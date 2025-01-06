DAKAR 2025, 48-HOUR CHRONO STAGE, PART ONE

Dakar’s 48 Hour Chrono stage kicked off today with nearly 1000km of riding facing competitors over two days. Riders had to cover as much of the huge distance as they could before the clock struck 5pm today.

The bike class has seen a dream start for Australian Daniel Sanders. After wins on the Prologue and Stage 1, Sanders was fastest again on the first part of the 48-hour Chrono. After close to eight hours in the saddle, Sanders put down the fastest time to maintain the overall lead of the bike race.

Taking part in his tenth Dakar Rally, Ricky Brabec kept within touching distance of the virtual leader Daniel Sanders throughout the day as he reduced a two minute deficit down to just 40 seconds at the 617km break zone. Brabec also acquired time bonuses riding out at the front so it was a good competitive day for the reigning Dakar champion as these will be factored into the final stage times tomorrow at the conclusion of the huge test.

Once the clock stopped, 18 Rally GP riders made it to bivouac E at the 617km break zone. They will not know where they stand relative to each other in the classification before they open their basic food rations and then a night sleeping under the stars. With no service from the main team of mechanics who are 100s of kilometers away, it’s down to the skill of the riders to maintain their bikes with whatever they’re carrying with them or from fellow competitors. Everyone will be spending the evening recovering from a long day in the saddle as they swap stories with other competitors around camp fires as the original spirit of the Dakar in Africa is recreated before they’re back into top gear at the crack of dawn tomorrow to complete the 48 Hour Chrono for 2025.