2024 JDAY OFFROAD WHITNEY FARMS GP RACE REPORT

Michael Franco Won the overall in C250 battling between the top 4 riders in the class. Nolan Toohey took the overall in C Open class leading more than half the laps in each moto. Ryan McKenney won the overall in the C 200 class leading 10 laps between each moto.

Ruby Fustini had a great race, both motos going 1-1 taking the overall in Women’s Pro. Trail Jesters Addison Harris came in second and Melony Pickard rounded out the podium. Women’s Amature was won by A & E Racing’s Mallory Pickard leading every lap of moto 1 and 2. Nathan Martel Won the Overall in the Super Senior Class and John Malloy won the Masters class.

Pro/ A 125 was a great race between the top 3 positions. A&E Racing’s rider Ryan Amancio was able to hold onto first place for the first three laps until the Plaistow Powersports rider took over the lead on the fourth lap and finished the motion first for the Moto 1 win. Second moto Brandon Gregoire led lap one while Ryan Amancio took the lead for lap 2-3-4, Simon Johnson was able to sit in first the last two laps. Brandon and Ryan went back and forth for second and third-place positions the last couple of laps. Simon Johnson was able to take the overall in Pro/ A 125, with Ryan in second and Brandon in third.

Chris Lyman was able to grab the holeshot Moto 1 and ride his way to the finish in both motos taking the overall in B250 and C Class Overall for the day. B 200 was won by Kyle Knott who battled for 3rd first moto and first moto 2. Joseph Kruzewski took home the win in the B Open, followed by Cory Stolarski and Nate True to round out the podium.

Andy Mathieu won in the A Senior class battling with Ryan Langenback and Emerson Cayer who rounded out the top 3 podium spots. An exciting battle was going on between Jonathan Alipio and Colton McQuarrie, they battled each moto going 1-2 with Colton taking the win for Moto 1 and Jonathan taking first in the second moto. Jonathan took the overall in Schoolboy (12-17).

Sebastian Sepulveda was able to take home the win in B Veteran.

A Veteran was once again won by Waslley Teixeira leading 10 of the 11 laps completed. Alex Phaneuf won the A 200 class with Michael Adinolfi JR trailing right behind. The A250 class was won by Shane Czelazewicz who also secured the A Overall.

Pro AA was an interesting race this past weekend. The sun is now finally out for the last couple of motos and everything on the track has dried up and shaped up well. This track is very tricky due to rocks, roots, and one crazy uphill/downhill. First, moto Fly Racing/LBR moto rider Brandon Gregoire snagged a holeshot alongside Nate Smith. For the first lap,Brandon led the pack until Factory Beta rider Chris Canning passed for the lead in lap two. Canning then led until the last lap where Brandon was able to make a pass for the Win Moto 1. The second moto started with Nate Smith grabbing the holeshot but forgot to turn left so he took a trip into the woods. During the first five laps, Plaistow Powersports rider Simon Johnson led the moto with Chris Canning and Brandon Greoire hot on his tail. The third lap of the moto ChrisCanning was following Simon Johnson up the Pro section and on his way back down he went for a pass on Simon Johnson which led to Chris swapping out on some rocks and almost hitting a tree with his upper body. This crash left Chris with two broken bones and a dislocated wrist. We will all be