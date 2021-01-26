CHAD REED’S 2004 FACTORY YZ250: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

Chad Reed’s 2004 THQ Supercross Championship winning factory Yamaha YZ250 is our focus on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. Our 2-Stroke Hardware section features items from Maxima Oils, Barnett Clutches and Boyesen Racing and 2-Stroke Theater has a couple THQ Supercross main events from 2004 and a few two-stroke project bikes you don’t want to miss. If you are in the market for a used 2-stroke click the link at the bottom of this post!

Chad Reed won 10 out of 16 main events in the 2004 THQ Supercross series. This would be Reed’s first premier class championship.

Even over 13 years later Yamaha is closed lipped about the exact specs of Reed’s YZ250 engine. This bike is on display at Tom White’s Early Years of Motocross Museum in Orange County California.

Titanium pegs are works of art with a price tag to prove it.

Before Cerakote was available to the masses the factories were making things happen. Check out that custom hub decal.

Looks like any other clean looking 2004 Yamaha YZ250 right? This one was the fastest on the planet that year! Just in this picture we see a few custom carbon fiber parts, lots of titanium and an exhaust system that with lots of love from Pro Circuit.

The gold standard. Kayaba A-Kit forks.

This was definitely not standard issue on the 2004 production model.

We want to send a special thanks to Tom White for letting us photograph this legendary machine. If you would like to see this machine and other like it go check out The Early Years of Motocross Museum in Orange County California.

2-STROKE HARDWARE:

BARNETT CLUTCH BASKETS:

Barnett clutch baskets are CNC machined from the most durable aluminum available and we attach a patented “Second Generaton” stainless steel inserts which are 50% harder than before for extreme durability and to virtually eliminate grooving of the basket fingers . Precision machined oil passage windows allow more oil flow for cooler operating temperatures and longer clutch life. It all adds up to extremely smooth shifting and incredible durability even under the harshest conditions.

MAXIMA CASTOR 927 PREMIX:

CASTOR 927 is a unique blend of highly refined castor oil, a specially prepared synthetic and an additive system that reduces carbon and gum formation and provides excellent rust & corrosion protection. Contains an exclusive additive that keeps power valves cleaner and working properly. Keeps lubricating and fights carbonizing or vaporizing Provides extra protection on cylinder walls, bearing journals and other critical areas at high temperatures.

BOYESEN CLUTCH COVERS:

Boyesen clutch covers come from a brand that has spent decades on the track developing products that increase performance and style to your motorcycle, and their clutch cover does not disappoint. Cover is made from cast aluminum for heat dissipation and excellent protection of your motorcycle’s case. For easy and complete installation, Boyesen includes the clutch cover gasket.

2-STROKE THEATER:

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

In the market for a used two-stroke? CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW YOU MUST READ THIS LIST FIRST!