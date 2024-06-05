2025 BETA XTRAINER

It’s new bike season! New models are being announced on a weekly basis. The Beta Xtrainer for 2025 has been revealed and it now has a new look. It’s still aimed at the entry-level enduro market with a lower seat height and an affordable price. Here’s what Beta’s press release says:

As the Beta Xtrainer begins its eleventh year of production, it is being celebrated with a stunning new look featuring grey bodywork to compliment the Italian red frame. The new look separates the look from its cousins, the RR X-Pro and RR Race Edition models. The Xtrainer has been the number one selling entry-level enduro bike in many countries, this is no surprise due to the ease of riding compared to larger, bulkier enduro models. The bike’s overall smaller chassis, low seat height, and overall weight make the bike perfect for not only entry-level enduro riding but also as a perfect model for those wanting a second bike for play. The power from the liquid-cooled engine is almost electric-like, providing a seamless power delivery that has just the right amount of power and torque. Rideability has been Beta’s tagline for more than fifteen years and the 2025 Xtrainer is the poster-child of this. The Xtrainer’s lower seat height provides the rider with more confidence. Most riders can touch the ground easily which makes riding much more enjoyable.

Rideability is the key to the Xtrainer’s heritage, below are a few features that make up this amazing enduro model:

Chassis: Lighter and more compact package compared to a full-size Enduro bike, the Xtrainer is designed for riders of all skill levels.

Seat height: Lower seat height ensures confidence.

Brakes: Same brake package as RR models, Nissin, with discs measuring 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.

Battery: lightweight high-performance lithium

Fork and Shock: single-track inspired R16V suspension with 43mm tubes up front and a shock with linkage at the rear. The front fork offers adjustable spring preload and overall rebound dampening. The rear shock has adjustments for spring preload, compression, and rebound dampening.

Electric Start: Precise and reliable, essential when restarting the bike in tricky situations. An optional back-up kick starter is available.

Beta Progressive Valve: the Beta progressive exhaust valve can be adjusted externally by the rider allowing the engine’s performance to be altered depending on riding conditions.

Ignition Map switch with handlebar button: Two positions, (Sun or Rain) which adjusts the engine power as needed. Sun mode is the quicker engine map. The rain mode slows down the engine by roughly 20% for improved traction and control in wet conditions.

Fuel Tank: transparent tank with a 2.3 gallon capacity.

Oil Injection: With an oil tank below the seat, allowing riders to do away with premix as the system provides automation oiling for the engine. To further simplify things, the seat can be removed with the push of a button.

Soft Tires: Their soft compound and aggressive design guarantee grip in every situation, the rider benefiting from responses that are less twitchy with respect to a tire with a stiffer carcass

Cooling Fan: A cooling fan is mounted as standard equipment on all Xtrainer models to ensure the engine always maintains the ideal running temperature, even on slower trails.

Engine and Clutch: “Easy-Pull” diaphragm clutch with three different settings that allow the rider to adjust the lever feel and progression to his or her liking.

Electronic Key/Safety System: Provides a safety system that prevents theft with a unique coded key that also has a tether to be used as a safety shutoff when worn around the rider’s wrist.

All New Theft/Safety System

Brake package is the same system found on the full Size RR models

Pricing: $8,499.00

*plus a $489.00 destination fee. Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Availability: August