

2024 Motorcycle Racing Sponsorship Summit

Press Release: The highly anticipated 2024 Motorcycle Racing Sponsorship Summit takes place this Wednesday, June 12. This annual event is designed to equip racers with an understanding of the intricacies of sponsorship today and how they’ve changed since Covid. Attendees will gain invaluable, up-to-date insights into why brands sponsor and what they seek in return.

Industry-leading sponsorship executives and professionals will provide guidance on crafting a compelling personal brand and executing effective activations both on and off the track. The summit aims to foster long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships between racers and sponsors. Discussions will include strategies for creating value through print and social media, effective content creation, and distribution techniques to enhance visibility for both racers and their sponsors.

In addition, the summit will feature exclusive sessions focused on securing sponsorships from top industry names such as Maxxis Tires, Thor MX, Alpinestars, BOB THE COOLER CO, Engine Ice, and NGK Spark Plugs. This unique opportunity will offer racers direct access to expert advice and strategies from key sponsorship decision-makers, enhancing their appeal and value in the competitive world of motorcycle racing.

Registration and More Information:

For more details and to register for the summit, please visit SponsorshipSummits.com. For 20 percent off use discount code DB20 at checkout.

About the 2024 Motorsports Sponsorship Summit:

The 2024 Motorsports Sponsorship Summit is dedicated to providing motorcycle racers, teams, and industry professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to secure and maximize sponsorships. The summit is designed to help amateur, grassroots, and aspiring professional racers understand the business of sponsorship so they can raise more money to race.

Contact & Media inquiries:

Alex Striler

Host & Creator, Sponsorship Summits

[email protected]

(760) 717-8397

SponsorshipSummits.com