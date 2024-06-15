2024 HIGH POINT NATIONAL MX, RESULTS &HIGHLIGHTS
Jett Lawrence has now won three of the four 450 class overalls this year, but each has come in a different way and none have been easy. At Mt Morris this weekend he had to deal with his brother Hunter and Chase Sexton. Both riders were able to pass Jett at some point but neither could hold on to the lead. In the 250 class we saw Haiden Deegan come up just a bit short in the second moto, giving the overall to Ty Masterpool. Deegan’s 1 – 2 score still gave him as many points as anyone and maintains his lead in the class standings.
450
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|FINISHM1M2
|1
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Chase Sexton
|3
|2
|3
|96
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|3
|4
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|5
|5
|32
|Justin Cooper
|4
|6
|6
|21
|Jason Anderson
|7
|4
|7
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|6
|7
|8
|51
|Justin Barcia
|10
|8
|9
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|9
|9
|10
|12
|Shane McElrath
|8
|10
|11
|23
|Grant Harlan
|12
|14
|12
|22
|Freddie Noren
|19
|11
|13
|75
|Marshal Weltin
|18
|12
|14
|79
|Harri Kullas
|13
|17
|15
|53
|Derek Kelley
|16
|15
|16
|36
|Phillip Nicoletti
|11
|20
|17
|56
|Jeremy Hand
|15
|18
|18
|28
|Christian Craig
|38
|13
|19
|68
|Romain Pape
|14
|22
|20
|103
|Scotty Verhaeghe
|21
|16
|21
|65
|Henry Miller
|17
|21
|22
|60
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|27
|19
|23
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|20
|34
|24
|70
|Jerry Robin
|22
|23
|25
|421
|Tristan Purdon
|23
|24
|26
|93
|Bryce Shelly
|24
|25
|27
|148
|Justin Rodbell
|25
|28
|28
|87
|Max Miller
|28
|26
|29
|874
|Zack Williams
|29
|29
|30
|112
|Trevin Nelson
|26
|32
|31
|296
|Ryder Floyd
|34
|27
|32
|81
|Cade Clason
|32
|31
|33
|92
|Jace Kessler
|37
|30
|34
|483
|Bryton Carroll
|30
|37
|35
|58
|Cullin Park
|35
|33
|36
|444
|Justin Cokinos
|33
|35
|37
|86
|Luca Marsalisi
|31
|38
|38
|84
|Anthony Rodriguez
|39
|36
|39
|268
|Gage Stine
|36
|39
|40
|437
|Vinny Luhovey
|40
|40
250
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|Moto Finish
|1
|29
|Ty Masterpool
|2
|1
|2
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|1
|2
|3
|48
|Chance Hymas
|4
|3
|4
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|3
|5
|5
|16
|Tom Vialle
|8
|4
|6
|929
|Julien Beaumer
|6
|8
|7
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|5
|13
|8
|39
|Pierce Brown
|13
|6
|9
|47
|Levi Kitchen
|10
|9
|10
|31
|Jordon Smith
|9
|10
|11
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|7
|14
|12
|17
|Joseph Savatgy
|19
|7
|13
|69
|Coty Schock
|14
|12
|14
|40
|Dilan Schwartz
|11
|15
|15
|511
|Nicholas Romano
|12
|16
|16
|107
|Ryder McNabb
|15
|17
|17
|166
|Casey Cochran
|40
|11
|18
|99
|Jett Reynolds
|17
|18
|19
|705
|Mark Fineis
|16
|38
|20
|35
|Talon Hawkins
|21
|19
|21
|59
|Daxton Bennick
|18
|26
|22
|108
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|23
|20
|23
|413
|Crockett Myers
|20
|39
|24
|162
|Max Sanford
|22
|21
|25
|473
|Lux Turner
|24
|23
|26
|281
|Cory Carsten
|25
|25
|27
|508
|Jesse Wessell
|27
|27
|28
|451
|Dalton Venter
|26
|28
|29
|805
|Slade Varola
|29
|30
|30
|565
|Stav Orland
|22
|31
|489
|Ricci Randanell
|31
|31
|32
|337
|Slade Smith
|39
|24
|33
|914
|Russell Buccheri
|30
|33
|34
|620
|Peyton Jackson
|35
|29
|35
|343
|Carter Biese
|32
|32
|36
|181
|Ashton Arruda
|28
|37
|375
|Larry Fortin
|33
|36
|38
|537
|Travis Mecking
|36
|34
|39
|391
|R.J Schroyer
|34
|40
|40
|299
|Konnor Visger
|35
|41
|266
|Brett Greenley
|37
|42
|605
|Blake Broderick
|37
|43
|435
|Marcus Phelps
|38
