FIRST RIDE: TRIUMPH TF450RC EDITION

We got the opportunity to spend a day riding the 2025 Triumph TF450RC last week and came away wanting more. This is the 450cc version of the TF250X released one year ago. As expected, it has a chassis very similar to that of the 250. It’s aluminum with a central backbone, and has KYB suspension. The motor is completely new. It has a single overhead cam, Athena/GET fuel injection and a full portfolio of electronic aids, including multiple maps, traction control, launch assist and Quickshift. This bike is a special version called the Ricky Carmichael Edition. The plot twist is that there is no standard edition for 2025. Presumably, there will be later, but for now, if you want a Triumph 450, this is it. This bike has a number of features that Ricky signed off on, including ODI bars, Dunlop tires, a gripper seat cover and a fork hold down (holeshot) device. Join us at the Triumph testing facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia for our first experience on the bike.

