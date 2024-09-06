2025 BETA RR RACE MODELS REVEALED

Beta has reveled the final piece of its 2025 line-up with the announcement of the RR Race models. Formerly known as the Race Editions, these bikes have numerous upgrades, including KYB suspension. The full Beta announcement follows:

Quick, precise, and lean best describe Beta’s new RR Race models for the 2025 season. With a new, shortened name to simply “RR Race” to get straight to the point. The 2025 RR Race lineup provides riders with a model whose performance is second to none. The 2025 RR Race models represent the race-ready versions of Beta’s newly-introduced X-Pro models, with a series of modifications to the engine, suspension, and frame, making them ideal for providing their best in a competitive atmosphere. Designed for both low and high-speed courses, the Race models will provide riders with the confidence and Rideability that only Beta can deliver. Take a look at all the new features and characteristics that set the models apart.

For 2025, there are a range of new features for the entire two and four-stroke range, while other upgrades are specific to the individual models:

» New machined alloy footpegs: redesigned for 2025 with a new shape that provides better boot traction in muddy and unstable conditions.

» Front brake caliper: a lighter and higher-performance Nissin caliper that provides an improved front brake feel. This new design provides a factory-like front brake system.

» Larger rear wheel axle: the rear wheel axle size has been increased 2mm in diameter, for a total of ø 22mm. This new axle provides greater stiffness providing the rider with better feedback while improving turning. The rear swing arm has also been updated to accommodate the new axle.

» Map switch on the handlebars: the map switch button has been moved up to the handlebar pad for quicker access. On the four-stroke models, both the map switch and the traction control button are also mounted in the top handlebar pad.

» Electronic Key: this new electronic device equipped on all 2025 Race models provides an anti-theft function as well as protecting the bike and its rider. It acts as a “Kill-Switch” device for the motorcycle and rider’s safety, switching off the bike when the magnetic contact point is connected to the rider’s wrist and the handlebar is disconnected. Unlike a normal switch, however, the new electronic key also incorporates an anti-theft function, preventing the bike from being started when disconnected, thanks to coding that uniquely links the bike to the key, protecting against theft of the vehicle.

» Bodywork: the new bodywork recently introduced on the X-PRO has been incorporated in the 2025 RR Race with an aggressive and flashy new appearance, generating a complete restyling of the bike. The headlight mask, tank panels, sides and rear tail have been redesigned by Beta. The mask has a tapered design, while the tail and the tank panels are sleek and well connected, maintaining simple, tool-free access to the air filter while retaining the push button seat removal.

On all two-stroke models, the oil injection is not included on Race models to reduce the overall weight of the bike however it can be added as an option. (available as an accessory)

For some displacements in the two-stroke range, new engine features have been added:

Engine – RR Race 250 Two-Stroke

After making its debut on the previous 2024 300 Race model, the 250 now incorporates the new cylinder head with dual spark plug, improving the power of the engine. The delivery is more linear, and while increases the maximum power overall, this change also improves the lower-to-mid range power as well.

» It offers a cleaner-burning ignition along with an improvement in fuel consumption. This translates into greater carburation stability at all engine speeds, and a broader power delivery under all grip conditions.

» The engine’s range of use is further extended, as both greater torque and more power are available.

» The two spark plugs are managed with a completely separated electrical system. This means that, if one of the spark plugs should foul out, the engine will still be able to run, although with less efficiency, allowing the race or off-road session to be completed.

As it has repeatedly demonstrated, Beta believes in the potential of young people, and the manufacturer has once again chosen to highlight this with the new RR Race Model Year 2025 bikes, making a series of changes to the small 125cc engine. The purpose of this intervention was to increase the power delivered by the 125 two-stroke along the entire delivery curve, intensifying the maximum peak horsepower available. This result has been made possible by a new piston and new cylinder head. Thanks to these changes the engine is more reactive, powerful, and throaty, increasing even further the explosiveness of the maximum performance. The new 125cc engine therefore now has a greater range of use than in the past, where previous improvements had already raised the bar for the model, increasing power at high engine speeds without losing torque in the low end.

Engine – RR Race Four-Stroke

All four-stroke Race models receive new crankcases, derived from the engine used on the 450 RX. The main benefit deriving from the use of this new component lies in the smaller size and lighter weight compared to the previous model.

Aesthetically sleeker, the new four-stroke Race MY 2025 engine now leaves more space for the exhaust passage as well, facilitating installation, removal, or replacement operations.

Racing Components – Standard on the Entire Range

» 48 mm Kayaba AOS closed cartridge fork: Anodized internal parts reduce friction, while adjustable compression and rebound damping let each rider find the perfect customization of the setting.

» Kayaba C46 shock: The KYB shock can be seen as a gold standard in the racing scene in terms of its ability to absorb the roughness of the terrain, the level of traction transferred to the rear wheel, and the consistency of performance even under particularly heavy use. Adjustable for preload, compression (high and low speed) as well as rebound ensures riders can dial the suspension to his or her liking.

» Quick release front axle: for changing the front wheel, the machined front axle pull can make the difference between winning or losing in the event of a needed front tire or tube change.

» Reinforced handguards: the handguards feature a two-component material mold, and not only give the bike a racing look but also make them especially durable in even the roughest off-road use. » Rear sprocket with an anodized aluminum center with steel teeth by ZF SPROCKETS: top-class performance, lightness, and strength – the benefit of lightweight with steel teeth for long life.

» Race seat: softer, with a non-slip cover and document holder pocket for unparalleled grip, comfort, and practicality.

» Anodized black shift lever and rear brake pedal.

» Gearbox oil filler cap, engine oil filler cap, and oil filter cap anodized red aluminum.

» Chain tensioner blocks in a red alloy.

Pricing:

125 RR Race: $8,999.00

200 RR Race: $10,299.00

250 RR Race: $10,499.00

300 RR Race: $10,699.00

350 RR Race 4-Stroke: $11,099.00

390 RR Race 4-Stroke: $11,199.00

430 RR Race 4-Stroke: $11,299.00

480 RR Race 4-Stroke: $11,399.00

*plus a $489.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Availability:

November