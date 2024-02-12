KTM/HUSKY/GASGAS 300 2-STROKE HOP-UP GUIDE

This category has blossomed with the popularity of the 300cc two-stroke dirt bike. It started as a niche market that was pretty much owned by KTM. It has taken a good chunk of the off-road market and has been the benefactor of technological gains in performance via fuel injection, state of-the-art suspension, light weight, and dedicated machines that make tuneable and useable power.

Through the parent company, which owns Husqvarna and GasGas, the 300’s tentacles have been stretched, massaged and refined. We now have off-road bikes that have rewritten what a true off-road machine must perform like. So, the first “300 Performance Guide” is dedicated to the Austrian machines. The number of companies supporting this group is substantial, so this will be broken down into parts dealing with power, chassis, suspension and protection. Not every product from these manufacturers is shown, as we’re handcuffed with space issues; however, we’ll showcase more products in the online version. This month we’re starting with Power, Protection and Chassis. Next month we’ll delve into Suspension, Power, and Chassis performance products. Down the road we will have a similar guide for the Sherco, Beta and Rieju machines.

FMF GNARLY PIPE

Price: $299.99

FMF’s Gnarly pipe was designed strictly for the serious off-road 300 pilot looking for better bottomto-mid power and enhanced durability. Not only a thicker skin to ward off damage, but a longer header section enhances the bottom power of the machine.

—Nickel plating is an FMF trademark and has been copied by everyone, making it the most imitated expansion chamber in the world.

—Super-strong 18-gauge steel construction makes it gnarly!

—O-rings included.

FMF TITANIUM 2.1 EXTREME SILENCER

Price: $449.99

The titanium PowerCore 2.1 Extreme was developed around extreme riders such as Cody Webb, Graham Jarvis and Colton Haaker. Their demand is for smooth power that starts low and helps them find traction in ugly terrain.

—It features a much longer body than the standard FMF silencer, which promotes smoother and more tractable power.

—With the titanium construction the Extreme unit is considerably lighter than the stock systems.

PRO CIRCUIT KTM/HUSQVARNA WORKS PIPE

Price: $317.95

The Pro Circuit Works Platinum pipe offers performance gains that the serious 300 off-roader demands. Bottom-to-mid power starts sooner and has an enhanced mid-to-top pull. The Platinum mirrors the Works pipe, but has a platinum plating on the body to protect it from everyday elements.

—Stamped AKDQ, high-quality carbon-steel construction.

—Hand-welded and -pounded seams.

—Reinforced mounting brackets and stinger.

—Electro-less nickel plating increases part life 2–10 times longer.

—Made in the USA.

PRO CIRCUIT KTM/HUSQVARNA 304 SILENCER

Price: $171.95

The Pro Circuit 304 silencer has a slightly longer body that offers reduced noise output when compared to the R-304. The brushed aluminum body, stainless steel inlet tube and end cap give you a silencer that looks as good as it performs.

—Less sound.

—Smooth power character.

—Light weight.

MOTO TASSINARI VFORCE4 REED VALVE SYSTEM

Price: TBA

The VForce4 incorporates an airfoil shape at the reed-tip area to increase air velocity from the outer ports. It uses an all-new reed-petal resin system, carbon fiber and layup on new pre-curved reed petals. The benefit of the pre-curved reed petal is better sealing at the tip area.

—Features longer reed stops to progressively slow petal-tip velocity for increased petal durability.

—Reed-tip area has been increased by over 10 percent, resulting in increased total airflow.

JD JETTING POWER SURGE 6X

Price: $261.95

The Power Surge 6X will allow correction for humidity, temperature, air pressure, along with race fuels and motor modifications. The tuner adjusts in a matter of seconds in six zones, including an accelerator-pump feature for more throttle-snap response.

—The tuner can add or subtract fuel from the injection system.

—Conditions like rich- or lean-running, and stalling from flame-out at low revs can be corrected.

LUXON GEN3 RUBBER BAR MOUNTS

Price: $189.95

Gen3 rubber-isolated bar mounts for select KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and Beta triple clamps. Luxon’s four-post-style bar mount is rubber isolated and designed to reduce vibration felt from the engine, eliminate twisting in small crashes and tip-overs, and absorb hard hits and track roughness without compromising steering precision.

—Three different rubber-bushing hardness levels are included to fine-tune the feel.

—They will work in both the forward and back tripleclamp mount-hole locations and have the same bar placement geometry as stock KTM.

SLAVENS MULE GET ECU FOR KTM/HUSQVARNA/GASGAS 250/300 TPI

Price: $979.95

The Slavens Mule GET ECU for KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas 250/300 TPIs offer a combination of technology, flexibility and performance with plug & play installation. It comes with preloaded programs for stock or modified engines, as well as low- or high-elevation applications, developed by Slavens Racing.

—Stock, the issue is a very lean fuel-injection setting that can be quickly and easily corrected with the Slavens Mule GET ECU.

—Preloaded with two proprietary performance maps developed by Slavens Racing, which are custom-tuned to match your stock or modified engine, exhaust, airbox mods, etc., and to match the elevation where you ride.

SYSTEM TECH RACING REAR DISC GUARD

Price: $155

The System Tech Racing rear disc guard is a highly evolved rotor protector that is light yet far stronger than conventional plastic guards. It has an axle-mounted carrier made from 6061 aluminum, stainless hardware and a UHMW plastic outer edge guard and a G10 composite fin.

—Fits all Husqvarna, KTM with Brembo/Magura

—Lightweight

—Accepts larger rotors

ENDURO ENGINEERING TWO-STROKE SPARK ARRESTOR END CAP

Price: $119.95

None of the Austrian 300s come equipped with a spark arrestor. Enduro Engineering’s answer is a USFS-approved spark arrestor end cap. It features a machined housing for the SA screen that is easy to remove and clean.

—Cost-effective option versus replacing the whole silencer.

—Designed to offer maximum performance. In our testing, we found no power loss from the stock end cap.

—The EE screen-type spark arrestor makes maintenance very easy by simply removing two bolts. The screen can be removed for replacement or servicing.

—Screen can be removed while riding on a closed-course location.

REKLUSE EXP 4.0 AUTO CLUTCH

Price: $1039, Radius X 4.0; $1499, Radius CX 4.0; $449–$649, upgrade kit

Rekluse’s EXP 4.0 offers riders more direct power delivery to the rear wheel, superb durability even under high temperatures, and an enhanced lever feel for more connected and precise control.

—Its highly responsive engagement is due to an improved base and wedge design with pins and bearings that enable rolling instead of sliding to expand the disk, reducing resistance in engagement.

—EXP 4.0 prevents engine stalling, so riders can focus on their line and let the clutch do the rest, while TorqDrive provides increased power transfer and durability over OEM.

SCALVINI CONE PIPE

Price: $424

Each Scalvini exhaust is hand-assembled cone by cone to make an exhaust that looks as good as it performs. Each cone is hand-cut, -pounded and -welded to their stringent manufacturing guidelines.

—Dyno and field tested.

—Substantial power gains.

—Light weight.

XC GEAR MAKO 360/ 360SX SX HANDLEBAR MOUNT

Price: $439.99–$549.99

The Mako 360 and 360SX allow cushioned travel in any direction or angle to which force is applied to the handlebars, providing significant 360-degree damping.

—Eliminates any metal-to-metal contact between the handlebars and the rest of the motorcycle, producing greatly reduced vibration to the rider’s hands.

—Riders will have substantially less grip issues, arm-pump issues and overall fatigue with the Mako 360-engineered polymers absorbing the vibration.

—The 360SX is substantially lighter and the more expensive of the two.

TM DESIGNWORKS FACTORY EDITION REAR CHAINGUIDE

Price: $109.95

Developed for enduro, Baja, motocross and off-road, the TMD chainguide has a reputation as the strongest, most durable chainguide currently on the market. The replaceable wear pad works well for high-wear conditions like mud, sand and oversized sprockets.

—Fits standard and sealed chains.

—Industry-leading RMS (Return Memory System) plastic formula.

—Absorbs impacts and returns to center.

—Friction-reducing additives and UV protection to eliminate color fade.

—Used by championship-winning race teams worldwide.

IMS 3.0-GAL. FUEL TANK

Price: $483.48

IMS fuel tanks are designed to enhance the appearance of your motorcycle yet provide greater riding distance per tankful. Larger capacity than stock yet very slim and sleek. Perfect for the trails or the racetrack! These tanks are made with crosslinked polyethylene for extra strength and durability.

—Designed to maintain a narrow and ergonomic profile to ensure excellent driveability.

—Uses stock fuel pump

—Ideal for long and short distance competition.

—Available in 4.5-gallon

MOLECULE MOTORSPORTS SKID PLATES

Price: $116.99–$159.99

Molecule’s thermoformed plastic skid plates (optional/replaceable linkage guard) are constructed out of 6.35mm-thick, thermoformed UHMW polyethylene, making them stronger and more wear-resistant than HDPE skid plates.

—They are formed tight to the bike to prevent snags, and specially designed to keep the shape over time.

—The optional/replaceable linkage guard allows you to replace the worn-out part without having to replace the entire skid plate. It also features a triangle-shaped linkage spring to extend the life of the guard and help damp impacts.

TM DESIGNWORKS LOWER FORK-LUG PROTECTION

Price: $94.95

The TM Designworks fork-lug protectors protect the lower fork lugs from rocks and impact damage. Every off-road discipline will embrace the protection from the same long-lasting composite plastic as the TMD rear chainguides, which are considered to be the strongest on the planet.

—The TMD plastic fork guards slip and slide over rocks with much less friction grab than aluminum.

—Redesigned in 2022 for better protection of the axle and caliber bolts.

—Now with a large chamfer around the perimeter to reduce edge grab and ramp the fork away from the obstacle.

—Made in USA.

FASTWAY BILLET KICKSTAND

Price: $174.95

Fastway kickstands are easy to install, provide superior strength and offer a lightweight design. Kickstands bolt on using existing mounting locations and feature 6061 billet-aluminum construction for durability and ease of maintenance. When on the trail, the stand folds under the side panel. Designed to stay up and out of the way no matter the riding conditions.

—Precision engineered, manufactured and assembled in the USA.

—6061 billet-aluminum construction.

IMS CORE ENDURO FOOTPEGS

Price: $188

The IMS Core footpegs represents their latest developments in footpeg technology. They incorporate the durability of cast and then heat-treated 17-14 stainless steel, along with several new design innovations and a lifetime warranty.

— Double-tooth design. This tooth design provides the same grip as other, sharper pegs while reducing wear and tear on your boots.

— Undercut design that reduces weight and provides unparalleled mud relief.

EXHAUST FLANGE GUARDS BY BULLET PROOF DESIGNS

Price: $49.95

The Bullet Proof Designs exhaust flange guard offers protection against broken or damaged exhaust flanges. With a simple install, this product will prevent a damaged or broken exhaust flange when your exhaust pipe gets crushed, forcing the header into the cylinder.

—Absolutely necessary to prevent an expensive repair.

—Superb design, reliable and reinforced.

—Billet aluminum CNC machined.

POLISPORT CLUTCH COVER PROTECTORS

Price: $32.99–$38.95

Polisport clutch cover protector will excel in rocky terrains and protects your clutch cover from impacts and scratches, allowing to preserve the re-sale value of your bike by keeping the aluminum clutch cover untouched.

—Abrasio-n and impact-resistant.

—Built-in rubber O-ring.

—Hard shell in hard-resistant PA6.

—Slim design to minimize interference with the rider’s boots.

—Resistance to high, continuous temperature.

SLAVENS MULE SWINGARM SAVER FOR KTM PDS MODELS

Price: $19.95

On PDS machines, the airbox-mounted KTM mud flap rubs and can damage the swingarm. In muddy conditions it can wear several millimeters through to the PDS Heim-joint seals. The Slavens Mule swingarm protector eliminates the issue with a sealed/shielded ball bearing and roller mounted to the lower shock bolt that keeps the mud flap from rubbing.

—As the swingarm moves through its travel, the roller tracks up and down the mudflap, keeping it distanced from the swingarm and eliminating wear.

CYLINDER HEADS FOR KTM/HUSQVARNA/GASGAS 250/300 BY TWO-STROKE PERFORMANCE

Price: $320

TSP is a well-known performance company from Australia. Their billet-machine, two-piece two-stroke head offers substantial power gains for the Austrian 300s. You will get improved performance, reliability and fuel economy.

—TSP heads are machined from solid 6061 T6 aluminum stock.

—Consistent power gains throughout the rev range, especially in the bottom/mid.

—Improved fuel economy.

—Greatly reduced risk of detonation.

—Improved engine life.

—Smoother power delivery.

—Does not require race gas.

RD OHLINS SUSPENSION FORK KIT

Price: $1,199, plus springs

The same damping system technology found in the Öhlins front forks is also available in the replacement cartridge kits for your standard fork. Reduce bottom-outs, improve stability, hold-up, higher-definition front-wheel feedback, settled movement and the ability to handle bigger impacts. When you take on the track or trail, experience the “O” factor of Ohlins technology!

—TTX technology.

—Great dynamic performance

—Compression adjuster, angled for easy access.

—Rebound adjuster underneath at the cartridge bottom.

—Hydraulic stops for great bottoming resistance.

—Top-out springs for greater progressive feel at the top of the stroke.

DAL SOGGIO XP-ONE PRO KIT

Price: $479.99

Dal Soggio’s XP-One Pro kit is a fork valving upgrade kit for 2018–2022 KTM, Husky and GasGas Xplor forks, which results in much more regulated oil flow and stability at high speeds. The XP-One Pro kit doubles oil flow on the compression side, and via a new system of regulation of compression, the front fork has more stability and versatility on all types of terrain and tracks.

—The new system used on this kit increases the stability on high speed up to 30 percent.

—Dal Soggio offers a variety of kits and price ranges, and a complete high-end fork for the serious pilot.

DAL SOGGIO FSR-48 WORKS FORK

Price: $4,995

The all-new Dal Soggio Race FSR-48 is an innovative complete front fork that was designed and built in Italy by the owner Gianni Dal Soggio to be the top of the line. Constructed using ultra-premium ERGAL 7075T6 with hard anodizing and DLC treatment and featuring the Sphere hydraulic closed cartridge, the FSR-48 is without compromise for all types of riders and disciplines.

—The outer tube is super machined inside to have incredible fluidity.

—DLC coating outside and hard anodizing inside.

—Internally fit with the Sphere kit hydraulic cartridge.

—SKF seals.

—Axel lugs are CNC-machined out of ERGAL 7075 T6.

MX-TECH BLACKJACK 49MM COMPLETE FORK & TRIPLE CLAMPS

Price: $4998

The MX-Tech 49mm Raven complete fork sets the standard for being the lightest in class for a closed-chamber design. This fork features genuine Kashima and DLC hard-carbon coating, dual-compound SKF seals and custom bille-machined lugs. The Raven fork uses all titanium hardware and the triple clamps made by Luxon (for the KTM/Husqvarna & GasGas). Available replacement for the WP AER and Xplor forks.

—49mm fork with Kashima-coated upper tubes and DLCcoated lower tubes.

—Billet fork lugs are lightweight and strong.

—Full-titanium hardware package (axle pinch bolts, fork guard bolts and triple clamp bolts).

—Forks and split triple clamps are included as a packaged set.

MX-TECH RAVEN CLOSED CARTRIDGE FORK SYSTEM

Price: $1,620

The MX-Tech Raven closed-cartridge system brings the latest in fork development, including shim-tunable spring seats, low-friction internal components, compound leaf-spring mid-valve and the desirable MX-Tech huck valve. The huck valve offers tunable hydraulic resistance at the end of the stroke. This hardware has been exclusively designed and in use by MX-Tech for over a decade.

PRO CIRCUIT SUSPENSION

For over 30 years, Pro Circuit has been fine-tuning dirt bike suspension for amateurs and professional riders all over the world. From Supercross, motocross and off-road riding, they can modify the customer’s suspension to fit their riding ability. The expert suspension technicians take pride in offering their customers suspension tailored to their individual riding style, weight and the type of riding they do. With knowledge gained from decades of testing, the customer can rest assured knowing that their specialists will create a suspension setting that will best suit their riding program.

—Pro Circuit recommends that customers send both their forks and shock in at the same time for all suspension re-valves, oil changes, and modifications for safe and accurate setups.

—100 percent satisfaction guaranteed.

COPPERSMITH AERO HYBRID KIT FOR WP AER 48 AIR FORKS

Price: $TBA

The Coppersmith kit allows racers to use their existing WP fork legs, and only the damping leg of the WP fork is modified by upgrading the damping with an Ohlins TTX22 cartridge kit and a coil spring. This lets the fork do a better job of handling the small- to medium-sized bumps, and as the fork compresses, the stock air leg kicks in to stiffen the fork. The TTX technology uses a positive pressure-balance system via twin-tube technology. The gas-pressurized dividing piston inside the cartridge pushes the hydraulic fluid back into the low-pressure side, and the result is improved performance and zero cavitation.

PRO CIRCUIT LINKAGE

Price: $445.00

Pro Circuit’s linkage system for your new-model KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brings the bike’s handling performance to an entirely new level. The 2023–2024 models come equipped with a linkage system that results in lazy and soft feeling. Both OEM designs made it difficult to reach optimal handling performance and forced the use of shock springs on both extremes of the spectrum to compensate.

The new Pro Circuit linkage system features mechanical advantages that allow for the use of a more true-to-weight spring rate and to reach the ultimate sweet spot in handling for your new-model KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas.

SXSLIDEPLATE FULL SKID PLATES

Price: $135–$164

SXSlideplate’s full skid plates slide over any obstacle while protecting your bike. They prevent damage to the engine case, frame, water pump, ignition, shock clevis and the entire suspension linkage.

—The 1/4-inch-thick, UHMW polyethylene skid plate form fits to your bike and is self-lubricating to carelessly slide over logs, rocks and other debris.

—Ten times denser than HDPE, this skid plate will last for years. Destroy the competition, not your linkage!

