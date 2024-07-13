RIDING THE 2025 KTM 350SX-F: THE WRAP

This week we’ve been riding the 2024 KTM 350SX-F out in the California heat. Needless to say, this is one of our favorite motocross bikes–it’s one of everyone’s favorite motocross bikes. With temperatures around 100 degrees, the 350 is a welcome change from the 450s we have in the shop. Back in 2010, we actually thought the 350SX-F might spell the end of the 450 motocross bike. Tony Cairoli came to America for the USGP and positively waxed everyone on the new KTM 350SX-F. Then he won five consecutive World Championships on the bike. So what happened? All the 450s got better, that’s what. across the board, the 450s from KTM as well as from Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki and Yamaha improved so much that they actually became easier to ride than anyone thought possible. Eventually, Cairoli had to switch to a 450 to remain competitive. Nowadays the KTM 350SX-F has been relegated to the vet class and amateur racing.

But the 2025 KTM 350SX-F has come a very long way since 2010. The 350 motor got its last big redesign for the 2023 model year. The engine became more compact, it was repositioned in the frame to lower the countershaft sprocket and it received a boost in compression ratio. That year all the KTMs got a heavier, stiffer frame, presumably to improve its performance on supercross-style tracks. For 2025, KTM has walked that back a few steps. The frame was updated on all the motocross models with less material around the top shock mount and steering head. The geometry is unchanged, but the bodywork was updated.

The 350 remains the universally appealing size. Yes, as we pointed out up front, today’s 450s have come a long way and effectively nullified the argument that they are too much for any normal rider to handle, but the KTM 350SX-F still is far easier to handle than any 450. It has nothing to do with weight, although riders will insist that it’s far lighter than the KTM 450SX-F. It has to do with the energy that it lends the rider. When you ride the 350, you’re a little more brave and strong.

In terms of power output, the most important thing to remember about the 350 is to wring it out. If you come off a 450, you will have a tendency to upshift early just so you can hang on. You don’t ride the 350 like that. Instead, you stretch the effective powerband in the other direction; let it sing. Peak output is around 51 horsepower, which is in the same ballpark as the 2024 Honda CRF450R and even the Kawasaki KX450. The difference is that the 450s hit their stride around 9500 rpm whereas the 350 waits until over 11,000 rpm. You might think that means the 350 has a narrower powerband, but it’s actually the opposite. You can ride it at even lower revs than a 450 because there’s very little risk of stalling. True, you don’t have much acceleration on tap down there, but it does have enough to deal with low-traction situations. Then, when you have good traction and some place to go, you can clutch it to bring the revs up. After that, just keep on screaming. There are some tracks where the 350 can make a full lap entirely in third gear.



Last year’s 350SX-F seemed to generate fewer complaints about chassis stiffness than the 450SX-F. Still we have to say that this year’s 350 is a more comfortable bike. It’s almost like it comes pre-broken-in with 10 hours on the frame. It makes the suspension feel more compliant, too. The improvement in the Xact air fork has been undeniable since its introduction. There used to be a large number of staunch opponents of air forks. Now, it is barely mentioned. We are going to ride the Bijesus out of the 350 in the summer months and have the test in the September print edition of Dirt Bike.

MIKE HEALEY

The motocross community was deeply saddened by the announcement last week of Mike Healey’s passing. Healey 55, passed away peacefully at his home on July 4th 2024. Mike Healey’s career in motocross spanned several decades, during which he earned a reputation as one of the sport’s most talented and dedicated riders. Known for his fierce competitiveness and charismatic personality, Healey also nicknamed “Stray Cat” made an indelible mark on the motocross world. Mike is survived by his daughter Mika Jayne, mother Sue and brother Pat Healey. Beyond motocross, Mike’s true love was his daughter. She was his North Star, guiding him through life’s twists and turns. He reveled in her laughter, celebrated her milestones, and cherished their moments together. Mike’s legacy isn’t just about trophies; it’s about the love he poured into her life. A celebration of Mike Healey’s life and career will be held at Harbor Lawn Mortuary in Costa Mesa on Thursday July 25, 2024 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mike’s Road 2 Recovery Cause Page to help pay funeral expenses that the family is unable to handle. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the motocross community.

https://www.road2recovery.com/athlete-causes/mike-healey/

6D ATR-3 HELMET RELEASE

We got a sneak preview of the new 6D ATR-3 helmet this week at Glen Helen Raceway. We have long been believers in the technology that 6D introduced to the motocross world and feel that these guys have done much to make our sport a safer one.

Key Features:

• ODS 5 improves impact force mitigation at low, mid, and high velocity for both linear and angular accelerations

• Replaceable EPS inner liner for low-cost reconditioning

• 120g weight reduction with a new lower center of gravity

• Enhanced Ventilation: Radically improved Air-Gap™ ventilation system with Ram Air Direct-to-Brow Cooling.

• Optimized, durable 3K Carbon Composite Shell

• Improved ventilation

• Eject compatible

• Drink tube compatible

• Recessed shear-away visor screws

• Removable roost guard

• Cervical Protection Zone

• Removable, washable comfort liner featuring Dri-Lex® anti-bacterial fabric

• Emergency quick-release cheek pads

• Mud Visor Extension

Prices range from $760 to $795

Go to 6Dhelmets.com

SPRING CREEK THIS WEEKEND

