2025 YAMAHA YZ450F VIDEO TEST: EDITOR’S VIEW FIRST TEST DAY

The 2025 Yamaha YZ450F is here! The Yamaha features a new linkage, new throttle tube to get rid of “yama-thumb”, a new clutch, new suspension settings, new engine mounts, and new map switch button. The engine characteristics have remained same as 2024. See what our editor Mark Tilley had to say about it on day 1 of testing. This is a raw style video we have put together for our subscribers to check out. No fancy filming or rambling stat numbers. Just the bike, what’s new, and how it feels on track. Enjoy.

