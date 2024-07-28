FINALLY! TRIUMPH TF250X TEST BIKE: THE WRAP

Finally! We have a Triumph TF250X test bike. It’s been six months since we were invited to Florida for the introduction of this bike. Triumph made a big splash at the time; all the magazines (all three of them), all the websites (maybe a half dozen), all the social media influencers (about a zillion) and even some podcast media were invited for two days of riding. From that, about a dozen ziggabytes of content was generated for the new bike, all favorable. For most of those outlets, that was all they wanted. We wanted more time on the bike, but delays across the supply chain forced us to wait until now.

Our initial impression was favorable too, and we make no apologies for that. We thought the power and suspension were in the hunt, that it was light and cornered well. But without other 250s for direct comparison, it was hard to be sure. First thing we did when we got a test bike of our own was weigh it. On our digital scale, it’s 221 pounds without fuel. For comparison, the 2025 Honda is 219 and the 2025 KTM 250SX-F is 225. We thought it felt light and it is; so far so good. Then we dropped it off at Pro Circuit for a dyno test. They reported that the Triumph was lackluster down low and average on top compared to other bikes in the class. But, they also felt it would get better with time. Our bike was brand new at the time, so we decided not to publish those numbers yet. We’ll try again in a couple of weeks.

Since then we have about 10 hours on the TF250X and it is, indeed, getting better with every ride. We still feel that low-end and mid-range power is its biggest weakness. The Honda and KTM 250s we have had along for comparison are both far stronger until you really get the Triumph singing. On top, the TF250X is a little stronger than the Honda, but the KTM is the horsepower champ so far. On the handlebar you have four buttons; launch assist, two maps, traction control and Quickshift. Everyone preferred map two (light on). There were no real defenders of traction control. Most people like Quickshift, but the shifting on our test bike is very, very stiff. Hopefully, that will break in as well.

We still love the overall handling. It seemed best with the rear end set up higher than we usually like. For most riders, we ended up at around 100mm of sag. The bike is still very stable. Overall, the suspension is definitely on the soft side. It’s plush, but faster riders can go through the travel easily. We aren’t crazy about the Pirelli tires or the stock gearing, either. It turns out that KTM rear sprockets are a perfect fit, so our next move is to add two teeth to the rear and see if that will bring it to life. We also noted in the original review that the gearbox was very gappy; especially 2nd to 3rd and 3rd to fourth. Lower gearing should help that.

Obviously, we still have a lot of testing to do. But we still feel the TF250X is in the hunt. It’s amazing to us that Triumph could land their first ever motocross bike so close to the top of the class. We still haven’t ruled it out as the 250F of the year, but we know the whole class is going to be tighter and tougher than ever. Stay tuned.

