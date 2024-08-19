2025 450cc MOTOCROSS SHOOTOUT PREVIEW : DB VLOG #18

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2025 Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, Husqvarna, and KTM at Glen Helen Raceway. We haven’t received the 2025 GASGAS MC450F yet but once we do it will officially be shootout time. Our shootouts last months and as we get closer we wanted to share some content and information we have collected to this point. We also got some clips of Jason Anderson, Broc Tickle, and Robbie Wageman getting some laps in. THIS IS A VLOG AND NOT A TEST VIDEO (don’t say we didn’t tell you). Hang out with the Dirt Bike crew, have some laughs, and learn all about the 2025 450 models here!

