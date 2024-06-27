2025 DUCATI DESERTX DISCOVERY ADVENTURE BIKE SHOWN

Ducati has shown select 2025 models including the DesertX Discovery. The official word from Ducati follows below:

The 2025 DesertX Discovery is the Ducati that comes ready to experience adventures on and off-road thanks to select accessories that make it ready to discover any destination. With the new DesertX Discovery you can enjoy your travels thanks to components designed to increase the comfort and protection of the bike and rider, sure not to go unnoticed with the new Thrilling Black/Ducati Red livery.

The DesertX Discovery was created to be unstoppable on rough terrain. For this reason, it is equipped as standard with reinforced hand guards and engine guards with protection for the water pump, radiator grill, and reinforced sump guard to protect the bike on the most difficult routes. The Ducati DesertX Discovery will come standard with heated grips and a larger touring windshield to increase comfort at low temperatures, and a central stand that will make the motorcycle more stable during stops and maintenance operations on the chain and rear wheel.

The DesertX is the ideal travel companion, even on road routes, thanks to a nimble and precise chassis, which ensures easy and intuitive riding. For this reason, the Turn-by-Turn navigator, which can be used through the Ducati Link App, guides the rider toward one’s destination clearly by showing the directions directly on the dashboard.

The heart of the DesertX is the 937-cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic distribution engine, which produces 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 68 ft-lb at 6,500 rpm. Three riding modes on DesertX are dedicated to road use, while two are specifically designed for off-road riding. Thanks to a tank with a capacity of over 5.54 gallons, refueling stops are minimized while traveling.

The DesertX family, in addition to the new Discovery, also includes the Rally model, dedicated to the sportiest and most daring off-roaders, to those who love rally raids and competitions, developed and tested on fields of racing like the Erzbergrodeo. It is characterized by having the best racing-derived components: specialist and powerful off-road solutions have been adopted on the DesertX Rally.

The 2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery is expected to arrive to dealers in Fall of 2024 and will retail for $19,995 USD.