2024 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season returned to the west for round 6 this weekend, and it was another new winner. Ken Roczen added his name to the list, making five winners in 6 rounds. Jett Lawrence is the only two-time winner, and he assumed the points lead with his third place finish behind Roczen and Jason Anderson. In the 250 class, the west coast riders resumed their battle and it was RJ Hampshire who came out on top. Levi Kitchen retains sole possession of the red plate of the points leader with his second place run. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1 Ken Roczen
2 Malcolm Stewart
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Chase Sexton
5 Vince Friese
6 Justin Cooper
7 Dylan Ferrandis
8 Derek Drake
9 Benny Bloss
10 Josh Hill
11 Jeremy Hand
12 Mitchell Harrison
13 Kevin Moranz
14 Tristan Lane
15 Cheyenne Harmon
16 Jerry Robin
17 John Short
18 Colby Copp
19 Hunter Schlosser
20 Josh Cartwright
450 HEAT 2
1 Aaron Plessinger
2 Jason Anderson
3 Eli Tomac
4 Hunter Lawrence
5 Cooper Webb
6 Justin Barcia
7 Christian Craig
8 Dean Wilson
9 Justin Hill
10 Kyle Chisholm
11 Shane McElrath
12 Freddie Noren
13 Marshal Weltin
14 Devin Simonson
15 Cade Clason
16 Justin Rodbell
17 Justin Starling
18 Michael Hicks
19 Theodore Pauli
20 Joel Wightman
450 MAIN
1 Ken Roczen
2 Jason Anderson
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Eli Tomac
5 Hunter Lawrence
6 Dylan Ferrandis
7 Cooper Webb
8 Malcolm Stewart
9 Chase Sexton
10 Aaron Plessinger
11 Justin Cooper
12 Christian Craig
13 Vince Friese
14 Shane McElrath
15 Justin Hill
16 Dean Wilson
17 Benny Bloss
18 Justin Barcia
19 Kyle Chisholm
20 Freddie Noren
21 Derek Drake
22 Devin Simonson
450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 6
1 Jett Lawrence 117
2 Chase Sexton 111
3 Aaron Plessinger 108
4 Cooper Webb 107
5 Jason Anderson 106
6 Ken Roczen 102
7 Eli Tomac 100
8 Dylan Ferrandis 93
9 Hunter Lawrence 69
10 Justin Barcia 63
11 Justin Cooper 60
12 Malcolm Stewart 51
13 Shane McElrath 49
14 Jorge Prado 45
15 Christian Craig 39
16 Dean Wilson 35
17 Adam Cianciarulo 33
18 Derek Drake 25
19 Justin Hill 23
20 Kyle Chisholm 18
250 HEAT 1
1 Levi Kitchen
2 Carson Mumford
3 Mitchell Oldenburg
4 Julien Beaumer
5 Phillip Nicoletti
6 Ryder DiFrancesco
7 Talon Hawkins
8 Anthony Bourdon
9 Tj Albright
10 Matti Jorgensen
11 Alex Nagy
12 Addison Emory
13 Nicholas Nisbet
14 Braden Spangle
15 Chad Saultz
16 Max Sanford
17 Josh Greco
18 Joey Desimone
19 Chris Howell
20 Billy Laninovich
250 HEAT 2
1 Jordon Smith
2 Jo Shimoda
3 RJ Hampshire
4 Garrett Marchbanks
5 Hunter Yoder
6 Robbie Wageman
7 Cole Thompson
8 Max Miller
9 Joshua Varize
10 Slade Varola
11 Kyle Wise
12 Carter Biese
13 Blaine Silveira
14 Ty Freehill
15 Ragan Cochran
16 Guillaume St-Cyr
17 Tre Fierro
18 Robert Hailey
19 Austin Cozadd
20 Nate Thrasher
250 MAIN
1 RJ Hampshire
2 Levi Kitchen
3 Jo Shimoda
4 Jordon Smith
5 Garrett Marchbanks
6 Mitchell Oldenburg
7 Julien Beaumer
8 Phillip Nicoletti
9 Robbie Wageman
10 Hunter Yoder
11 Carson Mumford
12 Anthony Bourdon
13 Cole Thompson
14 Talon Hawkins
15 Max Miller
16 Joshua Varize
17 Tj Albright
18 Max Sanford
19 Billy Laninovich
20 Guillaume St-Cyr
21 Blaine Silveira
22 Ryder DiFrancesco
250 WEST POINTS AFTER 5 ROUNDS
1 Levi Kitchen 106
2 Jordon Smith 102
3 Rj Hampshire 101
4 Garrett Marchbanks 87
5 Jo Shimoda 74
6 Mitchell Oldenburg 67
7 Anthony Bourdon 65
8 Julien Beaumer 63
9 Carson Mumford 58
10 Hunter Yoder 56
11 Nate Thrasher 50
12 Phillip Nicoletti 44
13 Cole Thompson 43
14 Ryder DiFrancesco 42
15 Joshua Varize 41
16 Robbie Wageman 41
17 Matti Jorgensen 22
18 Maximus Vohland 20
19 Max Sanford 20
20 Talon Hawkins 18
Comments are closed.