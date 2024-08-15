DICK BURLESON FIRST ISDE : BLAST FROM THE PAST

How about a little Dick Burleson ‘Pre Husqvarna’? In 1971, John Penton invited Burleson to race on the American Trophy team that was competing in the International Six Days Trial at the Isle of Man. Even though his bike failed, leaving him with a DNF, Burleson was enthused about representing his country in international competition. The next year, Burleson was invited to the ISDT again racing a Penton, this time in Czechoslovakia. That year, Burleson finished with a bronze medal. From 1973 to 1981 Burleson won 8 consecutive Gold Medals!