2024 HIGH POINT NATIONAL MX, RESULTS &HIGHLIGHTS

Photo by David Dewhurst

Jett Lawrence has now won three of the four 450 class overalls this year, but each has come in a different way and none have been easy. At Mt Morris this weekend he had to deal with his brother Hunter and Chase Sexton. Both riders were able to pass Jett at some point but neither could hold on to the lead. In the 250 class we saw Haiden Deegan come up just a bit short in the second moto, giving the overall to Ty Masterpool. Deegan’s 1 – 2 score still gave him as many points as anyone and maintains his lead in the class standings.

450

POS. # RIDER FINISHM1M2
1 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1
2 4 Chase Sexton 3 2
3 96 Hunter Lawrence 2 3
4 7 Aaron Plessinger 5 5
5 32 Justin Cooper 4 6
6 21 Jason Anderson 7 4
7 14 Dylan Ferrandis 6 7
8 51 Justin Barcia 10 8
9 27 Malcolm Stewart 9 9
10 12 Shane McElrath 8 10
11 23 Grant Harlan 12 14
12 22 Freddie Noren 19 11
13 75 Marshal Weltin 18 12
14 79 Harri Kullas 13 17
15 53 Derek Kelley 16 15
16 36 Phillip Nicoletti 11 20
17 56 Jeremy Hand 15 18
18 28 Christian Craig 38 13
19 68 Romain Pape 14 22
20 103 Scotty Verhaeghe 21 16
21 65 Henry Miller 17 21
22 60 Lorenzo Locurcio 27 19
23 11 Kyle Chisholm 20 34
24 70 Jerry Robin 22 23
25 421 Tristan Purdon 23 24
26 93 Bryce Shelly 24 25
27 148 Justin Rodbell 25 28
28 87 Max Miller 28 26
29 874 Zack Williams 29 29
30 112 Trevin Nelson 26 32
31 296 Ryder Floyd 34 27
32 81 Cade Clason 32 31
33 92 Jace Kessler 37 30
34 483 Bryton Carroll 30 37
35 58 Cullin Park 35 33
36 444 Justin Cokinos 33 35
37 86 Luca Marsalisi 31 38
38 84 Anthony Rodriguez 39 36
39 268 Gage Stine 36 39
40 437 Vinny Luhovey 40 40

 

250

POS. # RIDER Moto Finish
1 29 Ty Masterpool 2 1
2 38 Haiden Deegan 1 2
3 48 Chance Hymas 4 3
4 30 Jo Shimoda 3 5
5 16 Tom Vialle 8 4
6 929 Julien Beaumer 6 8
7 34 Ryder DiFrancesco 5 13
8 39 Pierce Brown 13 6
9 47 Levi Kitchen 10 9
10 31 Jordon Smith 9 10
11 33 Jalek Swoll 7 14
12 17 Joseph Savatgy 19 7
13 69 Coty Schock 14 12
14 40 Dilan Schwartz 11 15
15 511 Nicholas Romano 12 16
16 107 Ryder McNabb 15 17
17 166 Casey Cochran 40 11
18 99 Jett Reynolds 17 18
19 705 Mark Fineis 16 38
20 35 Talon Hawkins 21 19
21 59 Daxton Bennick 18 26
22 108 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku 23 20
23 413 Crockett Myers 20 39
24 162 Max Sanford 22 21
25 473 Lux Turner 24 23
26 281 Cory Carsten 25 25
27 508 Jesse Wessell 27 27
28 451 Dalton Venter 26 28
29 805 Slade Varola 29 30
30 565 Stav Orland 22
31 489 Ricci Randanell 31 31
32 337 Slade Smith 39 24
33 914 Russell Buccheri 30 33
34 620 Peyton Jackson 35 29
35 343 Carter Biese 32 32
36 181 Ashton Arruda 28
37 375 Larry Fortin 33 36
38 537 Travis Mecking 36 34
39 391 R.J Schroyer 34 40
40 299 Konnor Visger 35
41 266 Brett Greenley 37
42 605 Blake Broderick 37
43 435 Marcus Phelps 38
