2025 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS
Eli Tomac made a statement at round two of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. He won both his heat and the 450 main event, passing some of the best riders on earth to do it. The main event saw Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen out in front after passing Vince Friese, while Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence were locked in battle just inside the top 10. Chase Sexton went down on the first lap and had to spend the entire race cutting through the field, just as Eli Tomac did last week. Both Eli and Jett passed Webb for the lead at the same point of the race, and then gradually pulled away. Jett made a few challenges, but could never make a serious attempt at taking the lead. They were never much more than one second apart. Webb held on for third ahead of Roczen while Sexton managed to catch up to sixth.
450 MAIN EVENT
1 . Eli Tomac
2 . Jett Lawrence
3 . Cooper Webb
4 . Ken Roczen
5 . Hunter Lawrence
6 . Chase Sexton
7 . Malcolm Stewart
8 . Justin Barcia
9 . Dylan Ferrandis
10 . Joey Savatgy
11 . Justin Cooper
12 . Jorge Prado
13 . Jason Anderson
14 . Justin Hill
15 . Vince Friese (HS)
16 . Benny Bloss
17 . Shane McElrath
18 . Colt Nichols
19 . Mitchell Oldenburg
20 . Kyle Chisholm
21 . Kevin Moranz
22 . Aaron Plessinger
250 MAIN EVENT
1 . Julien Beaumer
2 . Jordon Smith (HS)
3 . Haiden Deegan
4 . Cole Davies
5 . Ryder Difrancesco
6 . Coty Schock
7 . Jo Shimoda
8 . Garrett Marchbanks
9 . Michael Mosiman
10 . Hunter Yoder
11 . Anthony Bourdon
12 . Cole Thompson
13 . Jett Reynolds
14 . Brad West
15 . Parker Ross
16 . Tj Albright
17 . Nico Koch
18 . Gavin Towers
19 . Dylan Walsh
20 . Joshua Varize
21 . Ty Masterpool
22 . Lux Turner
450 HEAT 1
1. Jett Lawrence (HS)
2. Cooper Webb
3. Jason Anderson
4. Dylan Ferrandis
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Aaron Plessinger
7. Justin Hill
8. Mitchell Oldenburg
9. Colt Nichols
10. Grant Harlan
11. Freddie Noren
12. Austin Politelli
13. Tristan Lane
14. Kevin Moranz
15. Kyle Chisholm
16. Scott Meshey
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Gared Steinke
19. Hunter Schlosser
20. Bobby Piazza
450 HEAT 2
1. Eli Tomac (HS)
2. Chase Sexton
3. Ken Roczen
4. Justin Barcia
5. Joey Savatgy
6. Hunter Lawrence
7. Justin Cooper
8. Vince Friese
9. Shane McElrath
10. Jorge Prado
11. Jerry Robin
12. Cade Clason
13. Marshal Weltin
14. Justin Starling
15. Brandon Ray
16. Logan Karnow
17. Benny Bloss
18. Alex Nagy
19. Anthony Rodriguez
20. Mitchell Harrison
250 HEAT 1
1. Garrett Marchbanks
2. Jordon Smith
3. Julien Beaumer
4. Ty Masterpool
5. Jett Reynolds (HS)
6. Cole Thompson
7. Jo Shimoda
8. Hunter Yoder
9. Parker Ross
10. Brad West
11. Max Miller
12. Joshua Varize
13. Preston Masciangelo
14. Dominique Thury
15. Reven Gordon
16. Slade Varola
17. Nico Koch
18. Stav Orland
19. Blake Davies
20. Billy Laninovich
250 HEAT 2
1. Cole Davies
2. Michael Mosiman (HS)
3. Haiden Deegan
4. Ryder Difrancesco
5. Lux Turner
6. Anthony Bourdon
7. Coty Schock
8. Gavin Towers
9. Tj Albright
10. Avery Long
11. Dylan Walsh
12. Collin Jurin
13. Cheyenne Harmon
14. Max Sanford
15. Ludovic MacLer
16. Mason Kerr
17. Talon Hawkins
18. Anthony Castaneda
19. Brock Bennett
20. Kyle Wise
Comments are closed.