TRIUMPH TF450 RC EDITION MOTOCROSS BIKE ANNOUNCED

Triumph has announced a 450cc addition to its motocross line. The TF 450-RC Edition will be available in Triumph Off-Road Dealers from February 2025. The official press release follows below:

Triumph Motorcycles reveals its first 450cc motocross bike, designed in collaboration with the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael.

The All-New Triumph TF 450-RC Edition celebrates Ricky Carmichael’s involvement throughout Triumph’s motocross program and features his chosen specification and signature graphics.

Developed by world-leading Triumph engineers and Motocross Champions, the TF 450-RC Edition features the strongest power to weight ratio in its class. Triumph’s new 450cc competition motocross powertrain is compact, mass-optimized, and built to take the holeshot. Engineering, design and equipment work in harmony for class leading power, control, and flexibility.

The color design prominently incorporates Triumph Performance Yellow with black and white accents. It also includes RC’s iconic number 4, GOAT logo, and key sponsor details, adding a personalized flair that reflects the spirit of this motocross legend. This design is carried across number boards, swingarm decals, and other visual elements, reinforcing the bike’s unique identity.

Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“At the end of 2023, Triumph revealed the long-awaited TF 250-X – the first in an all-new range of off-road motorcycles. We now have a brand new 450cc competition motocross powertrain, which Ricky Carmichael, who is without doubt the very best in the business, has worked with us to develop. The TF 450-RC Edition offers a balance of power, precision, and durability that sets a new standard in the 450cc motocross class. It seems only right that the first edition should have Ricky’s name on it.”

POWER DELIVERY

The single-cylinder, SOHC 450cc engine of the TF 450-RC is built for racing, delivering robust power while minimizing weight, giving a power-to-weight ratio that leads the class.

At the core of this engine are top-tier components, including a Konig-forged aluminum piston, which provides strength and durability at high speeds, and Del West titanium valves for improved airflow and faster actuation. The 5-speed gearbox, with a quickshifter fitted as standard for clutchless upshifts from 2nd to 5th gear, ensures seamless power delivery for maximum focus on the track.

The 450cc engine’s combustion chamber is fully machined for optimal airflow and efficiency. The 3-axis machined combustion chamber and ports ensure precise geometry for peak performance, while diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated rockers reduce friction, improving the engine’s efficiency and longevity.

The 450 airbox and intake system ensures that the engine gets a consistent, high volume of air, which is critical for performance and efficiency. The intake system is paired with an air filter by Twin Air, known for its durability and filtration efficiency. The tool-free filter access makes it easy to maintain the bike in rugged conditions, ensuring optimal airflow at all times.

The TF 450-RC is equipped with a cutting-edge engine management and intake/exhaust system designed to deliver exceptional performance and control. At its core, the bike features a Dellorto throttle body integrated with an Athena engine management system, ensuring precise fuel delivery and throttle response. This system allows riders to fine-tune parameters like traction control and launch control via the MX Tune Pro smartphone app, offering adaptable performance for varying track conditions.

The TF 450-RC features selectable engine maps, including a unique map customized by Ricky Carmichael to deliver the exact power and control he demands.

BUILT TO WIN

With its narrow profile, the 450cc engine has improved ergonomics that allow riders more control and comfort. It is housed in light magnesium covers for further weight reduction. The high-capacity clutch features a steel basket and plates, designed to handle the demands of racing, ensuring durability during intense use. The hydraulic clutch actuation, with Brembo master and slave cylinders, ensures smooth and consistent clutch control.

Precision, control, and durability are at the forefront of the TF 450-RC’s design, especially with the inclusion of the ODI RC4 Signature handlebars. Made from triple-butted, tapered wall tubing, these bars are designed to deliver a perfect balance of strength and flex. Constructed from seamless 2014-T6 alloy and hard-anodized for enhanced durability, the bars feature oversized clamps and half-waffle ODI lock-on grips, ensuring excellent rider comfort, vibration dampening, and impact resistance.

The top engine mounts on the TF 450-RC were hand-picked by Ricky to enhance handling, especially under heavy front-end loads. This setup ensures the bike maintains optimal control and stability during even the most demanding rides.

The XTrig Holeshot Device gives riders the perfect start by preloading the front suspension, lowering the center of gravity and reducing front wheel lift for quicker acceleration. The bike is also equipped as standard with a Triumph Racing Hinson clutch cover, a front disc guard to deflect debris and impacts, and a gripper seat cover to reduce slipping and enhance rider control. These premium components elevate the overall performance and reliability of the TF 450-RC.



EXHAUST SYSTEM

The exhaust system of the TF 450-RC is designed to complement its high-performance engine. The standard model features a lightweight stainless-steel exhaust with an integrated resonator to improve cylinder evacuation, and hydroformed components for optimized routing and high gas flow.

For riders looking for an even higher level of performance, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust is available as an accessory, with a dedicated engine map to optimize the engine’s output. This system ensures that exhaust gases are efficiently expelled, minimizing backpressure and enhancing engine performance, particularly at high RPMs.



ADVANCED ALUMINIUM CHASSIS

The TF 450-RC features a unique aluminum chassis, designed to provide a perfect balance of performance, mass, and flexibility. The frame’s spine and twin cradle design offer exceptional strength while minimizing weight, contributing to the bike’s overall agility and handling on the track. Hand TIG-welded craftsmanship ensures durability and precision in every detail.

The chassis has been race-optimized for longitudinal, lateral, and torsional stiffness, ensuring the best performance under extreme conditions. This allows for exceptional handling and provides the rider with precise feedback and control during intense riding. The result is a chassis that delivers top-tier performance and reliability, tailored for competitive racing.

The light and nimble aluminum chassis of the TF 450-RC plays a crucial role in achieving its class-leading power-to-weight ratio. By minimizing the overall weight of the bike, the chassis allows the powerful 450cc engine to deliver exceptional acceleration and performance. This combination of a high-performance engine and a lightweight frame gives riders unmatched agility, control, and speed, making the TF 450-RC a top contender in its class.

Key design elements, including new upper and lower aluminum triple clamps, and dedicated top end mounts, are engineered to handle the increased power and loads. This optimized stiffness provides superior stability and responsiveness, giving riders the confidence to push the bike to its limits.

The KYB AOS coil suspension on the TF 450-RC is designed for superior shock absorption and handling. Featuring an Air-Oil Separation (AOS) system, this suspension ensures smoother, more consistent damping by preventing oil aeration, which results in more precise control and stability across various terrains. Paired with this is the three-way piggyback shock, which allows for fine-tuning of compression, rebound, and preload settings. This ensures that the suspension can be fully customized to the rider’s preferences and track conditions, providing enhanced handling, traction, and comfort, especially during high-speed and demanding motocross events.

CONFIDENCE AND CONTROL

The TF 450-RC features premium braking components for maximum control. Brembo calipers and levers provide precise, responsive braking, while Galfer discs offer durability and excellent heat dissipation. This combination ensures smooth, reliable braking performance, even under heavy use, giving riders confidence and control in all racing conditions.

The TF 450-RC features D.I.D DirtStar rims, providing excellent impact resistance and stability in tough motocross conditions. Paired with Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires, which offer superior traction and control, this setup ensures optimal grip and performance across various surfaces. With Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT) and advanced mud evacuation, these tires provide a consistent performance even in challenging conditions. Together, the wheels, tires, and technology deliver exceptional handling, stability, and control on any track.

EXTRA EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES

The TF 450-RC is built for durability and performance, ensuring riders can keep racing with minimal downtime. With premium components, Triumph’s renowned quality, and world-class support, the bike is designed to be reliable in the toughest conditions. A network of Triumph Off-Road dealers and a 24/7 parts supply web tool provide quick access to servicing and parts, keeping riders on the track with minimal interruptions.

Riders can also use the 24/7 parts supply web tool to browse specialist equipment and accessories for their TF 450-RC Edition, ranging from an Akrapovič titanium exhaust with dedicated engine map, WiFi module kit, air filter covers, a Gripper seat, and more.

ON THE TRACK

The new TF 450-RC will be available from $10,995 USD and $13,295 CAD. Customers can find out more at triumphmotorcycles.com. Bikes will be arriving to Triumph Off-Road dealerships beginning February 2025.

SPECIFICATIONS – TF 450-RC

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke SOHC

Capacity 449.5 cc

Bore 3.74” (95 mm)

Stroke 2.5” (63.4 mm)

Compression 13.1:1

Fuel System Dellorto Throttle Body, Athena EMS

Exhaust Single Silencer

Final Drive Chain, 13/48

Clutch Steel Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring, Hydraulic Actuation

Gearbox 5 Speed

CHASSIS

Frame : Aluminum, Spine

Swingarm: Aluminum Fabrication

Front Wheel: 21″ x 1.6″ (53.34 cm x 4.06 cm)

Rear Wheel: 19″ x 2.15″ (48.26 cm x 5.46 cm)

Front Tire: 80/100 – 21

Rear Tire: 110/90 – 19

Front Suspension: KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 12.2” (310mm) Travel

Rear Suspension: KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (H and L Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 12” (305mm) Travel

Front Brakes: Brembo Twin 24mm Piston, 10.24” (260mm) Disc

Rear Brakes: Brembo Single 26mm Piston, 8.66” (220mm) Disc

Instruments: Hour Meter, Multifunction Switch Cubes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Width: (Handlebars) 32.91” (836 mm)

Height: 50” (1270 mm)

Seat Height: 37.8” (960 mm)

Wheelbase: 58.74” (1492 mm)

Rake: 27.4 º

Trail; 4.57” (116 mm)

Wet weight: 239.4 lbs. (108.6 kg)

Fuel Tank Capacity: 1.85 gal (7 liters)