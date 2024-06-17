2024 JDAY OFFROAD WHITNEY FARMS GP RACE REPORT

Whitney’s Farm GP Round 5 June 9, 2024
JDAY Offroad had its first Saturday races of the year! This included E-Bike races sponsored by Amped, Pitbike races, and Stacyc races. It had rained for about an hour before the E-Bike moto went off at 1 pm. This race was very exciting and had lots of bar banging. All 5 racers in the class were on Stock E-Bikes. Jday’s own Andrew Acton took home the overall in the class with over a minute lead. Brandon Labonte took second place and Harry Cooper took third place. Next at 2 pm, we had the Pitbike races. The two classes you can sign up for are Pit Bike Stock and Pitbike Modded. The Stock Pitbike class winners were once again Andrew Acton in 1st, Ethan Smaykiewicz in 2nd, and Wesley Wilcox in 3rd. The Modded class had Nate True in 1st, Cory Stolarski in 2nd, and Gennaro Aulisio in 3rd. The last race of the day was at 4 pm where all the little kids got to race! It’s always so fun to see these kids riding so young. The 16e Stacyc race had 10 racers in it. Very exciting race watching the first second and third battle it out for all 15 minutes leaving Julian Clark to win BrysonBell in 2nd and Alex Verdile in 3rd. The next 15-minute race is 12e Stacyc with Santi Cudal in first, Trent Broderick in 2nd and Ryder Zepka in 3rd place. The Open and Strider class only had one racer who are brothers (Ben Daunais and his younger brother) and got to race together for some extra fun!! The podiums were the best part where the little kids were able to tell Jday owner Ethan Broatch what they liked and even disliked about the track/race. We hope to see everyone at next Saturday’s races being held on Saturday, August 17th at the Sand Piper GP, Southwick Massachusetts.
Now for Sunday Motos…rain, rain, rain, and more rain. 8:00 am Pee Wee race took off in downpour conditions. These kids always stick it out in the early mornings no matter the conditions! Destry Tucker grabbed the holeshot in PeeWee Senior, leading all 10 laps of the 45-minute moto. Jack Ford was able to pull off a 2nd in the moto, taking home his second podium at Jday! Fun fact he got his first podium last year at Whitney’s Farm! Aj Verdile snagged the last place on the podium making it his first ever podium at Jday! Great weekend for these PeeWee senior kids despite the tough conditions! Michael Cimochowski won in the PeeWee Bantam class and scored the holeshot. Bryan Supp Ramos led all 5 laps of the PeeWee Squirt class, David Alipio had a late start but caught up to first place on the third lap winning in the PeeWee trailrider class. PeeWee girls was won by Kaelyn Levesque, and PeeWee Electric was won by Grayson LeDuc.
AM Pro Racing’s Colton McQuarrie rode from lap one to six in first, but Brayden Edmonds, Grant Meacham, and Kamden Krause all battled for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spots in Moto 1 of Supermini. Moto 2 Kamden Krause won the Motostarting in 3rd and made his way to first, Colton McQuarrie in second and Brayden Edmonds rounded out the podium for Moto 2. Colton McQuarrie took home the overall for Supermini. Tucker Aldrich won the Mini A class, and Sebastian Tucker won the Mini B Moto Overall. Mallory Pickard won in the Girl’s class after battling it out with Madison Rougeau.
Michael Franco Won the overall in C250 battling between the top 4 riders in the class. Nolan Toohey took the overall in C Open class leading more than half the laps in each moto. Ryan McKenney won the overall in the C 200 class leading 10 laps between each moto.
Ruby Fustini had a great race, both motos going 1-1 taking the overall in Women’s Pro. Trail Jesters Addison Harris came in second and Melony Pickard rounded out the podium. Women’s Amature was won by A & E Racing’s Mallory Pickard leading every lap of moto 1 and 2. Nathan Martel Won the Overall in the Super Senior Class and John Malloy won the Masters class.
Pro/ A 125 was a great race between the top 3 positions. A&E Racing’s rider Ryan Amancio was able to hold onto first place for the first three laps until the Plaistow Powersports rider took over the lead on the fourth lap and finished the motion first for the Moto 1 win. Second moto Brandon Gregoire led lap one while Ryan Amancio took the lead for lap 2-3-4, Simon Johnson was able to sit in first the last two laps. Brandon and Ryan went back and forth for second and third-place positions the last couple of laps. Simon Johnson was able to take the overall in Pro/ A 125, with Ryan in second and Brandon in third.
Chris Lyman was able to grab the holeshot Moto 1 and ride his way to the finish in both motos taking the overall in B250 and C Class Overall for the day. B 200 was won by Kyle Knott who battled for 3rd first moto and first moto 2. Joseph Kruzewski took home the win in the B Open, followed by Cory Stolarski and Nate True to round out the podium.
Andy Mathieu won in the A Senior class battling with Ryan Langenback and Emerson Cayer who rounded out the top 3 podium spots. An exciting battle was going on between Jonathan Alipio and Colton McQuarrie, they battled each moto going 1-2 with Colton taking the win for Moto 1 and Jonathan taking first in the second moto. Jonathan took the overall in Schoolboy (12-17).
Sebastian Sepulveda was able to take home the win in B Veteran.
A Veteran was once again won by Waslley Teixeira leading 10 of the 11 laps completed. Alex Phaneuf won the A 200 class with Michael Adinolfi JR trailing right behind. The A250 class was won by Shane Czelazewicz who also secured the A Overall.
Pro AA was an interesting race this past weekend. The sun is now finally out for the last couple of motos and everything on the track has dried up and shaped up well. This track is very tricky due to rocks, roots, and one crazy uphill/downhill. First, moto Fly Racing/LBR moto rider Brandon Gregoire snagged a holeshot alongside Nate Smith. For the first lap,Brandon led the pack until Factory Beta rider Chris Canning passed for the lead in lap two. Canning then led until the last lap where Brandon was able to make a pass for the Win Moto 1. The second moto started with Nate Smith grabbing the holeshot but forgot to turn left so he took a trip into the woods. During the first five laps, Plaistow Powersports rider Simon Johnson led the moto with Chris Canning and Brandon Greoire hot on his tail. The third lap of the moto ChrisCanning was following Simon Johnson up the Pro section and on his way back down he went for a pass on Simon Johnson which led to Chris swapping out on some rocks and almost hitting a tree with his upper body. This crash left Chris with two broken bones and a dislocated wrist. We will all be
waiting for your return! Heal up quick! The overall for the Pro AA Moto for the weekend was Brandon Gregiore in 1st, Simon Johnson in 2nd, and Brayden Nolette in 3rd to round out the podium. Brandon sits in first for championship points with Chris canning in 2nd with 14 points behind and Simon Johnson sits in 3rd with 16 points behind first.
