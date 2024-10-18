BEST OF ISDE SPAIN 2024 IN THE FOG | Day 5 Highlights – FIM 6 Days of Enduro

Day 5 was in the mountains and it was hard to see due to the fog at elevation.

Day 5 Team Results:

World Trophy Team

1. Team France

2. Team USA

3. Team Spain

4. Team Australia

5. Team Czech Republic

Junior World Trophy Team

1. Team Sweden

2. Team France

3. Team USA

4. Team Australia

5. Team Great Britain

Women World Trophy Team

1. Team USA

2. Team Australia

3. Team Sweden

4. Team France

5. Team Italy

