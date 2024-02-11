2024 GLENDALE SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season returned to the west for round 6 this weekend, and it was another new winner. Ken Roczen added his name to the list, making five winners in 6 rounds. Jett Lawrence is the only two-time winner, and he assumed the points lead with his third place finish behind Roczen and Jason Anderson. In the 250 class, the west coast riders resumed their battle and it was RJ Hampshire who came out on top. Levi Kitchen retains sole possession of the red plate of the points leader with his second place run. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1 Ken Roczen

2 Malcolm Stewart

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Chase Sexton

5 Vince Friese

6 Justin Cooper

7 Dylan Ferrandis

8 Derek Drake

9 Benny Bloss

10 Josh Hill

11 Jeremy Hand

12 Mitchell Harrison

13 Kevin Moranz

14 Tristan Lane

15 Cheyenne Harmon

16 Jerry Robin

17 John Short

18 Colby Copp

19 Hunter Schlosser

20 Josh Cartwright

450 HEAT 2

1 Aaron Plessinger

2 Jason Anderson

3 Eli Tomac

4 Hunter Lawrence

5 Cooper Webb

6 Justin Barcia

7 Christian Craig

8 Dean Wilson

9 Justin Hill

10 Kyle Chisholm

11 Shane McElrath

12 Freddie Noren

13 Marshal Weltin

14 Devin Simonson

15 Cade Clason

16 Justin Rodbell

17 Justin Starling

18 Michael Hicks

19 Theodore Pauli

20 Joel Wightman

450 MAIN

1 Ken Roczen

2 Jason Anderson

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Eli Tomac

5 Hunter Lawrence

6 Dylan Ferrandis

7 Cooper Webb

8 Malcolm Stewart

9 Chase Sexton

10 Aaron Plessinger

11 Justin Cooper

12 Christian Craig

13 Vince Friese

14 Shane McElrath

15 Justin Hill

16 Dean Wilson

17 Benny Bloss

18 Justin Barcia

19 Kyle Chisholm

20 Freddie Noren

21 Derek Drake

22 Devin Simonson

450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 6

1 Jett Lawrence 117

2 Chase Sexton 111

3 Aaron Plessinger 108

4 Cooper Webb 107

5 Jason Anderson 106

6 Ken Roczen 102

7 Eli Tomac 100

8 Dylan Ferrandis 93

9 Hunter Lawrence 69

10 Justin Barcia 63

11 Justin Cooper 60

12 Malcolm Stewart 51

13 Shane McElrath 49

14 Jorge Prado 45

15 Christian Craig 39

16 Dean Wilson 35

17 Adam Cianciarulo 33

18 Derek Drake 25

19 Justin Hill 23

20 Kyle Chisholm 18

250 HEAT 1

1 Levi Kitchen

2 Carson Mumford

3 Mitchell Oldenburg

4 Julien Beaumer

5 Phillip Nicoletti

6 Ryder DiFrancesco

7 Talon Hawkins

8 Anthony Bourdon

9 Tj Albright

10 Matti Jorgensen

11 Alex Nagy

12 Addison Emory

13 Nicholas Nisbet

14 Braden Spangle

15 Chad Saultz

16 Max Sanford

17 Josh Greco

18 Joey Desimone

19 Chris Howell

20 Billy Laninovich

250 HEAT 2

1 Jordon Smith

2 Jo Shimoda

3 RJ Hampshire

4 Garrett Marchbanks

5 Hunter Yoder

6 Robbie Wageman

7 Cole Thompson

8 Max Miller

9 Joshua Varize

10 Slade Varola

11 Kyle Wise

12 Carter Biese

13 Blaine Silveira

14 Ty Freehill

15 Ragan Cochran

16 Guillaume St-Cyr

17 Tre Fierro

18 Robert Hailey

19 Austin Cozadd

20 Nate Thrasher

250 MAIN

1 RJ Hampshire

2 Levi Kitchen

3 Jo Shimoda

4 Jordon Smith

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Mitchell Oldenburg

7 Julien Beaumer

8 Phillip Nicoletti

9 Robbie Wageman

10 Hunter Yoder

11 Carson Mumford

12 Anthony Bourdon

13 Cole Thompson

14 Talon Hawkins

15 Max Miller

16 Joshua Varize

17 Tj Albright

18 Max Sanford

19 Billy Laninovich

20 Guillaume St-Cyr

21 Blaine Silveira

22 Ryder DiFrancesco

250 WEST POINTS AFTER 5 ROUNDS

1 Levi Kitchen 106

2 Jordon Smith 102

3 Rj Hampshire 101

4 Garrett Marchbanks 87

5 Jo Shimoda 74

6 Mitchell Oldenburg 67

7 Anthony Bourdon 65

8 Julien Beaumer 63

9 Carson Mumford 58

10 Hunter Yoder 56

11 Nate Thrasher 50

12 Phillip Nicoletti 44

13 Cole Thompson 43

14 Ryder DiFrancesco 42

15 Joshua Varize 41

16 Robbie Wageman 41

17 Matti Jorgensen 22

18 Maximus Vohland 20

19 Max Sanford 20

20 Talon Hawkins 18