2024 HIGH POINT NATIONAL MX, RESULTS &HIGHLIGHTS

Jett Lawrence has now won three of the four 450 class overalls this year, but each has come in a different way and none have been easy. At Mt Morris this weekend he had to deal with his brother Hunter and Chase Sexton. Both riders were able to pass Jett at some point but neither could hold on to the lead. In the 250 class we saw Haiden Deegan come up just a bit short in the second moto, giving the overall to Ty Masterpool. Deegan’s 1 – 2 score still gave him as many points as anyone and maintains his lead in the class standings.

450

POS. # RIDER FINISHM1M2 1 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 2 4 Chase Sexton 3 2 3 96 Hunter Lawrence 2 3 4 7 Aaron Plessinger 5 5 5 32 Justin Cooper 4 6 6 21 Jason Anderson 7 4 7 14 Dylan Ferrandis 6 7 8 51 Justin Barcia 10 8 9 27 Malcolm Stewart 9 9 10 12 Shane McElrath 8 10 11 23 Grant Harlan 12 14 12 22 Freddie Noren 19 11 13 75 Marshal Weltin 18 12 14 79 Harri Kullas 13 17 15 53 Derek Kelley 16 15 16 36 Phillip Nicoletti 11 20 17 56 Jeremy Hand 15 18 18 28 Christian Craig 38 13 19 68 Romain Pape 14 22 20 103 Scotty Verhaeghe 21 16 21 65 Henry Miller 17 21 22 60 Lorenzo Locurcio 27 19 23 11 Kyle Chisholm 20 34 24 70 Jerry Robin 22 23 25 421 Tristan Purdon 23 24 26 93 Bryce Shelly 24 25 27 148 Justin Rodbell 25 28 28 87 Max Miller 28 26 29 874 Zack Williams 29 29 30 112 Trevin Nelson 26 32 31 296 Ryder Floyd 34 27 32 81 Cade Clason 32 31 33 92 Jace Kessler 37 30 34 483 Bryton Carroll 30 37 35 58 Cullin Park 35 33 36 444 Justin Cokinos 33 35 37 86 Luca Marsalisi 31 38 38 84 Anthony Rodriguez 39 36 39 268 Gage Stine 36 39 40 437 Vinny Luhovey 40 40

250