COOPER WEBB TO RACE 2024 MXON FOR USA

The last time Cooper Webb raced in the 250 class was 2016 but after just a few laps on Haiden Deegan’s YZ250F race bike he was all in to represent the USA at this years MXON !

Webb Joins Team USA for 2024 MXoN

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb to represent the U.S. and compete for top honors at this year’s Motocross of Nations

MARIETTA, Ga. – September 18, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce that Cooper Webb will join Team USA and race the MX2 class aboard the YZ250F at the 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations. The team and the five-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion are proud to represent the U.S. at the event with a rich history, which will be held this year at the Matterley Basin Circuit in Winchester, U.K. on October 4-6.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“It is exciting that Cooper Webb will be representing the USA and Yamaha Racing at the Motocross of Nations this year aboard our YZ250F. Cooper has raced MXoN before, and his experience will be very beneficial to Team USA.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re excited to race the Motocross of Nations again and represent the USA. It’s also great to have Coop ride one of our 250’s again. It’s been a while, but he was able to get some laps in and looked good. We’ll get straight back to work after the SMX finale this weekend and are looking to bring home another championship.”

Cooper Webb – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m so excited to be headed to MXON. It’s a fire drill situation and decision, but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. I was asked to ride a 250, so I spun some laps on Haiden’s bike and remembered how good the YZ250F is. I haven’t raced one since 2016, but I felt right at home with the few laps that I did. I will be all in on 250 prep after Vegas SMX, and I’m excited for the opportunity to represent my country. Let’s do this!”