DANIEL SANDERS WINS 2025 DAKAR RALLY

The 47th edition of the Dakar came to a close in Shubaytah today with 175 vehicles arriving at the finish. There were 77 bikes, including 67 in Rally 2 that covered the entire 7,453 km of the route. A total of 52 vehicles used their jokers (readmittance is allowed for non world championship classes), while 108 were forced into premature exits from the rally (32.24%). The bike race witnessed a return to the top step of the podium for KTM, which enjoyed its 20th triumph on the race thanks to Daniel Sanders who became the second Australian winner on the Dakar after having dominated the race from start to finish, as Marc Coma did in 2009.The final stage was a dash with rider starting in rows of 15. The elite Rally GP class started behind and it was once again Rally 2 rider Michael Docherty who took the stage win.

America’s defending champion Ricky Brabec came into this year’s edition less prepared than usual after suffering a knee injury at the Rallye du Maroc in October. He was philosophical at the end: “I’m happy to be at the finish line, this is my tenth Dakar and it means a lot to me. When I started this career I didn’t know I would have done what I’ve achieved so it’s cool. I’ve won twice, got on the podium in second place position and I was hoping to get back on it at some point but I wasn’t able to make a breakthrough and the other guys were riding really well so hats off to them. Now we got beat, we got our ass kicked so now we’re going to be hungrier for the next year when we’ll be ready to fight, so we’ll see what happens next time.

It’s really hard winning back to back which has been impossible for the last ten years. I really wanted to do it, you know sinking is not an option and I never give up. So I think we’re going to keep going until we can win again.”

Skyler Howes: “So there’s obviously work to be done, I wanted to finish on the top step of the podium so sixth place just means that I need to beat five other people. We’ve got work to do this year so we’re going to get straight back to it, there’s no rest days and we’ll come back swinging again next year.”

Jacob Argubright posted this when it was all over: “Sorry for not posting anything. I finally some WiFi out here in the empty quarter! The last 3 stages were full of effort and more mechanical issues. Just wanted to update everyone that I am healthy and finished P22 in the general. Definitely underwhelming for what I wanted but I’m happy and grateful to have finished. I’ll post more about my last 3 stages but for now just going to enjoy the last day in bivi before I head home.”

For extended coverage of Dakar 2025, click here.

STAGE 12

(ZAF) MICHAEL DOCHERTY BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 00H 54′ 11” (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 00′ 03” (AUT) TOBIAS EBSTER BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 00′ 44” (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 00′ 57” (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 00′ 59” (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 01′ 07” (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 01′ 07” (FRA) ROMAIN DUMONTIER HONDA HRC + 00H 02′ 07” (PRT) RUI GONÇALVES SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 02′ 08” (USA) RICKY BRABEC MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 02′ 22” (USA) SKYLER HOWES MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC + 00H 02′ 22” (SVN) TONI MULEC BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 02′ 23” (ESP) EDGAR CANET RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 02′ 27” (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO HERO MOTOSPORTS + 00H 02′ 28” (USA) JACOB ARGUBRIGHT RSMOTO HONDA RALLY TEAM + 00H 02′ 29”

OVERALL