Vendors : We’re pumped to announce that top industry vendors, including KLIM, MotoZ and ASV will be joining us. As leaders in adventure motorcycle gear and tires, they’ll be showcasing their latest products, offering expert advice, and maybe even some special deals. Don’t miss your chance to connect with the best in the biz!

The Lowdown:

Friday, September 27th: Arrive in the afternoon, set up camp, and hit the trails for a warm-up ride—or roll in early Saturday morning if that’s more your style.

Saturday, September 28th: Kick off your day with a hearty breakfast to fuel your adventures. Choose between exciting guided rides or venture out on your own with the routes we provide. Feeling competitive? Hone your skills at various trophy training spots across the property. Lunch is on your own, so explore the area’s local gems. After an action-packed day, return to camp for a delicious dinner and great conversation with your soon-to-be best riding buddies!

Sunday, September 29th: We’ll wrap up with a bang after the Trophy Competition. Depart with new friends, great memories, and a full heart.

All-Inclusive: Camping, meals, bottled water, appetizers, snacks—it’s all covered! Whether you’re pitching a tent or parking your RV, we’ve got you.

Want to Glamp? Prefer a comfy bed? Stay at the nearby Cahuilla Casino Hotel—just a mile away. Call them at 951-763-1200 to book.

Join Us:

Secure your spot for just $150!

Call David @ Irv Seaver BMW (714)532-3700

Location:

MotoVentures Rider Training

50250 CA-371, Anza, CA 92539

Questions?

Contact David Diaz

[email protected]

(714)532-3700

DAY IN THE DIRT EAST

DITD is coming to High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania. It’s just a month away and it will fill up! You can register by clicking the image below.

See you next week!