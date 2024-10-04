US TO HOST MXoN IN 2025

As the 2024 Motocross of Nations warms up in Great Britain this weekend, the news broke that the U.S. will host the event next year in Indiana. The official press release from Infront follows.

Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce that the 78th Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held in USA, from the 3rd to the 5th of October 2025! For the sixth running of this event on American soil, the host venue will be the spectacular Ironman Raceway just outside Crawfordsville, only an hour’s drive from the Motorsports Mecca of Indianapolis in the state of Indiana.

Now the brilliant facility of Ironman Raceway joins that illustrious list, named after the late GNCC ATV Champion Bob ‘Ironman’ Sloan, who hailed from the area and was an inspiration for the building of the circuit, as well as the off-road enduro-style facility nearby. The land surrounding the track itself is huge and flat, perfect for camping and parking, but the actual circuit is anything but level, with major elevation changes a key feature. Some of the biggest and steepest uphill sections in American Motocross, including the mighty Godzilla step-up, help to form an action-packed lap which will both challenge and excite the best riders on the planet!

The USA holds the record for the most team victories in the history of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, with 23 in total, despite only truly joining the competition in the 1970s. The first ‘Nations’ in the USA was at Unadilla in 1987, in the middle of a period of dominance for the home team. Further home victories were taken in 2007 at Budd’s Creek, 2010 at Lakewood, and in 2022 at RedBud, which avenged the only American loss on home soil, which was to Team France in 2018 at the same venue.

Ironman Raceway has hosted a round of the AMA National Motocross Championship each season since 2014, and on seven occasions has seen the final round of the series play out there. American Eli Tomac clinched his first two National 450cc titles at the venue, and Australian Jett Lawrence not only clinched his first two US 250cc titles there, but also completed his perfect 450cc season in 2023, with his brother Hunter Lawrence taking the 250cc title on the same day. KTM’s Chase Sexton also won his National title at Ironman this season.

MXGP fans will know the venue well, as the site of Jeffrey Herlings’ famous double victory in 2017, and regular ‘Nations’ riders Ken Roczen, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, and Dylan Ferrandis have also put their names onto the winner’s trophies in the past. 2024 Team USA rider Aaron Plessinger has won twice there in the 250cc class, but Tomac and Jett Lawrence are tied for the most National wins at the circuit with three apiece.

Motocross fans from all over the world will flock to the American Midwest on the first weekend of October next year. The passion, pride, and patriotism of the Nations is unmatched in any off-road motorcycling event! Watch for the ticket announcements online and book your place at what is sure to be one of the best Monster Energy Motocross of Nations of all time!

Infront Moto Racing CEO, David Luongo: “We are proud to bring the 78th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to the USA in 2025. We will head to the fantastic Ironman Raceway, renowned for its challenging layout and rich history in the American Motocross. It will mark a new step in the outstanding collaboration Infront Moto Racing has with MX Sports. In this respect I want to thank Carrie Russel Coombs, Davey Coombs, Tim Cotter from MX Sport and all their team for turning this mutual project into life. I would like also to thank the city of Crawfordsville representative for supporting this event that will bring all the eyes and interest of the international motocross community to the region.

The MXoN is always a special event where riders don’t just compete for themselves but for their nations. The pride, emotion and intensity that comes with this race is something you can feel in the air. We are expecting an unforgettable atmosphere, with American fans and fans from all over the world coming together to celebrate this amazing sport.

Thank you to everyone involved and we can’t wait to see you all at Ironman Raceway for what promises to be one of the most exciting and memorable editions of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.”

FIM/CMS Director Antonio Alia Portela: “It seems that it was yesterday when we last were in the US for the MXoN that brought so much glory for the team USA.

New bonds were built during that event that still confirm the friendship between the two sides of the Atlantic. And it is thanks to that will to strengthen that bond that IMR, MX Sports and Feld have joined forces to present in 2025 the 78th edition of the MXoN in the historic motocross track of Ironman Raceway.

It goes without saying that not only will the venue and facilities be up to the FIM standards required to hold such an event, but also all the energy and support from the FIM and AMA staff needed to run such event so that the atmosphere created by the MX fans from every single corner of the planet will make of this MXoN edition a lasting experience for those who will flock together to enjoy the best motocross riders of the galaxy.”