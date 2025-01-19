2025 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Eli Tomac made a statement at round two of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. He won both his heat and the 450 main event, passing some of the best riders on earth to do it. The main event saw Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen out in front after passing Vince Friese, while Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence were locked in battle just inside the top 10. Chase Sexton went down on the first lap and had to spend the entire race cutting through the field, just as Eli Tomac did last week. Both Eli and Jett passed Webb for the lead at the same point of the race, and then gradually pulled away. Jett made a few challenges, but could never make a serious attempt at taking the lead. They were never much more than one second apart. Webb held on for third ahead of Roczen while Sexton managed to catch up to sixth.

450 MAIN EVENT

1 . Eli Tomac

2 . Jett Lawrence

3 . Cooper Webb

4 . Ken Roczen

5 . Hunter Lawrence

6 . Chase Sexton

7 . Malcolm Stewart

8 . Justin Barcia

9 . Dylan Ferrandis

10 . Joey Savatgy

11 . Justin Cooper

12 . Jorge Prado

13 . Jason Anderson

14 . Justin Hill

15 . Vince Friese (HS)

16 . Benny Bloss

17 . Shane McElrath

18 . Colt Nichols

19 . Mitchell Oldenburg

20 . Kyle Chisholm

21 . Kevin Moranz

22 . Aaron Plessinger

250 MAIN EVENT

1 . Julien Beaumer

2 . Jordon Smith (HS)

3 . Haiden Deegan

4 . Cole Davies

5 . Ryder Difrancesco

6 . Coty Schock

7 . Jo Shimoda

8 . Garrett Marchbanks

9 . Michael Mosiman

10 . Hunter Yoder

11 . Anthony Bourdon

12 . Cole Thompson

13 . Jett Reynolds

14 . Brad West

15 . Parker Ross

16 . Tj Albright

17 . Nico Koch

18 . Gavin Towers

19 . Dylan Walsh

20 . Joshua Varize

21 . Ty Masterpool

22 . Lux Turner

450 HEAT 1

1. Jett Lawrence (HS)

2. Cooper Webb

3. Jason Anderson

4. Dylan Ferrandis

5. Malcolm Stewart

6. Aaron Plessinger

7. Justin Hill

8. Mitchell Oldenburg

9. Colt Nichols

10. Grant Harlan

11. Freddie Noren

12. Austin Politelli

13. Tristan Lane

14. Kevin Moranz

15. Kyle Chisholm

16. Scott Meshey

17. Justin Rodbell

18. Gared Steinke

19. Hunter Schlosser

20. Bobby Piazza

450 HEAT 2

1. Eli Tomac (HS)

2. Chase Sexton

3. Ken Roczen

4. Justin Barcia

5. Joey Savatgy

6. Hunter Lawrence

7. Justin Cooper

8. Vince Friese

9. Shane McElrath

10. Jorge Prado

11. Jerry Robin

12. Cade Clason

13. Marshal Weltin

14. Justin Starling

15. Brandon Ray

16. Logan Karnow

17. Benny Bloss

18. Alex Nagy

19. Anthony Rodriguez

20. Mitchell Harrison

250 HEAT 1

1. Garrett Marchbanks

2. Jordon Smith

3. Julien Beaumer

4. Ty Masterpool

5. Jett Reynolds (HS)

6. Cole Thompson

7. Jo Shimoda

8. Hunter Yoder

9. Parker Ross

10. Brad West

11. Max Miller

12. Joshua Varize

13. Preston Masciangelo

14. Dominique Thury

15. Reven Gordon

16. Slade Varola

17. Nico Koch

18. Stav Orland

19. Blake Davies

20. Billy Laninovich

250 HEAT 2

1. Cole Davies

2. Michael Mosiman (HS)

3. Haiden Deegan

4. Ryder Difrancesco

5. Lux Turner

6. Anthony Bourdon

7. Coty Schock

8. Gavin Towers

9. Tj Albright

10. Avery Long

11. Dylan Walsh

12. Collin Jurin

13. Cheyenne Harmon

14. Max Sanford

15. Ludovic MacLer

16. Mason Kerr

17. Talon Hawkins

18. Anthony Castaneda

19. Brock Bennett

20. Kyle Wise