BEST OF ISDE SPAIN 2024 IN THE FOG | Day 5 Highlights – FIM 6 Days of Enduro
Day 5 was in the mountains and it was hard to see due to the fog at elevation.
Day 5 Team Results:
World Trophy Team
1. Team France
2. Team USA
3. Team Spain
4. Team Australia
5. Team Czech Republic
Junior World Trophy Team
1. Team Sweden
2. Team France
3. Team USA
4. Team Australia
5. Team Great Britain
Women World Trophy Team
1. Team USA
2. Team Australia
3. Team Sweden
4. Team France
5. Team Italy
Sponsors of this content:
Acerbis
Scott Goggles
Scotts Performance
InnTech
Comments are closed.